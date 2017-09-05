₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 1:39pm
An unidentified man was recently given the beating of his life and paraded for stealing a mattress, home-theatre, television and other valuables in Agbor, Delta State.
He was captured by Vigilantes. Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/05/man-beaten-paraded-stealing-home-theatre-matress/
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by smartty68(m): 1:40pm
Ah ah! People are preserving the little they've saved before recession and you're there stealing from them
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by Davash222(m): 1:43pm
em rent new flat
why stealing everything
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 1:47pm
So na Police Station dem con carry d items go?
Okay.
I pity the owner.
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by Mologi(m): 1:49pm
Ha!!!!
It looks like the guy want to start DJing....
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 1:59pm
somebori wants to help somebori keep somebori things is na a crime abi
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 4:03pm
They moved the items to the station
DPO don acquire property be that
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:51pm
See as the Mattress BIG!
Some people get mind o.
How did he even think of doing it?
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 4:51pm
people just dey thief anyhow soon ull hear Man Who Stole Home foundation And roof In Delta Beaten & Paraded
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 4:51pm
This kain thief na wa o... See the big mattress he dey thief why dem no go catch am
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by ExAngel007(f): 4:51pm
haha
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 4:52pm
Poor man wey steal magi...
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by pipatexu: 4:52pm
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by amazinghope(f): 4:52pm
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by femiranking28(m): 4:52pm
So he just stole a full house item now, see gas and pot, see jerican. Smh
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by CutChain: 4:53pm
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by jrerico1(m): 4:53pm
Lol how one person take thief all this plenty things were e carry am pass??
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by id4sho(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by DickDastardLION(m): 4:53pm
2nd pix though .... on the road to calvary.
And they say we outta recession?
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by captainbell: 4:54pm
I'm sure the guy must have rented an apartment, he's just looking for ways to arrange small gadgets and properties after which the apartment will turn to a Camp Nou to butcher any available slay queen
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by orjikuramo(m): 4:54pm
Tufiakwa! Starting life on stolen property, n u want Yo prosper
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by Jcan: 4:55pm
O boy only u. hw u take carry comot for the house wey nobody c u. Chibok gals n fed govt
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by amazinghope(f): 4:56pm
This picture got me cracking..
People are really mean
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by PalmchatApp: 4:57pm
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by DJInfluence: 4:58pm
the guy get mind steal mattress? Even pot? Which kind thief be dis one? This guy no need beaten, they should just dash am money to buy food, na hunger cause am.
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 4:59pm
Ant carry wetin pass am.......
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by amakufrancis(m): 5:03pm
Wants to sell Em up and travel to Malaysia
Ndi Agbor
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by abbeyty(m): 5:04pm
heartless man, he even stole mattress. where you wan make he dey bang his wife or girlfriend on the floor abi ?
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by AngelicDamsel(f): 5:04pm
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by jashar(f): 5:08pm
He stole jerrycan too?
|Re: Man Who Stole Home Theatre And Mattress In Delta Beaten & Paraded (Photos) by fpeter(f): 5:11pm
this one wants to set up his new apartment...werey
