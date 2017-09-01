₦airaland Forum

Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:18pm


Big Brother Africa Season 9 runner up, Tayo Faniran shared a beautiful photo of himself and his sons, Toye and Tobi.

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/former-bba-contestant-and-singer-tayo.html

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by permsec: 6:25pm
Product of an oyinbo woman.

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:29pm
They re cute
But Tayo s dark nah..i guess his wife s fair
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Shelloween(m): 6:31pm
First son looks like Alexis Sanchez.

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Shelloween(m): 6:34pm
MhizzAJ:
They re cute
But Tayo s dark nah..i guess his wife s fair
Just viewed your pic, first thing i saw was the Range Rover at the back. Nice ride, that beast.

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:07pm
cute





funny skit about d economy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2lD4Ufn91o&feature=youtu.be
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Adegbenro7643(m): 7:08pm
Toye & Tobi undecided?

The two boys look like Henry & Chinedugrin

Cute Niggas,,,tongue
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:08pm
Shelloween:
First son looks like Alexis Sanchez.
Alex Sanchez kor Alex lacazette ni!!

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by cyberaddict: 7:09pm
Tayo how manage?









Are they mad?
Like if u catch wink

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by chasers: 7:11pm
Shelloween:
Just viewed your pic, first thing i saw was the Range Rover at the back. Nice ride, that beast.
grin
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by obo389(m): 7:12pm
Where the pisure nau? angry
I no just dey understand for seun and co sef?
You guys will put celebrity gist on FP, yes we gerrit, so as to encourage upcoming blogs but when it's meant to for us to have to click on that blog is what I don't understand. Then why hit it up on FP in the first instance?
Me I won't click and I know nobody will force me angry
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by PhilAmadeus: 7:13pm
So Tayo aff join dreadlock gang..Issokay....Cute kids.
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by ooshinibos: 7:13pm
Holuwahyomzzy:


Big Brother Africa Season 9 runner up, Tayo Faniran shared a beautiful photo of himself and his sons, Toye and Tobi.

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/former-bba-contestant-and-singer-tayo.html

so cute what happy to Nigerians , this is not news , Holuwahyomzzy what is going on ?
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by KiidaACE(m): 7:14pm
The craze for halfcaste kids..seems to be the new trend..this tayo gan can't buy common sunscreen.see how his face is darker than his neck region..The boys re cute sha..

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by abike12(f): 7:16pm
awww look at those cuties! I have baby fever
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by ognwata1: 7:16pm
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by ugosonics: 7:18pm
abike12:
awww look at those cuties! I have baby fever
Madam go born ur own
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Abfinest007(m): 7:21pm
when money speaks beauty dance around
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Ebuka1988: 7:21pm
Cute kids
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by praiseneofingz(m): 7:23pm
Shelloween:
First son looks like Alexis Sanchez.
yes even cante..mtchw
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by jaxxy(m): 7:24pm
Still no pix of his baby mama. She must be from sa. Nice
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by dominique(f): 7:25pm
obo389:
Where the pisure nau? angry
I no just dey understand for seun and co sef?
You guys will put celebrity gist on FP, yes we gerrit, so as to encourage upcoming blogs but when it's meant to for us to have to click on that blog is what I don't understand. Then why hit it up on FP in the first instance?
Me I won't click and I know nobody will force me angry

Refresh the topic, it will show.
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 7:29pm
...

Biracial kids are always beautiful.
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by oodua1stson: 7:29pm
abike12:
awww look at those cuties! I have baby fever
oko fall on you

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by nkemdi89(f): 7:34pm
Shebi he asked the girlfriend to abort the child before, now look how fine they are.
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by pfpmoderator: 7:34pm
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by otswag(m): 7:39pm
Cute kids.
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by dapsoneh: 7:43pm
chasers:
grin
use another style bro
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by silkytouch(m): 7:49pm
Little Alexis Sanchez on the right.

Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by Ice4jez(m): 7:57pm
KiidaACE:
The craze for halfcaste kids..seems to be the new trend..this tayo gan can't buy common sunscreen.see how his face is darker than his neck region..The boys re cute sha..
see comment abeg, God please let sense fall on this man
Re: Tayo Faniran’s Sons Are So Cute! (Photo) by KiidaACE(m): 8:06pm
Ice4jez:
see comment abeg, God please let sense fall on this man
fall on u first..

(0) (1) (Reply)

