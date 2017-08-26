₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by WotzupNG: 11:01am
This is not the first time former BBNaija housemate, Uriel has openly professed her love for Anthony Joshua.
However, it seems her hope of hooking the World Heavyweight Boxing title holder is slowly getting dashed as the Champ announced that he doesn’t have time for girls and wont settle down for the next 10 years.
After the news broke out on major blogs, Uriel jokingly or seriously took to her Instagram page to make it clear that she can’t afford to wait that long to nab him cos she might have reached menopause by 10 years time.
She posted:
I rebuke every word.. Holy Ghost fireeeeeeeeee . My eggs will be dried up in ten years.. one told me she don move o just na.. biko nu..mu na gi Nwoke oma lord i put my eggs in your hands.. they will not lack.. eggs it is a lie you will flourish .. ogini bu 10 years biko… i will train you myself .. training and fufu = Hope. Biko people of instagram join me for prayers 6pm tonight.. free maltina for all
cc lalasticlala
https://www.wotzup.ng/uriel-reacts-anthony-joshua-10-years/
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Nwodosis(m): 11:04am
Passing her message through comedy!
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by NairalandCS(m): 11:07am
Na so.
We know them.
4 Likes
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Ajewealth123(m): 11:11am
WotzupNG:see life?
Just because ruggedman career don enter voicemail, he invited you and you said he didn't invite you properly abi? Fine.
Now see person wey no sabi you
Doesn't know you
Post wey no concern you
Now ur eggs don dey enter liquidation abi?
Na hypocrisy go kill all of una
13 Likes
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by ShyCypher(m): 11:14am
Na dem...
PS: If this was an average Naija guy sayin' he doesn't want to settle down until 2 years time because he has goals to achieve 1st, our beloved & stupid Slay Mamas will call him "irresponsible".
But they can't say sh!t to AJ cuz he is a millionaire, so we'll hear Slay Mamas say "he just wants to concentrate on boxin', thats why" - as if we don't have married boxers.
So this justifies our proven theory that Slay Mamas are all about the money. Simple!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by HausaOverlord: 11:18am
Wic Kain name be urielmusicstar ? Me never know of any of her song oh
3 Likes
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by maxiuc(m): 1:44pm
Some ladies and already made men
Continue seeking for that attention
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by kingPhidel(m): 1:45pm
seeking for attention and popularity by all mean SAPM.
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by IamAirforce1: 1:45pm
Anthony Joshua is way above your league
Stop pushing
3 Likes
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by iamnicer: 1:45pm
This URIEL abi ARIEL.
Always advertising her occupation
SHAME
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by modelmike7(m): 1:45pm
See. Dem
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by mayorkyzo: 1:46pm
If e like make e no marry in 20yrs time...na him matter...
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by velai(m): 1:46pm
His choice, his life.
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by saccie1162: 1:47pm
Stupid olosho... Go and marry Ruggedman joor...
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by 234ng44uk(m): 1:47pm
Femi ruuuuuuuun!
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by policy12: 1:47pm
..@ this level na beg den dey beg him, if it's average naija man he will be abuse by d slay mama's, slay Queen's and slay dogs.
A good reason while I pray everyday for God to bless our daily hustle of every man on d street doing a legit job.
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by romenna: 1:47pm
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by helphelp: 1:47pm
she no get endurance... make she wait na
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by emmabest2000(m): 1:47pm
Nwodosis:
Comedy kwa ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by ajiifixing(m): 1:47pm
Eggs......
Is she a Chicken?
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Nma27(f): 1:48pm
Like Joshua knows her
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Iamzik: 1:48pm
IPOB babes dying to marry afonja guys since 1800.....
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by rattlesnake(m): 1:48pm
foolish girl
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by glizengem(f): 1:49pm
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Omaticaya225(m): 1:50pm
Girl busy body,where is ur pride?
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Topend: 1:52pm
Bros don't mind them,plan your life wella before them go carry you put for one chance
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Preshochyx(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by chijioke19979: 1:52pm
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by encryptjay(m): 1:53pm
Pure gibberish.
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by sheyiOlu(m): 1:53pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Prefola: 1:53pm
.
|Re: Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years by Freeman50(m): 1:53pm
maxiuc:This lady had been dying for this dude all while. Love doesn't ask why anyway. We ignore those that loves us and go for those that doesn't love us. That's life for you.
