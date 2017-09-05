Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) (23946 Views)

Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos)

Hi guys, this morning after the rain we noticed fishes coming out from the ground, though the soil is still a little bit wet but I imagined how they exist right here in my compound, that's what I don't know........... Fun thing though. 13 Likes 2 Shares

God saw your suffering so HE sent fishes with rain so you can eat and sell the rest! Assuming the story is as you said

I know only cat fish can live in mud.



That's weird was there a flood?



You should not take the babies. They need to grow and reproduce. Tilapia? I know only cat fish can live in mud. That's weird was there a flood? You should not take the babies. They need to grow and reproduce.

See those heads, Real suffer head. Lol

Just what I've been saying, in all these Texas should still thank God because if it were to be in Nigeria Pythons and other dangerous reptiles would have added more to the danger of lives but we thank God it is fish here

Hi guys, this morning after the rain we noticed fishes coming out from the ground, though the soil is still a little bit wet but I imagined how they exist right here in my compound, that's what I don't know........... Fun thing though.

In which state did it happen?

delta state

Careful,your soil may be very close to an underground river,or maybe a sinkhole that has been filled with water. 18 Likes

Careful,your soil may be very close to an underground river,or maybe a sinkhole that has been filled with water.

thanks guy but we ain't eating it, just for feeds for artificial pond fish though...

Maybe you live close to a river or canal.

It cld be fishes from a nearby pond. Though I have heard of fishes living under the soil during dry season only to re emerge when rain starts falling... Wonders of the world...... 11 Likes

"winter is coming" They won't understand now until the real flooding comes.











Your Compound is a NATURAL POND FAWELL...I SMELL BARBEQUE

So for your mind now wild animals don't exist in texas?

Why? Don't u like roasted grilled delicious fish?

