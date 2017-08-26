Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uriel Reacts To Anthony Joshua Not Wanting To Settle Down For The Next 10 Years (3076 Views)

However, it seems her hope of hooking the World Heavyweight Boxing title holder is slowly getting dashed as the Champ announced that he doesn’t have time for girls and wont settle down for the next 10 years.



After the news broke out on major blogs, Uriel jokingly or seriously took to her Instagram page to make it clear that she can’t afford to wait that long to nab him cos she might have reached menopause by 10 years time.



She posted:



I rebuke every word.. Holy Ghost fireeeeeeeeee . My eggs will be dried up in ten years.. one told me she don move o just na.. biko nu..mu na gi Nwoke oma lord i put my eggs in your hands.. they will not lack.. eggs it is a lie you will flourish .. ogini bu 10 years biko… i will train you myself .. training and fufu = Hope. Biko people of instagram join me for prayers 6pm tonight.. free maltina for all

cc lalasticlala



Passing her message through comedy!

Na so.



We know them. 4 Likes

https://www.wotzup.ng/uriel-reacts-anthony-joshua-10-years/ see life?

Just because ruggedman career don enter voicemail, he invited you and you said he didn't invite you properly abi? Fine.

Now see person wey no sabi you

Doesn't know you

Post wey no concern you

Now ur eggs don dey enter liquidation abi?

Na dem...





PS: If this was an average Naija guy sayin' he doesn't want to settle down until 2 years time because he has goals to achieve 1st, our beloved & stupid Slay Mamas will call him "irresponsible".

But they can't say sh!t to AJ cuz he is a millionaire, so we'll hear Slay Mamas say "he just wants to concentrate on boxin', thats why" - as if we don't have married boxers.

So this justifies our proven theory that Slay Mamas are all about the money. Simple! 11 Likes 2 Shares

Wic Kain name be urielmusicstar ? Me never know of any of her song oh 3 Likes

Some ladies and already made men



Continue seeking for that attention 1 Like

seeking for attention and popularity by all mean SAPM. seeking for attention and popularity by all mean SAPM. 1 Like

Anthony Joshua is way above your league



Stop pushing 3 Likes

This URIEL abi ARIEL.



Always advertising her occupation



SHAME

See. Dem

If e like make e no marry in 20yrs time...na him matter...

His choice, his life.

Stupid olosho... Go and marry Ruggedman joor...

Femi ruuuuuuuun!

..@ this level na beg den dey beg him, if it's average naija man he will be abuse by d slay mama's, slay Queen's and slay dogs.



A good reason while I pray everyday for God to bless our daily hustle of every man on d street doing a legit job. 1 Like

she no get endurance... make she wait na

Nwodosis:

Passing her message through comedy!

Comedy kwa ? Comedy kwa ? 1 Like 1 Share









Is she a Chicken? Eggs......Is she a Chicken?

Like Joshua knows her 1 Like

IPOB babes dying to marry afonja guys since 1800..... 1 Like

foolish girl

Girl busy body,where is ur pride?



Pure gibberish.

hmmmmm

