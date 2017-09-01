₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Malawi First Lady Getrude Mutharika participated in a fundraising fashion show at Kamuzu Palace, on Saturday as a way of encouraging and inspiring girls to work hard at school and aim high in life.
Mrs Mutharika also called on her fellow women in the country to inspire each other and work together towards women empowerment with emphasis on girl education.
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by LasgidiOnline: 7:57pm
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by GeeOh(f): 8:05pm
Good move
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by permsec: 8:23pm
Aregbesola's strategy.
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Pampasi: 8:30pm
Hehehehe. Nigerian first lady is too busy stroking a dying cøck to do something like this.
Anybody that quotes me is a motherfvcker
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by id4sho(m): 8:30pm
Fanta face and Coca Cola legs. All these bleachers disgust me
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by KellyFORMAT(m): 8:31pm
old mama youngy ;Dold mama youngy
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by aleeyus(m): 8:31pm
Ok
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Teewhy2: 8:31pm
Mama no go gree unless to ba darugbo.
Good one, I hope they use the money realized for what it is meant for.
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:31pm
Looming so much like a secondary school student.pretty woman
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Deffymanu: 8:32pm
Way to go mama
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by besticality: 8:32pm
Nice one. She looks takeaway. Am sure her husband would be like
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Ameeria: 8:32pm
Cool...somebody actually sew for her. She didn't have to borrow like Oshiomole did one time
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by hotspec(m): 8:32pm
Africa shall be free. Good one there.
BTW better than these
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by GreenMavro: 8:32pm
if PMB dress in school uniform aw he go be? like person wey dy model for recession what of Nnamdi KANU? aw he go be?
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by Gruvychuky(f): 8:33pm
like this
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by 9japrof(m): 8:33pm
Where is mama peace ooo, Choi na this kind show she for fit do Wella, Aisha is too polished for this, mama peace for kill the show sotee dangote, otedola and others no go know when laugh go carry them donate millions of naira for the project.
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by burkingx(f): 8:33pm
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by emmabest2000(m): 8:33pm
Pampasi:
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by OrestesDante: 8:34pm
Pampasi:
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by juwoonn(m): 8:34pm
She looks young and beautiful in that uniform
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by soberdrunk(m): 8:36pm
Which kain low budget wig a whole First Lady put 4 head, come carry makep way be like wetin dem do 4 'House of terror'
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by LoveJesus87(m): 8:36pm
Abeg who get her number?
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by bamite(m): 8:37pm
GeeOh:My school principal used to wear uniforms to school that year. But that didn't encourage any one
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by apesinola001(m): 8:38pm
Good woman
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by fiyin47(m): 8:39pm
Pampasi:
Imma quote you mehn, Chisos! You 're wicked o lol
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by apesinola001(m): 8:39pm
Sexy school woman
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by hanastazia(f): 8:39pm
She tried..
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by LoveJesus87(m): 8:40pm
Abeg which encouragement
Person wey go know book go know book and person wey go be olodo go be olodo
|Re: Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education by englishmart(m): 8:40pm
is that why her legs are like cabbage?
