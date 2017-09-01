Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “I Don’t Know Who Mr 2kay Is” - Gifty (5831 Views)

Mr 2kay: I Made Gifty, I Opened Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter For Her / Gifty Reacts To AY's Joke On Kemen-Tboss Incidence / Gifty And Her Rumoured Boyfriend, Mr 2kay Spotted At Lagos Polo Club (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nairaland.com/4032513/mr-2kay-made-gifty-opened







And Now,



Gifty has denied knowing her ex-boyfriend, Mr. 2kay after a follower asked her what she has to say about his new interview where he said he helped her a lot to get to where she is today.



She replied;



"I am still thinking where I heard that name from. the name sounds funny but it's unfortunate i dont know who that is, dear."







Recall that she denied knowing Banky W and Falz while she was in the Big Brother Naija house.



Source: Earlier thread ==>> Mr 2kay: I Made Gifty, I Opened Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter For HerAnd Now,Gifty has denied knowing her ex-boyfriend, Mr. 2kay after a follower asked her what she has to say about his new interview where he said he helped her a lot to get to where she is today.She replied;"I am still thinking where I heard that name from. the name sounds funny but it's unfortunate i dont know who that is, dear."Recall that she denied knowing Banky W and Falz while she was in the Big Brother Naija house.Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/its-unfortunate-i-dont-know-who-he-is.html

lala!complete the story ns 1 Like

...



Gifty is the perfect epitome of an opportunistic olosho





A man you stayed with and had sex several times is who you are now denying.



I just weak





Men need to be wise 40 Likes 1 Share

Whatsup with this babe denying not knowing people? Is like she have memory issue or something. 24 Likes 1 Share

these two matter just taya me.. NEXT!!

Will the ex-boyfriend die? 2 Likes

This one go deny God join.

She denied getting married even with pictures evidence.

You dey deny Mr 2kay again even when picture showed u are posing doggy on him.

I won't be surprised if you will deny going to bbnaija in years to come. 32 Likes 1 Share

E nu get who gifty know. .





Abeg guys come check my signature.

lol 1 Like

Gifty unfortunately you're Gifted with lying and denying spirit,keep up showing your stupidity online.





A fine gal with lying and denying spirit that one na fin gal? 22 Likes 1 Share

GIFTY: the girl that knows no one 1 Like

I winder how u dey claim African Chris brown before n always dye ur hair to look like him but u had no sense like him....Years ago, Chris brown told you Mr 2kay.

Just face ur career Mr 2kay and be a faceless man!! Only Game of thrones fans will understand 2 Likes

And must Mr 2kay's tell d world how he helped her.?

Let d people u help tell others of ur benevolent heart and not d other way around.

I would do the same if I were her.

Evaberry:

...



Gifty is the perfect epitome of an opportunistic olosho





A man you stayed with and had sex several times is who you are now denying.



I just weak





Men need to be wise Eva comman marry my friend, i like your brain!..Tell them!! sickness called mumu dey worry some guys a lot Eva comman marry my friend, i like your brain!..Tell them!! sickness called mumu dey worry some guys a lot



How can you lie about something SO plain? Ahnahn..I hope gifty's lying ability issnuh a symptom of some ground breaking diseaseHow can you lie about something SO plain?

Lol....if she doesn't know falz, how on earth would she know Mr 2kay

Ignorant she-fowl Ignorant she-fowl 1 Like

This lady na clown

does gifty herself knows gifty mtchw 1 Like

..





##if Mr2kay can't keep mute on the things he has done to help others in the past then he deserve that comment..





####just that the gifty sef no too get common sense,denying someone when the pics are all over the internet.. #ati Mr2kay o, ati Gifty o, ori yin Jo daru papo..##if Mr2kay can't keep mute on the things he has done to help others in the past then he deserve that comment..####just that the gifty sef no too get common sense,denying someone when the pics are all over the internet.. 1 Like 1 Share

Tamarapetty:

these two matter just taya me.. NEXT!!



U so fine girl.. U damn fine U so fine girl.. U damn fine

This Gifty fit fall person hand sha..



In other news



Check my signature to see how to earn atleast 500naira daily by daily login, posting comment's and topics on a website like Nairaland

lol

Lol. Gifty's current set of friends and buddies, should be very careful of her cos they could be the next to be denied tomorrow. 1 Like

If indeed he really helped her,it's wrong for her to deny knowing him #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE

Mr 2day tho, we didn't need to know the details of what happened between you and her. Focus on your career . And Gifty, don't burn the bridges you came over just yet.

Ouch!!! Mogbe!!!

funny people

It's ok, same way you conveniently forgot you were ever married until you got out of the Big Brother house, only to remember again.