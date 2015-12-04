₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:01pm
WATCH THE VIDEO :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRZcDGBaZPY
This Naija-made car was spotted around Ogba market this afternoon... This is another hope that Nigeria will soon be great ..
SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/04/photosvideo-super-portable-naija-made.html
see photos below..
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:01pm
e go better
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by veinless(f): 3:22pm
nice 1
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by EKITI001: 3:24pm
wow.... small but strong
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by GAZZUZZ(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by GAZZUZZ(m): 3:36pm
auntysimbiat:
It's a Go-cart, and this was not built in nigeria
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by decatalyst(m): 3:49pm
See my guys chilling inside it ...they sha better pass person wey dey ride bicycle
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Iamlordgee(m): 4:05pm
Hmmm. I reserve my comment
By the way where is Fayose Na. It's been awhile o
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:06pm
Hmmmm..
This isn't built in Nigeria joooor.
What I guessed actually happened was that someone brought it from abroad to naija without the engine and my people just go look for generator take power am.
Check the thing well. You go reason me.
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Bugatie: 4:06pm
Locally made car indeed
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 4:06pm
Creativity at its best
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by anitapreeti(f): 4:06pm
Is that generator at the back?
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by MzEddytan(f): 4:06pm
Creativity at its peak... Well-done sir
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by slimthugchimee2(f): 4:07pm
a go-cart nigga
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by obafemee80(m): 4:07pm
Great and commendable efforts..
Yes we need more of this...
Sponsors should please help save a dream...
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by MrRichy(m): 4:07pm
dem try....
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by SMREXY(m): 4:07pm
That kinda chilling under a hot sun...
We are getting there soonest!
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Lexusgs430: 4:08pm
I hope they have papers to show Ali and his officers?
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by jeromzy(m): 4:10pm
Can u just imagine?2500kva generator powering it.well,its called invention for a typical Igbo anambra man
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by chipsyneny: 4:11pm
I pass my neighbor car
Can it be use for Uber taxi
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by FullDepth1: 4:11pm
That looks like a go-cart
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Tenim47(m): 4:12pm
pls who is pushing it
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Ogashub(m): 4:12pm
Is that not flavour on the wheels??
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by martineverest(m): 4:12pm
Nigeria will soon be great with this?...... Smh
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Repairnigeria(m): 4:14pm
too funny
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 4:15pm
.LOL, how come no one else noticed, there's a generator behind, or is it just me
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:19pm
I saw the ride one time on Allen Avenue. I thought my eyes were deceiving as the guy dey manoeuvre like Lewis Hamilton for traffic
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:19pm
Ttrrffyyghuuh:
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by okooloyun1(m): 4:20pm
I wan laugh but laugh no come...
|Re: Made-In-Nigeria Car Spotted In Ogba, Lagos Today (Video, Photos) by Oluwolex2000(m): 4:22pm
