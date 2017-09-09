₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,144 members, 3,779,689 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 September 2017 at 09:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures (2031 Views)
Top 5 African Safari Destinations For An Unforgetable Getaway / The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion / The Beauty Of Lekki Toll Gate Lagos During Day And Night (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:09pm On Sep 05
[img][/img]So I took a trip home to Kenya.One of the highlights of my trip was a visit to the Maasai Mara National Park, which is about six hours drive from Nairobi.Anyone who wishes to enjoy a vacation in Kenya without necessarily overspending, feel free to inbox.Will recommend somebody who can help organize your full stay in Kenya.
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by dayo2me(m): 7:12pm On Sep 05
do visit www.tecoky.tk
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by BlackDBagba: 7:12pm On Sep 05
Is that all?
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:18pm On Sep 05
BlackDBagba:struggling to add pictures.Getting a response saying they are too large in size.
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:20pm On Sep 05
More 1&2 is lions, 3.A dead animal 4.Wildbeast migration from Tanzania into Kenya
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:24pm On Sep 05
And more 1. Hippopotamus 2. The Kenya/Tanzania border 3.Zebra 4.Ostrich
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:26pm On Sep 05
Yup 1.Wildbeast 2 Elephants 3. Giraffe 4.Gazelle
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:28pm On Sep 05
And then..Impala 2.Animal carcass 3.Hippopotamus 4.Lion
1 Share
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:35pm On Sep 05
Safari continued...One of the guest houses in the forest.
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:37pm On Sep 05
Then..Boat ride
1 Share
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:39pm On Sep 05
Continued... Sweet grandma
2 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:44pm On Sep 05
Dinner with family...
2 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:46pm On Sep 05
Dinner with family
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 7:49pm On Sep 05
More
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 8:03pm On Sep 05
More
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 8:10pm On Sep 05
The end
2 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by segxi1960: 9:40pm On Sep 05
Well done!. Kenya is such a beautiful country.
Quick question. Are you Nigerian ?
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Afobear: 10:00pm On Sep 05
segxi1960:from her facial structures,NO
2 Likes
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 10:25pm On Sep 05
Afobear:LOL, what's with my facial structure?
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 10:26pm On Sep 05
segxi1960:Thanks and yes it is a beautiful country indeed.To answer your question, No am Kenyan.
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Afobear: 11:00pm On Sep 05
Beey:it clearly gives you away as one from east africa....correct me if im wrong
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 11:13pm On Sep 05
Afobear:Hian, am not sure what East African facial structures look like.I see Nigerians & sometimes you can't always guess, though at times you can but based on accent & Not looks.
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Bifwoli: 11:55pm On Sep 05
Beey:
Your facial features give you away as someone with roots in central.
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 12:27am On Sep 06
Bifwoli:Hahaaa,y'all are killing me today.Explain further please.
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by odinga1of: 5:12am On Sep 06
Beey:
Please inbox me this your sister cell number/email I want to relocate to Kenya.
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Bifwoli: 5:56am On Sep 06
Beey:Your looks give you away as a possible ,likely ,plausible daughter of central Kenya region bloodline,you know ...a Wambui, Gathoni ,Njoki ,Wanjiku etc.
(and you need to visit us down here in Gwinnett County aka "Hotlanta" one day we have lots of your folks here)
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Antina(f): 6:47am On Sep 06
Nice place to be!
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 8:52am On Sep 06
odinga1of:Lie Lie, your name suggests that you are already in Kenya & a supporter of Raila Odinga & of course that's not a problem.Hahaa,I am very protective like momma bear protecting her cubs.She's in school and must seriously stay focused
1 Like
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 8:53am On Sep 06
Antina:Yeah it's a lovely place.
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 8:56am On Sep 06
Bifwoli:I see you've been hanging around my people too much.Actually two of my cousins live down there.One in Marietta, not sure what the other one's city is called.Welcome to Boston home of the New England Patriots.Aint nobody like Tom Brady baby.
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by MtuMsuper: 9:39am On Sep 06
Beey:Hahahaaa, busted! People can tell each other apart y'know. I can tell a nigerian from a Kenyan by the looks,gait and walking style. Have the wildebeests started crossing?
|Re: The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures by Beey(f): 11:28am On Sep 06
MtuMsuper:Nakuelewa.Zilianza kuvuka.Yes but on that particular day, we waited for them to cross.Unfortunately, one of the tour trucks got stuck at the front of the river.Thay scared them and they went back.The people that I can almost tell by their physique are the Sudanese and Ghanaians too.Nigerians in general are taller than Ghanaians.But one can't always guess.
1 Like
Rewilding North America / Travelling To Latvia ??? / Photos From The 42 Cameroonian Immigrants Who Died In Sea Crossing To Italy
Viewing this topic: kingsman66(m), kenelink11, benzene00, billycayana(f), ayxmania, jolamat(m), succyblinks(f), Watmoree(m), greenstar, zheja(m), skullzflex(m), joliyp(f), Praktikals(m), Chikabel(f), Pamelayoung, Naff24(f), princeade86(m), politeboy, gentlegg(m), Musketeers, Selzsky, BarexB, tonylaw07(m), johnugwu, gooddyoung8, malakus(m), patrotic9gerian, kencharity(m), SamAbims(m), Chuksdthird(m), valx2, westeroes, Coefficient(m), ayosamtunde, praisecity(m), luvinhubby(m), lagtourist, faorex(m), Muyiwhy, Stephenanyanwo, inem2741(m), Macaulay10(m), amazon14, delman88(m), Carbony14, campbelljosh(m), emeritus00(m), jawjaw1, harjorlarh(m), dejavuh0007(m), HAkorehdeh(m), olayinkajnr(m), Deseo(f), azibit, eclecticbaron, Noblethony(m), youngds, NorthSide, danla44(m), ajigiteri(m), onome442, hadebeeceAJ(m), sinequanon1955(m), Bifwoli, orangeCV, Deyoungprince, korel9, justmhe1, Akan(m), zephry(m), emerged01(m), BMusdapha(m), ApolitiCal, Abagworo(m), phymeon(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), klebson(m), shayo18(f), anonym0us, loneatar, scholes0(m), Pinkiee(f), marksooyinmiebi(m), Sadiq3051(m), seeniorboy(m), sayhi2certified(m), onyeka205(m), FlyoruB, bobosydney, Ezigboune(f), beholder10, bigybanty10(m), orgzeyn(m), Ayire(m), Asolab(m), Explorers(m), sylva1, shariff84, Infoay, autojosh, SurestG(f), ackifemmy(m), Taiwotasungo, bugidon(m), JesuEruOluwa, flowingwaters(m), Dhee2, mycare(m), jamarifox(m), DesireFarms, osuofia2(m), grailife(m), cecymiammy(f), OkpekeBeauty, Holluwaphlexy(m), ColourMeAmazing, pqmeup, Simili(m), Bobby4090, demmy66, teamsynergy, ememonl, chris4gold(m), marwanafrica(m), Activity77(m), Prec1ous(m), zanebaddo(m), theimmortals(m), sunky1097(m), JerryTemi(f), oviejnr(m), AnonyNymous(m), Shamillionaire(m), Blaqee(m), veekid(m), dryakson, kcjazz(m), GyemNgas(m), pole, beautiful232(f), cucumbar, kimbraa(f), mustafa006, herosmile, Billyonaire, horciglowri(f), mandai01(m), roqrules04(m), phroce05, Pvibe007, solasoulmusic(f), DickDastardLION(m), yannis, gbegudujo, holuwajobar(m), PureMe01, Txsharp(m), Sanchez01, Adechyno(m), Doris25, adesammy1(m), mideactive, Shuttua, octavian(m), Angy55(f), Thorpe85(f), grunerite, Elvidence(m), Cannie, akeemolu, EmperorLee(m), kingxsamz(m), Fabfunki(f), Papido(m), Fyzt, Lanceslot(m), bkool7(m), vivlyviv, dadabashua1(m), IamEmem, SweetyZinta(f), kripen, Saintly01(m), unqombothi(m), Monaco2(m), LushGreenz, twinskenny(m), Swankyprince(m), emekaRaj(m), Jkfc(m), kayceerilyn(f), honeydear(f) and 218 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17