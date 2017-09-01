₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Yomzzyblog: 9:55am
Earlier thread ==>> Mr 2kay: I Made Gifty, I Opened Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter For Her
http://www.nairaland.com/4032513/mr-2kay-made-gifty-opened
And Now,
Gifty has denied knowing her ex-boyfriend, Mr. 2kay after a follower asked her what she has to say about his new interview where he said he helped her a lot to get to where she is today.
She replied;
"I am still thinking where I heard that name from. the name sounds funny but it's unfortunate i dont know who that is, dear."
Recall that she denied knowing Banky W and Falz while she was in the Big Brother Naija house.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/its-unfortunate-i-dont-know-who-he-is.html
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by olukaygold(m): 9:57am
lala!complete the story ns
1 Like
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Evaberry(f): 9:59am
...
Gifty is the perfect epitome of an opportunistic olosho
A man you stayed with and had sex several times is who you are now denying.
I just weak
Men need to be wise
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Consray(f): 10:00am
Whatsup with this babe denying not knowing people? Is like she have memory issue or something.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Tamarapetty(f): 10:07am
these two matter just taya me.. NEXT!!
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by OrestesDante: 10:07am
Will the ex-boyfriend die?
2 Likes
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by GoggleB(m): 10:09am
This one go deny God join.
She denied getting married even with pictures evidence.
You dey deny Mr 2kay again even when picture showed u are posing doggy on him.
I won't be surprised if you will deny going to bbnaija in years to come.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by chriskosherbal(m): 10:10am
E nu get who gifty know. .
Abeg guys come check my signature.
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:17am
lol
1 Like
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Evablizin(f): 10:18am
Gifty unfortunately you're Gifted with lying and denying spirit,keep up showing your stupidity online.
A fine gal with lying and denying spirit that one na fin gal?
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by maklelemakukula(m): 10:18am
GIFTY: the girl that knows no one
1 Like
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by kiddoiLL(m): 10:19am
I winder how u dey claim African Chris brown before n always dye ur hair to look like him but u had no sense like him....Years ago, Chris brown told you Mr 2kay.
Just face ur career Mr 2kay and be a faceless man!! Only Game of thrones fans will understand
2 Likes
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by internationalman(m): 10:22am
And must Mr 2kay's tell d world how he helped her.?
Let d people u help tell others of ur benevolent heart and not d other way around.
I would do the same if I were her.
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by kiddoiLL(m): 10:22am
Evaberry:Eva comman marry my friend, i like your brain!..Tell them!! sickness called mumu dey worry some guys a lot
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Mariinee(f): 10:32am
Ahnahn..I hope gifty's lying ability issnuh a symptom of some ground breaking disease
How can you lie about something SO plain?
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Tapout(m): 10:36am
Lol....if she doesn't know falz, how on earth would she know Mr 2kay
Ignorant she-fowl
1 Like
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Larrey(f): 11:10am
This lady na clown
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by smardray(m): 11:14am
does gifty herself knows gifty mtchw
1 Like
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by EmyLeo(m): 11:54am
#ati Mr2kay o, ati Gifty o, ori yin Jo daru papo..
##if Mr2kay can't keep mute on the things he has done to help others in the past then he deserve that comment..
####just that the gifty sef no too get common sense,denying someone when the pics are all over the internet..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Erums(m): 12:19pm
Tamarapetty:
U so fine girl.. U damn fine
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Kayoski(m): 12:22pm
This Gifty fit fall person hand sha..
In other news
Check my signature to see how to earn atleast 500naira daily by daily login, posting comment's and topics on a website like Nairaland
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by Nutase(f): 1:03pm
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by 01mcfadden(m): 1:08pm
lol
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by chronique(m): 1:09pm
Lol. Gifty's current set of friends and buddies, should be very careful of her cos they could be the next to be denied tomorrow.
1 Like
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by SkenolProp(m): 1:10pm
If indeed he really helped her,it's wrong for her to deny knowing him #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by blackbeau1(f): 1:11pm
Mr 2day tho, we didn't need to know the details of what happened between you and her. Focus on your career . And Gifty, don't burn the bridges you came over just yet.
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by soberdrunk(m): 1:12pm
Ouch!!! Mogbe!!!
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by rameku: 1:12pm
funny people
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by azpekuliar(m): 1:12pm
It's ok, same way you conveniently forgot you were ever married until you got out of the Big Brother house, only to remember again.
|Re: “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty by wizzywisdom(m): 1:15pm
This aunty need to be arrest. u don't know who he is yet there are pictures of both of u all over the net.
hmmm...just like u don't know Mr W. abi?
