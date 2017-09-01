Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Anthony Joshua: No Time For Girlfriend, I Won't Settle Down In The Next 10 Years (2068 Views)

British-Nigerian boxer and World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has admitted his training regime doesn’t leave much time for girlfriends and hinted he may not settle down for 10 years.



In an interview with Evening Standard, Anthony said;



“If people can ride with me for the next 10 to 12 years I would really appreciate it, but if they can’t foresee the future I’d rather they jump off the boat because I can’t stop for no one right now.

“I was speaking to my coach, who worked with Carl Froch who had a 12-year career. One day it does finish and now he has all the time in the world to think about business, family.

“Not everyone likes the decisions I make but I’ve got to make my own decisions. Decisions I make impact others. And my time training means there is not much time for girlfriends either.”



OH NO!!



This dude just broke so many girls heart!!



Make una no vex for am too much o!

He has his good reasons!



Ask Samson in the Holy Book!! 2 Likes

Yes...Girlfriend will reduce ur strength. Women who cant do common 10 push ups will want you to sex them fr hours holding u tight by ur waist saying harder harder. 6 Likes

Simple. He doesn't want to become weak. He's still a young man.











so shd we fry beans

Good decision!



U can't box forever, so, make the most outta your youth. Moreover, I'm pretty sure you can occasionally quench d little guy's needs with the gaggle of bitches at your disposal.

No time 4 grlfrnd..... Hmmmmm u must b a runs boy



Sorry auntie kemi adetiba

No Pain, No Gain! Stay focused and victory is sure. 1 Like





Let me not talk now



Let me not talk now

Whatever rocks your boat Man!!

Menh! ! Baby mamas loading

then we dey expect like 3 engines to drop na

Nice one Anthony...say No to those olosos....

motun2017:

so shd we fry beans no do dis one neaar joshua oo...he will use prik to fry your kpomo till it burn no do dis one neaar joshua oo...he will use prik to fry your kpomo till it burn 2 Likes

motun2017:

so shd we fry beans yes destiny killer. u can fry beans. fry water join am.

person say he no wan Bleep, na by force? yes destiny killer. u can fry beans. fry water join am.person say he no wan Bleep, na by force?

That's how you stay strong ergo, women are from the days of Adam distractions





NA OLOSHO DEM SURE PASS FOR THE GUY

EmekaBlue:

Yes...Girlfriend will reduce ur strength. Women who cant do common 10 push ups will want you to sex them fr hours holding u tight by ur waist saying harder harder.

You are bro, i have learnt to only do the little i can do, pussy can never run away but if u try to kill yoursef to satisfy any woman, sorry is your case You are bro, i have learnt to only do the little i can do, pussy can never run away but if u try to kill yoursef to satisfy any woman, sorry is your case 1 Like

Dis one go pain gold diggers

atta boy girl friends are a waste of tym. Keep it up atta boy girl friends are a waste of tym. Keep it up

He doesnt want to share his money

Good one from the CHAMP! #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE

Lies..... so can you stay without having sex?? people do much regimented and stricter trainings, yet they have a companion.... so say another thing Mr Joshua....

he dont want a legit girlfrd bt he av various gals he calls up wen he wana 4uck ...dis boy z damn smart ..to hm z a free man ..nd no woman can restrict z movement.



EmekaBlue:

Yes...Girlfriend will reduce ur strength. Women who cant do common 10 push ups will want you to sex them fr hours holding u tight by ur waist saying harder harder. Lol 1 Like

He has a child



He has a babymama



He has Money



He can have sex anytime and anywhere he wants





why would he think of settling down :-/

Good decision.. 1 Like