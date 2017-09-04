₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by NevetsIbot: 9:44pm
I can't say much.... I'm tired... my head is smoking small small. this lack of sleep is something crazy.
well... I see the competition as a chance to publicize myself and the talent God gave me. so I went in for it.
hope I come out tops
jacksparr0w127, marvel1206. airforce1. juhann.
BTW... mynd... thanks for the advice you gave me. I'll work on it soon.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by smardray(m): 9:51pm
u are going places bruh
6 Likes
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by OrestesDante: 9:56pm
Excelente..
Haters of progress will still say something. Yet they have nothing to offer
6 Likes
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by NevetsIbot: 9:56pm
smardray:amen Bro.. thank you
1 Like
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Ayodejioak(m): 10:05pm
We should talk business
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Satansadvocate: 10:06pm
Guy you are talented
2 Likes
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Ayodejioak(m): 10:06pm
We should talk business!
1 Like
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by honest1480(m): 10:06pm
Creative mind
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by chris4gold(m): 10:06pm
Nice 1
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Jostico: 10:06pm
concrete
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by baike: 10:06pm
is that not one nollywood octor?
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by sexiestharam(f): 10:06pm
U try sha but Churchill's head is far bigger than this na.
2 Likes
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Halib(m): 10:07pm
kwantinu.... thump up
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Rorachy(f): 10:07pm
Nice drawing, don't worry, Churchill will give you 1plot of land.
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:07pm
Well done!! The sky is not your limit, it's your starting point..kudos to you..keep it up!
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by frenzyduchess: 10:08pm
Talented!
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Homeboiy(m): 10:08pm
Maybe u have to draw me
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by WebSurfer(m): 10:08pm
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Naturallyme: 10:08pm
He looks more than hamburger.. Lol
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Okijajuju1(m): 10:09pm
Looks like a malnourished Pete Edochie.
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by chiiraq802(m): 10:09pm
Nice work bro....
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by ExAngel007(f): 10:10pm
beautiful
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by fighal(m): 10:10pm
Nice one bro..
Churchill face be like person wey chop bons
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by Holywizard(m): 10:10pm
he looks as if he's purging on the drawing.
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by CriticMaestro: 10:10pm
One small problem...as a bonifide Nigerian I am inclined to ask as to whether this young man used an editing software...if not the dude is fu*king gifted
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by NevetsIbot: 10:11pm
Ayodejioak:please message me on whatsapp sir. 07017599906
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by 1Sharon(f): 10:13pm
He's ugly
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by ipobarecriminals: 10:14pm
@ op,watch 9ut for alert from ur bank soon
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by loneatar: 10:14pm
Sharp guy you kukuma put your number beside for emergency
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by obaival(m): 10:17pm
Na she b dat
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by pmc01(m): 10:18pm
This kain competition by Mr. Churchill get as im be.
|Re: My Drawing Of Churchill ... Big Church Heaven. Nevetsibot. by soberdrunk(m): 10:19pm
