WATCH THE VIDEO :





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRZcDGBaZPY



This Naija-made car was spotted around Ogba market this afternoon... This is another hope that Nigeria will soon be great ..





SOURCE:



see photos below..



This Naija-made car was spotted around Ogba market this afternoon... This is another hope that Nigeria will soon be great ..

SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/04/photosvideo-super-portable-naija-made.html

see photos below..

e go better

nice 1 14 Likes

wow.... small but strong 2 Likes

It's a Go-cart, and this was not built in nigeria 9 Likes

...they sha better pass person wey dey ride bicycle See my guys chilling inside it...they sha better pass person wey dey ride bicycle

Hmmm. I reserve my comment



By the way where is Fayose Na. It's been awhile o 2 Likes 1 Share



Hmmmm..



This isn't built in Nigeria joooor.



What I guessed actually happened was that someone brought it from abroad to naija without the engine and my people just go look for generator take power am.





Check the thing well. You go reason me.

Locally made car indeed 1 Like

Creativity at its best

Is that generator at the back?

Creativity at its peak... Well-done sir

a go-cart nigga 2 Likes

Great and commendable efforts..

Yes we need more of this...

Sponsors should please help save a dream...

dem try....



We are getting there soonest! That kinda chilling under a hot sun...We are getting there soonest!

I hope they have papers to show Ali and his officers? 2 Likes 1 Share

Can u just imagine?2500kva generator powering it.well,its called invention for a typical Igbo anambra man

I pass my neighbor car

Can it be use for Uber taxi 3 Likes

That looks like a go-cart 2 Likes

pls who is pushing it

Is that not flavour on the wheels??

?...... Smh Nigeria will soon be great with this?...... Smh 2 Likes

too funny

.LOL, how come no one else noticed, there's a generator behind, or is it just me 1 Like

I saw the ride one time on Allen Avenue. I thought my eyes were deceiving as the guy dey manoeuvre like Lewis Hamilton for traffic 2 Likes

Ttrrffyyghuuh:

.LOL, how come no one else noticed, there's a generator behind, or is it just me

I wan laugh but laugh no come...