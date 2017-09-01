₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:18pm
Big Brother Africa Season 9 runner up, Tayo Faniran shared a beautiful photo of himself and his sons, Toye and Tobi.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by permsec: 6:25pm
Product of an oyinbo woman.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:29pm
They re cute
But Tayo s dark nah..i guess his wife s fair
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Shelloween(m): 6:31pm
First son looks like Alexis Sanchez.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Shelloween(m): 6:34pm
MhizzAJ:Just viewed your pic, first thing i saw was the Range Rover at the back. Nice ride, that beast.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:07pm
cute
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Adegbenro7643(m): 7:08pm
Toye & Tobi ?
The two boys look like Henry & Chinedu
Cute Niggas,,,
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:08pm
Shelloween:Alex Sanchez kor Alex lacazette ni!!
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by cyberaddict: 7:09pm
Tayo how manage?
Are they mad?
Like if u catch
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by chasers: 7:11pm
Shelloween:
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by obo389(m): 7:12pm
Where the pisure nau?
I no just dey understand for seun and co sef?
You guys will put celebrity gist on FP, yes we gerrit, so as to encourage upcoming blogs but when it's meant to for us to have to click on that blog is what I don't understand. Then why hit it up on FP in the first instance?
Me I won't click and I know nobody will force me
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by PhilAmadeus: 7:13pm
So Tayo aff join dreadlock gang..Issokay....Cute kids.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by ooshinibos: 7:13pm
Holuwahyomzzy:so cute what happy to Nigerians , this is not news , Holuwahyomzzy what is going on ?
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by KiidaACE(m): 7:14pm
The craze for halfcaste kids..seems to be the new trend..this tayo gan can't buy common sunscreen.see how his face is darker than his neck region..The boys re cute sha..
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by abike12(f): 7:16pm
awww look at those cuties! I have baby fever
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by ognwata1: 7:16pm
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by ugosonics: 7:18pm
abike12:Madam go born ur own
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Abfinest007(m): 7:21pm
when money speaks beauty dance around
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Ebuka1988: 7:21pm
Cute kids
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by praiseneofingz(m): 7:23pm
Shelloween:yes even cante..mtchw
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by jaxxy(m): 7:24pm
Still no pix of his baby mama. She must be from sa. Nice
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by dominique(f): 7:25pm
obo389:
Refresh the topic, it will show.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 7:29pm
...
Biracial kids are always beautiful.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by oodua1stson: 7:29pm
abike12:oko fall on you
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by nkemdi89(f): 7:34pm
Shebi he asked the girlfriend to abort the child before, now look how fine they are.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by pfpmoderator: 7:34pm
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by otswag(m): 7:39pm
Cute kids.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by dapsoneh: 7:43pm
chasers:use another style bro
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by silkytouch(m): 7:49pm
Little Alexis Sanchez on the right.
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Ice4jez(m): 7:57pm
KiidaACE:see comment abeg, God please let sense fall on this man
|Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by KiidaACE(m): 8:06pm
Ice4jez:fall on u first..
