₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,726 members, 3,770,921 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 08:49 PM

Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) - Agriculture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) (23946 Views)

Panic As Mysterious Beast Kills Animals In Delta State Community. Graphic Photos / Nwachi Oster-Francis Develops Hybrid Of Tilapia At The Universiti Putra / How To Start A Profitable Tilapia Fish Farm (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Etizz: 3:58pm
Hi guys, this morning after the rain we noticed fishes coming out from the ground, though the soil is still a little bit wet but I imagined how they exist right here in my compound, that's what I don't know........... Fun thing though.

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by raphafire: 4:03pm
Waooo..see faji....

1 Like

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by AngelicDamsel(f): 4:04pm
God saw your suffering so HE sent fishes with rain so you can eat and sell the rest! Assuming the story is as you said grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

105 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Nutase(f): 4:11pm
cool

1 Like

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Tenkobos(m): 4:13pm
2017 Mana

4 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Muafrika2: 4:14pm
Rpt
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Muafrika2: 4:15pm
Tilapia? shocked

I know only cat fish can live in mud.

That's weird shocked was there a flood?

You should not take the babies. They need to grow and reproduce.

22 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Chascop: 4:15pm
not Good for the body. unhealthy
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by potent5(m): 4:20pm
AngelicDamsel:
God saw your suffering so HE sent fishes with rain so you can eat and sell the rest! Assuming the story is as you said grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
See those heads, Real suffer head. Lol
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by AngelicDamsel(f): 4:24pm
potent5:

See those heads, Real suffer head. Lol

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by saintikechi(m): 4:27pm
Mana from heaven.

1 Like

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by jerryunit48: 4:27pm
Just what I've been saying, in all these Texas should still thank God because if it were to be in Nigeria Pythons and other dangerous reptiles would have added more to the danger of lives but we thank God it is fish here

2 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by saintikechi(m): 4:29pm
Etizz:
Hi guys, this morning after the rain we noticed fishes coming out from the ground, though the soil is still a little bit wet but I imagined how they exist right here in my compound, that's what I don't know........... Fun thing though.

In which state did it happen?
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Etizz: 4:45pm
saintikechi:

In which state did it happen?
delta state

4 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by dragon2(m): 7:04pm
Careful,your soil may be very close to an underground river,or maybe a sinkhole that has been filled with water.

18 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Etizz: 7:23pm
dragon2:
Careful,your soil may be very close to an underground river,or maybe a sinkhole that has been filled with water.

thanks guy but we ain't eating it, just for feeds for artificial pond fish though...

4 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Samfrbayo(m): 7:26pm
Na dam abi river b DT
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by burkingx(f): 7:27pm
shocked
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Zebudier: 7:27pm
Now playing.... Mr Eazi - Tilapia

2 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:27pm
Point and kill peppersoup dey hungry me cheesy
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by romoruyi(m): 7:27pm
raphafire:
Waooo..see faji....

Food don land ooo grin

1 Like

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by mekybabe1: 7:28pm
Maybe you live close to a river or canal.
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by fait10(m): 7:28pm
cool shocked

6 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 7:28pm
..A dolphin and a whale came out from the ground here...

Unfortunately my phone is a Thuraya sad

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 7:28pm
It cld be fishes from a nearby pond. Though I have heard of fishes living under the soil during dry season only to re emerge when rain starts falling... Wonders of the world......

11 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 7:29pm
It implies they should prepare for



"winter is coming grin



They won't understand now until the real flooding comes.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:29pm
Your Compound is a NATURAL POND FA




WELL...




I SMELL BARBEQUEgrin
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Gmajor(m): 7:29pm
jerryunit48:
Just what I've been saying, in all these Texas should still thank God because if it were to be in Nigeria Pythons and other dangerous reptiles would have added more to the danger of lives but we thank God it is fish here
So for your mind now wild animals don't exist in texas?

2 Likes

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 7:29pm
Etizz:


thanks guy but we ain't eating it, just for feeds for artificial pond fish though...
Why? Don't u like roasted grilled delicious fish?

1 Like

Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:29pm
..
Re: Tilapia And Cat Fish Coming Out Of The Ground In Delta After The Rain (Photos) by Nbote(m): 7:29pm
Na Pesin fish pond fingerlings una dey pick so. Fishes don't grow on d ground or come out from nowhere. It's probably washed from a river or someone's fish pond

25 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Agro-processing Machineries: Your Fastlane To Making Millions And Wealth. / Another Million Naira Cucumber Experience Picture Diary. (YOP1 PROJECT) / Nigeria Will Start Exporting Yams To Europe In June 2017 – Agric Minister, Ogbeh

Viewing this topic: d33types, tamertery(m), Ozeden1, Monstertrucks(m), zanogo(m), winnerz, naughtyendowed(m), Adelodun24(m), Bishopawe, juvvy, Bennyidu(m), alakuko, OHaddy(f), lagtourist, mcayo, HASSANAASIA(f), jadakiss213(m), ibnkamal(m), emmastuffs(m), Sunak(m), flecho, DonDemu, Nairaboi(m), gof, elpj, Briteiyobo1(m), larrol(m), Onikkalaw, wiringdpt(m), teelady(f), raquel97, Kaywhy1(m), Acos925(m), otswag(m), Victory1989, warriiboguy, emolala(m), stifYan(m), toosoon(m), letustalk(m), snipes4, kelvin22(m), skillzbae(f), ezer20, kevoh(m), alibaba1995(m), akindlesfarm, hopyroll(m), MaiconBest, Zeroid105, nkhay(f), xbit, BigboysZ, temmybaba(m), pukena(m), RaphaellaDD(f), dykedarlyn(m), olumosen(m), unlimited2(m), Emmixy02, Cupidkc(m), Rotadbd, miarhpe, Kitiii(m), silasupdc(m), justsmile(f), delt2010(m), LBSolution(m), ibro2much(m), Godchild2015(f), nifty, stez, segmatic, chelseaboi(m), ElPadrino007(m), Herrymax(m), Nykirjuliette(f), luky111, sydelle(f), bayoola(m), muderkid(m), chuksey1(m), GreatManBee, prettimoi(f), unikazzy(m), odeh1(m), SQMrProducer(m), DaneetYore, emmsnice(m), onwards, Clembola, blackmarya(f), chidaike(m), Ola5TP(m), Nenejeje(f), xoftxoul, nmama(f), naijalord1, Olusharp(m), newggce, favoured247(m), Benissues(m), gwason, Tman66(m), Goddy4real(m), Lordseyad(m), Bibiangel(f), Dammyice, stardragon(m), imanuel80(m), tundelion, afolayangs(m), gameboyo, SLOVFO, hemjaylee(m), blacKDalia, nwachi1404, moolakey(m), luc26(f), timwonda, networkguru, Officialbrano(m), SirMazi, Cmeo(m), Ekeeyhandsome(m), tobyto(m), Latty88(f), 2point5, Maggielovely(f), osayande1(m), bimbodelebite, zeyheed(m), Mujtahida, lilreese, Elexdallas(m), dharmsexy(f), sicker000, onyekabe(m), starboy86(m), 2000SMS, Vinepretty(f), Ausbalo, parido(m), Brannyboss(m), fredrickmyers, Eldinot4(m), Primebuilders(m), autotrader2, djgroove(m), Demmyblaze, masciv, ibrokay(m), 3kay945(m), lekinsbaba, Notatribalist(m), RotrEmmanuel, Notfaraway(m), Hazad001, lekhane(m), bodeskii, sleemoon(m), JuicyStar, Chillity, crystabel2017(f) and 188 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.