Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Kayceenaz(m): 5:30pm On Sep 04
Almost every last day of the week, church bells ring to initiate men and women that have presumably resolved to be life partners into the circle of husbands and wives. Mosques also have a fair share of requests that entail tieing the knots. The anticipation of getting married sprinkles ineffable joy, let's suppose that, in the would-be couple and in-laws. Language of preparation then gets spoken by those around in view of making that day remarkable. Attached to this ambience of excitement is the notion of happily ever after (HEA) which is gradually injected into and unconsciously absorbed by the groom and bride. These fairy tale ribbons that adorn the entire event somewhat opens the gate for complacency to stroll in. Although the couple may be quick to refute it, a misconception of marriage thus surfaces and mental preparedness for the life-long task ahead is substituted with getting overly relaxed. This piece is opposed to that disposition and argues for an alternative consideration. Stay with me.
A critical look at the institution of marriage would necessitate the inference that it is a good thing, in the sense that it meets intimately man's social need and lends a hand to nature in the preservation of the human species. According to Christian and Islamic religious accounts, God sanctioned this arrangement hence its sacrosanctity. Thus, the seriousness of marriage calls for a commensurate attitude in the process of delving into it. Marriage is no jamboree with little need for deep reflection! It is a union of purposes and destinies, whether predetermined or determined, of a man and woman who very likely may have a subtle disparity in their personalities. The quality of future of anyone involved hinges on it. This is a forewarning to be extremely careful in that choice if you're still in the "partner market" and become more thorough in your union if already taken. Yes, you need to be, at least for your sake.
It is not rare to hear bachelors and spinsters longingly say, "I can't wait to get married." Such declaration often comes on the heels of spotting that beautiful weeding gown, well made-up face, neatly tailored suit, gorgeous-looking groom's men and bride's maids, elaborately decorated reception hall, very important personalities present as witnesses, skillfully baked cake, and what have you. Seeing such grandeur paints the picture of marriage as happily ever after. Reality says it is not. It is a journey which features various kinds of tests, setbacks, misunderstanding, being sufferable and tolerance, patience, perseverance, unconditional love, and full collaboration. Even when the money gap is filled, marriage remains a demanding task which requires that wise steps be taken in undertaking it. Millionaires and billionaires are not immune. Nonetheless, expect the best from marriage but never regard it as a fairy tale where riding into the sunset is always commonplace. Being poised to handle these realities and not get carried away by those ceremonial traditions can make your union the next success story.
Finally, the potentials in any marriage can be maximized once the appropriate perspective about it is adopted. Irrespective of how common it is treated in the present, it is one of the most serious institutions on planet earth. The misinterpretation of what marriage involves can precipitate the evapouration of personal and marital dreams, and mar one's life for life. With innumerable factual stories about the downturn marriages are taking and have taken, this is a wake-up call to transcend the flashy projections to our senses and replace them with a realistic alternative perspective.
Kaycee Naze
(Rational Pen)
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by BlackDBagba: 5:31pm On Sep 04
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Kayceenaz(m): 5:37pm On Sep 04
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Kayceenaz(m): 5:55pm On Sep 04
BlackDBagba:Any reservations?
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by BlackDBagba: 6:34pm On Sep 04
I think you made perfect sense. Keep it up !
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Kayceenaz(m): 6:48pm On Sep 04
BlackDBagba:Thanks. I'm glad to know that.
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Kayceenaz(m): 6:56pm On Sep 04
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Kayceenaz(m): 9:41pm On Sep 04
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Kayceenaz(m): 8:16am
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Kayceenaz(m): 1:01pm
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by vizkiz: 3:40pm
Marriage is one scary ass thing.
Lord help me so I'll marry the bone of my bone.
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by ElPadrino33: 3:42pm
True talk. Marriage is something that's improved on as the relationship grows stronger. Understanding and trust are indispensable.
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Anjepo: 3:43pm
Good write up
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Prec1ous(m): 3:43pm
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by sonnie10: 3:45pm
I don't like the style of writing. Why not keep it simple instead of flowery
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by miarhpe: 3:47pm
Spot on @Op.
I sometimes ask if people know the gravity of the union? 'My mates are marrying, my mates are marrying' shouldn't be a reason to marry.
I saw the series 'Billions' and I knew that for what ever reason marrying a smart woman is an absolute necessity. where conversations are not centered on 'have you eaten? ' 'where are you now?'
Marriage is like managing a football team. You know the kind of formation that would guarantee you results, and so you recruit players specific for that kind of play. Recruit the wrong players and you will never smell some level of glory like a coach in north London.
I didn't mention names o!
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by Ogashub(m): 3:48pm
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by collinsebuka: 3:49pm
1 thing I can never do is marry a girl that isn't intelligent.
You should be engaging and know how to talk about global issues and politics.
I come from a family where everyone is smart/overachievers and constantly talk about politics, business and global events Now how will my girl fare if she isn't knowledgeable, will she just keep mute in a family gathering.
I've met nice and caring girls but they didn't know how to talk, weren't even engaging and couldn't talk about world affairs or give opinions about business.
imagine having a wife that doesn't have any idea about anything or can't help you with ideas to grow your business. it's not compulsory for you to have all the degrees in the world but at least you be knowledgeable and smart
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by fatymore(f): 3:51pm
That's why If I want to settle down.. My husband must have the same taste and preferences as I... Our Sex life must be on the same level.. My food preferences.. My like for Politics.. My love for Parties... Been indoor..and lastly We must have the same level of love for God.... I can't be praying my ass down for a Man.. Who will be outside gbenshing another lady
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by jobaltol: 3:51pm
You have just stated the alternative perspective. What about the pros and cons of that school of thought. I hope you will do justice to it in the next article...thanks
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by happney65: 3:54pm
The big deal in getting married to me is having unprotected sex every now and then when both parties are in need of it..and maybe having someone to gist with most times..Apart from that,it is simply an over-rated institution nothing else..
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by dpete1(f): 3:54pm
to be honest, I didn't get what you wrote cos its too lenghty
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by teemy(m): 3:55pm
staying as true friends to one another is my advice to those that take the leap for it to be enjoyed.
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by blackbeau1(f): 3:57pm
There are no happily ever afters in life .No matter how compatible two ppl are, there will always be altercations.
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by jashar(f): 3:58pm
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by collinsebuka: 3:58pm
My nigga
1 crate of origin for u
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by happney65: 4:01pm
Na so my broda...
Re: Marriage And The Happily Ever After Syndrome: An Alternative Perspective by petkoffdrake2(m): 4:04pm
I can't read all that cos of marriage
