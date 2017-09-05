



My Total Score was 78.



CC . Lalasticlala. Let the people have fun with this and we are waiting for your score too even tho SNAKE is not on the list. . My Score Was already at 39 by the time I got to number 10.My Total Score was 78.CC . Lalasticlala. Let the people have fun with this and we are waiting for your score too even tho SNAKE is not on the list.