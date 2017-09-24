₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,942 members, 3,811,759 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 03:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar (20365 Views)
Man Crashes $260k Ferrari One Hour After Purchase / The Toyota Land Cruiser That Is Faster Than A Lamborghini / Rolls Royce Owner, Who Lives In A Rented Flat In FESTAC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by LCMedia(m): 7:33am On Sep 05
A drunk man who tried to impress a woman he met at a bar raced after her in a rented Lamborghini - but then crashed into a tree.
In a bid to win over the woman, the driver chased her in the Lamborghini and tried to impress by overtaking her on the street, she told police.
Traffic camera footage shows the Lamborghini Gallardo, rented for £648 per day, swerving right and then left on a highway.
The driver then veers into the other lane, losing control, before slamming into a tree.
The 22-year-old driver, whose surnamed is Teng, was found guilty of drink-driving and has been detained for further questioning in Jinhua City, China.
To add salt to the wounds, the woman then drove by the crash site and recorded a video mocking the man trying to win her affection.
But then she was also arrested for driving without a licence.
https://www.loadedcamp.com/forum/16463-man-tries-to-impress-woman-he-met-in-a-bar-by-racing-rented-lamborghini-but-crashes-it
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by oz4real83(m): 7:48am On Sep 05
See gobe!!! From gobe to another gobe!
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by abelprice(m): 8:12am On Sep 05
Lol.. d man have dam o .... double wahala from both d woman and d company... ...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by StarFist(m): 8:13am On Sep 05
Stupidity of Oyibo pipul
6 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by dominique(f): 9:01am
Ouch!
16 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by RZArecta(m): 9:04am
Insurance
6 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by Narldon(f): 1:41pm
After her Ancestors just saved her from the Drunkard and the Accident...
Her Chinese Villagers still led her back to him, leading to her Arrest
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by Dandeson1(m): 1:41pm
DG
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by Flashh: 1:42pm
See where your idiotry got you.
But then she was also arrested for driving without a licence.Now, I believe in Karma.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by PehaKaso: 1:42pm
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by rozayx5(m): 1:42pm
money miss road
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by godwinweb(m): 1:42pm
RZArecta:ok oo
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by PehaKaso: 1:42pm
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by pweshboi(m): 1:42pm
his village people right now ....
11 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by JonSnow(m): 1:43pm
You crashed a Lamborghini because of pvssy?
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by basty: 1:43pm
Na wah for men and holes.
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by jobaltol: 1:43pm
Oti gba penalty wo throwing...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by blackbelt(m): 1:43pm
G
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by joystickextend1(m): 1:43pm
Damn..lol
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by HeWrites: 1:43pm
Death Upon Death
2 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by lumzybo: 1:44pm
Naija bloggers and lie lie stories... believe this then ur mumu is second to none.
#Yeyenatu
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by libertyhope2017: 1:44pm
joystickextend1:
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by Millz404(m): 1:44pm
If him get money to rent, him go get money to buy am...
When your village people has it properly planned
2 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by RobinHez(m): 1:44pm
Because of woman? And the same woman carry video dey laugh u? Good...
"Lord I pray for the remaining mumus on the earth that the devil is whispering into their mind now to goan do something above themselves because of the daughters of Eve... Let them have their own personal encounter with reality, amen! "
3 Likes
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by sotall(m): 1:45pm
K
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by samskin(m): 1:46pm
them tell u,u no hear.ur village people hide ur destiny inside speaker
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by lanshizzy(m): 1:46pm
shayo na bastard ooo
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by mrMeen(m): 1:46pm
LCMedia:[bold] but then she was arrested for driving without license [/bold] karma is a wild b***h.
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by longsnake(m): 1:46pm
When I say the brain is good! Please shout. All the time!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Man Crashes Rented Lamborghini As He Tries To Impress Woman He Met At A Bar by maxiuc(m): 1:46pm
My Road Trip From Lagos To Ibadan. Pictures! / 2017 Bugatti Sets World Record, 0 - 249MPH And Back To 0 In 41Seconds(Photos) / Death Of The Z-600 Made-In-Nigeria Car
Viewing this topic: Ansgar2a(m), beezman(m), biggestmanhood(m), shallomtr, waleco2008, Pritycrystal(f), iamadedotun007(m), Bigromeo(m), Alexanderbright, denisopapa, Oyecute(m), brightsparks(m), valgbo(m), btcbunker, Dreamwaker(m), ako1tse, Financialfree, cyojunior1, stephcat, IkweP(m), lawsbanks, babamoha(m), Beehshorp(m), omophunky(m), hillyvee, wisedrugz, Yames70(m), OldmanTsoho, mbasharon(m), Ad0rable, sundson(m), biggerboyc(m), ZeusZuco(m), wildwest22, abdulaz, harmeyd, XVIER(m), Man2utd, greatcheer, Stmacaria123, Viking007(m), yusuftaiwo2015, moscobabs(m), khayouhz, Iamrespected1, hathiba, dotunbekro06(m), adeks2, fairytale(f), stephenkhalaf(m), onyekabe(m), olirid, tompat86(m), timi4mayo(m), SUNDICOS, freshboy88(m), kinibigdeal(m), Udopasa, kickman(m), MrMystrO(m), Donsacchi, felapikin(m), DeWisedon(m), 93RD(m), Senorita123(f), baddooski, EMMAUGOH(m), simeonkoolluck(m), aphamefuna(m), Horladipupo0505, efriday, fairlyisabel(f), kaywhy09(m), proffmanue(m), elvfab4(m), adedayo3193(m), esammyblinks(m), TINALETC3(f), KYLEJP(m), stigmond(m), untainted, lankywizar(m), kifeyous(m) and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23