Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by LasgidiOnline: 7:56pm
Malawi First Lady Getrude Mutharika participated in a fundraising fashion show at Kamuzu Palace, on Saturday as a way of encouraging and inspiring girls to work hard at school and aim high in life.

Mrs Mutharika also called on her fellow women in the country to inspire each other and work together towards women empowerment with emphasis on girl education.



1 Like

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by LasgidiOnline: 7:57pm
1 Like

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by GeeOh(f): 8:05pm
Good move

1 Like

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by permsec: 8:23pm
Aregbesola's strategy.

2 Likes

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Pampasi: 8:30pm
Hehehehe. Nigerian first lady is too busy stroking a dying cøck to do something like this. cheesy grin


Anybody that quotes me is a motherfvcker

11 Likes

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by id4sho(m): 8:30pm
Fanta face and Coca Cola legs. All these bleachers disgust me
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by KellyFORMAT(m): 8:31pm
old mama youngy ;Dold mama youngy
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by aleeyus(m): 8:31pm
Ok

2 Likes

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Teewhy2: 8:31pm
Mama no go gree unless to ba darugbo.
Good one, I hope they use the money realized for what it is meant for.


Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:31pm
Looming so much like a secondary school student.pretty woman

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Deffymanu: 8:32pm
Way to go mama
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by besticality: 8:32pm
Nice one. She looks takeaway. Am sure her husband would be like grin angry
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Ameeria: 8:32pm
Cool...somebody actually sew for her. She didn't have to borrow like Oshiomole did one time grin
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by hotspec(m): 8:32pm
Africa shall be free. Good one there.
BTW better than these

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by GreenMavro: 8:32pm
if PMB dress in school uniform aw he go be? like person wey dy model for recession grin what of Nnamdi KANU? aw he go be?
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Gruvychuky(f): 8:33pm
like this
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by 9japrof(m): 8:33pm
Where is mama peace ooo, Choi na this kind show she for fit do Wella, Aisha is too polished for this, mama peace for kill the show sotee dangote, otedola and others no go know when laugh go carry them donate millions of naira for the project.
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by burkingx(f): 8:33pm
angry

1 Like

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by emmabest2000(m): 8:33pm
1 Like 1 Share

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by OrestesDante: 8:34pm
1 Like 1 Share

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by juwoonn(m): 8:34pm
She looks young and beautiful in that uniform

1 Like

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by soberdrunk(m): 8:36pm
Which kain low budget wig a whole First Lady put 4 head, come carry makep way be like wetin dem do 4 'House of terror' angry

1 Like

Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by LoveJesus87(m): 8:36pm
Abeg who get her number?
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by bamite(m): 8:37pm
GeeOh:
Good move
My school principal used to wear uniforms to school that year. But that didn't encourage any one
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by apesinola001(m): 8:38pm
Good woman
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by fiyin47(m): 8:39pm
Imma quote you mehn, Chisos! You 're wicked o lol
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by apesinola001(m): 8:39pm
Sexy school woman
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by hanastazia(f): 8:39pm
She tried..
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by LoveJesus87(m): 8:40pm
Abeg which encouragement
Person wey go know book go know book and person wey go be olodo go be olodo grin
Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by englishmart(m): 8:40pm
is that why her legs are like cabbage?

