₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,726 members, 3,770,921 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 08:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) (23946 Views)
Panic As Mysterious Beast Kills Animals In Delta State Community. Graphic Photos / Nwachi Oster-Francis Develops Hybrid Of Tilapia At The Universiti Putra / How To Start A Profitable Tilapia Fish Farm (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Etizz: 3:58pm
Hi guys, this morning after the rain we noticed fishes coming out from the ground, though the soil is still a little bit wet but I imagined how they exist right here in my compound, that's what I don't know........... Fun thing though.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by raphafire: 4:03pm
Waooo..see faji....
1 Like
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by AngelicDamsel(f): 4:04pm
God saw your suffering so HE sent fishes with rain so you can eat and sell the rest! Assuming the story is as you said
105 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Nutase(f): 4:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Tenkobos(m): 4:13pm
2017 Mana
4 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Muafrika2: 4:14pm
Rpt
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Muafrika2: 4:15pm
Tilapia?
I know only cat fish can live in mud.
That's weird was there a flood?
You should not take the babies. They need to grow and reproduce.
22 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Chascop: 4:15pm
not Good for the body. unhealthy
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by potent5(m): 4:20pm
AngelicDamsel:See those heads, Real suffer head. Lol
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by AngelicDamsel(f): 4:24pm
potent5:
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by saintikechi(m): 4:27pm
Mana from heaven.
1 Like
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by jerryunit48: 4:27pm
Just what I've been saying, in all these Texas should still thank God because if it were to be in Nigeria Pythons and other dangerous reptiles would have added more to the danger of lives but we thank God it is fish here
2 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by saintikechi(m): 4:29pm
Etizz:
In which state did it happen?
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Etizz: 4:45pm
saintikechi:delta state
4 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by dragon2(m): 7:04pm
Careful,your soil may be very close to an underground river,or maybe a sinkhole that has been filled with water.
18 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Etizz: 7:23pm
dragon2:
thanks guy but we ain't eating it, just for feeds for artificial pond fish though...
4 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Samfrbayo(m): 7:26pm
Na dam abi river b DT
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by burkingx(f): 7:27pm
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Zebudier: 7:27pm
Now playing.... Mr Eazi - Tilapia
2 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:27pm
Point and kill peppersoup dey hungry me
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by romoruyi(m): 7:27pm
raphafire:
Food don land ooo
1 Like
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by mekybabe1: 7:28pm
Maybe you live close to a river or canal.
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by fait10(m): 7:28pm
6 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 7:28pm
..A dolphin and a whale came out from the ground here...
Unfortunately my phone is a Thuraya
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 7:28pm
It cld be fishes from a nearby pond. Though I have heard of fishes living under the soil during dry season only to re emerge when rain starts falling... Wonders of the world......
11 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 7:29pm
It implies they should prepare for
"winter is coming
They won't understand now until the real flooding comes.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:29pm
Your Compound is a NATURAL POND FA
WELL...
I SMELL BARBEQUE
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Gmajor(m): 7:29pm
jerryunit48:So for your mind now wild animals don't exist in texas?
2 Likes
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 7:29pm
Etizz:Why? Don't u like roasted grilled delicious fish?
1 Like
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:29pm
..
|Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Nbote(m): 7:29pm
Na Pesin fish pond fingerlings una dey pick so. Fishes don't grow on d ground or come out from nowhere. It's probably washed from a river or someone's fish pond
25 Likes 1 Share
Agro-processing Machineries: Your Fastlane To Making Millions And Wealth. / Another Million Naira Cucumber Experience Picture Diary. (YOP1 PROJECT) / Nigeria Will Start Exporting Yams To Europe In June 2017 – Agric Minister, Ogbeh
Viewing this topic: d33types, tamertery(m), Ozeden1, Monstertrucks(m), zanogo(m), winnerz, naughtyendowed(m), Adelodun24(m), Bishopawe, juvvy, Bennyidu(m), alakuko, OHaddy(f), lagtourist, mcayo, HASSANAASIA(f), jadakiss213(m), ibnkamal(m), emmastuffs(m), Sunak(m), flecho, DonDemu, Nairaboi(m), gof, elpj, Briteiyobo1(m), larrol(m), Onikkalaw, wiringdpt(m), teelady(f), raquel97, Kaywhy1(m), Acos925(m), otswag(m), Victory1989, warriiboguy, emolala(m), stifYan(m), toosoon(m), letustalk(m), snipes4, kelvin22(m), skillzbae(f), ezer20, kevoh(m), alibaba1995(m), akindlesfarm, hopyroll(m), MaiconBest, Zeroid105, nkhay(f), xbit, BigboysZ, temmybaba(m), pukena(m), RaphaellaDD(f), dykedarlyn(m), olumosen(m), unlimited2(m), Emmixy02, Cupidkc(m), Rotadbd, miarhpe, Kitiii(m), silasupdc(m), justsmile(f), delt2010(m), LBSolution(m), ibro2much(m), Godchild2015(f), nifty, stez, segmatic, chelseaboi(m), ElPadrino007(m), Herrymax(m), Nykirjuliette(f), luky111, sydelle(f), bayoola(m), muderkid(m), chuksey1(m), GreatManBee, prettimoi(f), unikazzy(m), odeh1(m), SQMrProducer(m), DaneetYore, emmsnice(m), onwards, Clembola, blackmarya(f), chidaike(m), Ola5TP(m), Nenejeje(f), xoftxoul, nmama(f), naijalord1, Olusharp(m), newggce, favoured247(m), Benissues(m), gwason, Tman66(m), Goddy4real(m), Lordseyad(m), Bibiangel(f), Dammyice, stardragon(m), imanuel80(m), tundelion, afolayangs(m), gameboyo, SLOVFO, hemjaylee(m), blacKDalia, nwachi1404, moolakey(m), luc26(f), timwonda, networkguru, Officialbrano(m), SirMazi, Cmeo(m), Ekeeyhandsome(m), tobyto(m), Latty88(f), 2point5, Maggielovely(f), osayande1(m), bimbodelebite, zeyheed(m), Mujtahida, lilreese, Elexdallas(m), dharmsexy(f), sicker000, onyekabe(m), starboy86(m), 2000SMS, Vinepretty(f), Ausbalo, parido(m), Brannyboss(m), fredrickmyers, Eldinot4(m), Primebuilders(m), autotrader2, djgroove(m), Demmyblaze, masciv, ibrokay(m), 3kay945(m), lekinsbaba, Notatribalist(m), RotrEmmanuel, Notfaraway(m), Hazad001, lekhane(m), bodeskii, sleemoon(m), JuicyStar, Chillity, crystabel2017(f) and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19