Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar (20365 Views)

Man Crashes $260k Ferrari One Hour After Purchase / The Toyota Land Cruiser That Is Faster Than A Lamborghini / Rolls Royce Owner, Who Lives In A Rented Flat In FESTAC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



In a bid to win over the woman, the driver chased her in the Lamborghini and tried to impress by overtaking her on the street, she told police.



Traffic camera footage shows the Lamborghini Gallardo, rented for £648 per day, swerving right and then left on a highway.



The driver then veers into the other lane, losing control, before slamming into a tree.



The 22-year-old driver, whose surnamed is Teng, was found guilty of drink-driving and has been detained for further questioning in Jinhua City, China.



To add salt to the wounds, the woman then drove by the crash site and recorded a video mocking the man trying to win her affection.



But then she was also arrested for driving without a licence.



https://www.loadedcamp.com/forum/16463-man-tries-to-impress-woman-he-met-in-a-bar-by-racing-rented-lamborghini-but-crashes-it A drunk man who tried to impress a woman he met at a bar raced after her in a rented Lamborghini - but then crashed into a tree.In a bid to win over the woman, the driver chased her in the Lamborghini and tried to impress by overtaking her on the street, she told police.Traffic camera footage shows the Lamborghini Gallardo, rented for £648 per day, swerving right and then left on a highway.The driver then veers into the other lane, losing control, before slamming into a tree.The 22-year-old driver, whose surnamed is Teng, was found guilty of drink-driving and has been detained for further questioning in Jinhua City, China.To add salt to the wounds, the woman then drove by the crash site and recorded a video mocking the man trying to win her affection.But then she was also arrested for driving without a licence. 2 Likes 1 Share

See gobe!!! From gobe to another gobe! 20 Likes 2 Shares

.... double wahala from both d woman and d company... ... Lol.. d man have dam o.... double wahala from both d woman and d company...... 6 Likes 1 Share

Stupidity of Oyibo pipul 6 Likes



To add salt to the wounds, the woman then drove by the crash site and recorded a video mocking the man trying to win her affection.

Ouch! Ouch! 16 Likes

Insurance 6 Likes





The driver then veers into the other lane, losing control, before slamming into a tree.



The 22-year-old driver, whose surnamed is Teng, was found guilty of drink-driving and has been detained for further questioning in Jinhua City, China.



To add salt to the wounds, the woman then drove by the crash site and recorded a video mocking the man trying to win her affection.



But then she was also arrested for driving without a licence.











After her Ancestors just saved her from the Drunkard and the Accident...















Her Chinese Villagers still led her back to him, leading to her Arrest









16 Likes 2 Shares

DG





To add salt to the wounds, the woman then drove by the crash site and recorded a video mocking the man trying to win her affection. See where your idiotry got you.

But then she was also arrested for driving without a licence. Now, I believe in Karma. 4 Likes







money miss road

RZArecta:

Insurance ok oo ok oo

his village people right now .... 11 Likes

You crashed a Lamborghini because of pvssy?

Na wah for men and holes.

Oti gba penalty wo throwing... 2 Likes

G

Damn..lol

Death Upon Death 2 Likes

Naija bloggers and lie lie stories... believe this then ur mumu is second to none.



#Yeyenatu



When your village people has it properly planned



If him get money to rent, him go get money to buy am...When your village people has it properly planned 2 Likes

Because of woman? And the same woman carry video dey laugh u? Good...





"Lord I pray for the remaining mumus on the earth that the devil is whispering into their mind now to goan do something above themselves because of the daughters of Eve... Let them have their own personal encounter with reality, amen! " 3 Likes

K

them tell u,u no hear.ur village people hide ur destiny inside speaker them tell u,u no hear.ur village people hide ur destiny inside speaker

shayo na bastard ooo shayo na bastard ooo

LCMedia:

A drunk man who tried to impress a woman he met at a bar raced after her in a rented Lamborghini - but then crashed into a tree.

In a bid to win over the woman, the driver chased her in the Lamborghini and tried to impress by overtaking her on the street, she told police.



Traffic camera footage shows the Lamborghini Gallardo, rented for £648 per day, swerving right and then left on a highway.



The driver then veers into the other lane, losing control, before slamming into a tree.



The 22-year-old driver, whose surnamed is Teng, was found guilty of drink-driving and has been detained for further questioning in Jinhua City, China.



To add salt to the wounds, the woman then drove by the crash site and recorded a video mocking the man trying to win her affection.



But then she was also arrested for driving without a licence.



https://www.loadedcamp.com/forum/16463-man-tries-to-impress-woman-he-met-in-a-bar-by-racing-rented-lamborghini-but-crashes-it [bold] but then she was arrested for driving without license [/bold] karma is a wild b***h. [bold] but then she was arrested for driving without license [/bold] karma is a wild b***h.