He was captured by Vigilantes. Photos below;

Ah ah! People are preserving the little they've saved before recession and you're there stealing from them 2 Likes







why stealing everything em rent new flatwhy stealing everything 6 Likes 1 Share

So na Police Station dem con carry d items go?



I pity the owner.

It looks like the guy want to start DJing....

somebori wants to help somebori keep somebori things is na a crime abi



DPO don acquire property be that They moved the items to the stationDPO don acquire property be that



Some people get mind o.

How did he even think of doing it?



Listen to my frestyle at http://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670 See as the Mattress BIG!Some people get mind o.How did he even think of doing it? 1 Like

people just dey thief anyhow soon ull hear Man Who Stole Home foundation And roof In Delta Beaten & Paraded 1 Like

This kain thief na wa o... See the big mattress he dey thief why dem no go catch am

Poor man wey steal magi...

So he just stole a full house item now, see gas and pot, see jerican. Smh

Lol how one person take thief all this plenty things were e carry am pass??

2nd pix though .... on the road to calvary.

And they say we outta recession? 2nd pix though .... on the road to calvary.And they say we outta recession?

I'm sure the guy must have rented an apartment, he's just looking for ways to arrange small gadgets and properties after which the apartment will turn to a Camp Nou to butcher any available slay queen 1 Like

Tufiakwa! Starting life on stolen property, n u want Yo prosper

O boy only u. hw u take carry comot for the house wey nobody c u. Chibok gals n fed govt



This picture got me cracking..

People are really mean This picture got me cracking..People are really mean

the guy get mind steal mattress? Even pot? Which kind thief be dis one? This guy no need beaten, they should just dash am money to buy food, na hunger cause am.

Ant carry wetin pass am.......



Ndi Agbor Wants to sell Em up and travel to MalaysiaNdi Agbor

heartless man, he even stole mattress. where you wan make he dey bang his wife or girlfriend on the floor abi ?

He stole jerrycan too?