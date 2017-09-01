Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Gertrude Maseko Wears School Uniform To Encourage Girl Child Education (9108 Views)

Mrs Mutharika also called on her fellow women in the country to inspire each other and work together towards women empowerment with emphasis on girl education.







http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/photos-malawi-first-lady-getrude.html?m=1 Malawi First Lady Getrude Mutharika participated in a fundraising fashion show at Kamuzu Palace, on Saturday as a way of encouraging and inspiring girls to work hard at school and aim high in life.Mrs Mutharika also called on her fellow women in the country to inspire each other and work together towards women empowerment with emphasis on girl education. 1 Like

Good move 1 Like

Aregbesola's strategy. 2 Likes







Anybody that quotes me is a motherfvcker Hehehehe. Nigerian first lady is too busy stroking a dying cøck to do something like this.Anybody that quotes me is a motherfvcker 11 Likes

Fanta face and Coca Cola legs. All these bleachers disgust me

old mama youngy ;Dold mama youngy

Ok 2 Likes



Good one, I hope they use the money realized for what it is meant for.





Looming so much like a secondary school student.pretty woman



Way to go mama

Nice one. She looks takeaway. Am sure her husband would be like

Cool...somebody actually sew for her. She didn't have to borrow like Oshiomole did one time

Africa shall be free. Good one there.

BTW better than these

what of Nnamdi KANU? aw he go be? if PMB dress in school uniform aw he go be? like person wey dy model for recessionwhat of Nnamdi KANU? aw he go be?

like this

Where is mama peace ooo, Choi na this kind show she for fit do Wella, Aisha is too polished for this, mama peace for kill the show sotee dangote, otedola and others no go know when laugh go carry them donate millions of naira for the project.

1 Like

She looks young and beautiful in that uniform 1 Like

Which kain low budget wig a whole First Lady put 4 head, come carry makep way be like wetin dem do 4 'House of terror' 1 Like

Abeg who get her number?

Good move My school principal used to wear uniforms to school that year. But that didn't encourage any one My school principal used to wear uniforms to school that year. But that didn't encourage any one

Good woman

Imma quote you mehn, Chisos! You 're wicked o lol Imma quote you mehn, Chisos! You 're wicked o lol

Sexy school woman

She tried..



Person wey go know book go know book and person wey go be olodo go be olodo Abeg which encouragementPerson wey go know book go know book and person wey go be olodo go be olodo