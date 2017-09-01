₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by celebsnest(m): 10:43am
British-Nigerian boxer and World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has admitted his training regime doesn’t leave much time for girlfriends and hinted he may not settle down for 10 years.
In an interview with Evening Standard, Anthony said;
“If people can ride with me for the next 10 to 12 years I would really appreciate it, but if they can’t foresee the future I’d rather they jump off the boat because I can’t stop for no one right now.
“I was speaking to my coach, who worked with Carl Froch who had a 12-year career. One day it does finish and now he has all the time in the world to think about business, family.
“Not everyone likes the decisions I make but I’ve got to make my own decisions. Decisions I make impact others. And my time training means there is not much time for girlfriends either.”
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/dont-time-girlfriends-anthony-joshua/
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by modelmike7(m): 1:38pm
OH NO!!
This dude just broke so many girls heart!!
Make una no vex for am too much o!
He has his good reasons!
Ask Samson in the Holy Book!!
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by EmekaBlue(m): 1:38pm
Yes...Girlfriend will reduce ur strength. Women who cant do common 10 push ups will want you to sex them fr hours holding u tight by ur waist saying harder harder.
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by BizLifeE: 1:39pm
Simple. He doesn't want to become weak. He's still a young man.
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by motun2017(f): 1:40pm
so shd we fry beans
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by jayloms: 1:40pm
Good decision!
U can't box forever, so, make the most outta your youth. Moreover, I'm pretty sure you can occasionally quench d little guy's needs with the gaggle of bitches at your disposal.
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by maklelemakukula(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by ogilivictor: 1:40pm
No time 4 grlfrnd..... Hmmmmm u must b a runs boy
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Dyt(f): 1:40pm
Sorry auntie kemi adetiba
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Houstency(m): 1:40pm
No Pain, No Gain! Stay focused and victory is sure.
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by iamnicer: 1:40pm
Let me not talk now
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by speak2leo(m): 1:40pm
Whatever rocks your boat Man!!
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Bgorgeous: 1:40pm
Menh! ! Baby mamas loading
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by marvin902(m): 1:41pm
then we dey expect like 3 engines to drop na
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by NaijaElba(m): 1:41pm
Nice one Anthony...say No to those olosos....
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by maklelemakukula(m): 1:42pm
motun2017:no do dis one neaar joshua oo...he will use prik to fry your kpomo till it burn
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by fitprince: 1:42pm
motun2017:yes destiny killer. u can fry beans. fry water join am.
person say he no wan Bleep, na by force?
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by derahhh(m): 1:42pm
That's how you stay strong ergo, women are from the days of Adam distractions
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by spartoo: 1:42pm
NA OLOSHO DEM SURE PASS FOR THE GUY
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Amebo1(m): 1:43pm
EmekaBlue:
You are bro, i have learnt to only do the little i can do, pussy can never run away but if u try to kill yoursef to satisfy any woman, sorry is your case
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Generalkaycee(m): 1:43pm
Dis one go pain gold diggers
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by David160(m): 1:43pm
celebsnest:atta boy girl friends are a waste of tym. Keep it up
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by angelanto8(f): 1:43pm
He doesnt want to share his money
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by SkenolProp(m): 1:43pm
Good one from the CHAMP! #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by obonujoker(m): 1:44pm
Lies..... so can you stay without having sex?? people do much regimented and stricter trainings, yet they have a companion.... so say another thing Mr Joshua....
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Christane(m): 1:44pm
he dont want a legit girlfrd bt he av various gals he calls up wen he wana 4uck ...dis boy z damn smart ..to hm z a free man ..nd no woman can restrict z movement.
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Adadioranma79(f): 1:46pm
Lol
EmekaBlue:
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Evaberry(f): 1:47pm
...
He has a child
He has a babymama
He has Money
He can have sex anytime and anywhere he wants
why would he think of settling down :-/
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Gangster1ms: 1:48pm
Good decision..
|Re: Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years by Coldfeets: 1:56pm
Gangster1ms:
I dey tell you!
Marriage is of no significant use to men.
