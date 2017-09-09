Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures (2031 Views)

[img][/img]So I took a trip home to Kenya.One of the highlights of my trip was a visit to the Maasai Mara National Park, which is about six hours drive from Nairobi.Anyone who wishes to enjoy a vacation in Kenya without necessarily overspending, feel free to inbox.Will recommend somebody who can help organize your full stay in Kenya. 1 Like

Is that all?

BlackDBagba:

struggling to add pictures.Getting a response saying they are too large in size.

More 1&2 is lions, 3.A dead animal 4.Wildbeast migration from Tanzania into Kenya

And more 1. Hippopotamus 2. The Kenya/Tanzania border 3.Zebra 4.Ostrich

Yup 1.Wildbeast 2 Elephants 3. Giraffe 4.Gazelle

And then..Impala 2.Animal carcass 3.Hippopotamus 4.Lion 1 Share

Safari continued...One of the guest houses in the forest.

Then..Boat ride 1 Share

Continued... Sweet grandma 2 Likes

Dinner with family... 2 Likes

Dinner with family 1 Like

More

More 1 Like

The end 2 Likes

Well done!. Kenya is such a beautiful country.



Quick question. Are you Nigerian ?

segxi1960:

Well done!. Kenya is such a beautiful country.



from her facial structures,NO

Afobear:

LOL, what's with my facial structure?

segxi1960:

Well done!. Kenya is such a beautiful country.



Thanks and yes it is a beautiful country indeed.To answer your question, No am Kenyan.

Beey:

it clearly gives you away as one from east africa....correct me if im wrong

Afobear:

Hian, am not sure what East African facial structures look like.I see Nigerians & sometimes you can't always guess, though at times you can but based on accent & Not looks.

Beey:

Hian, am not sure what East African facial structures look like.I see Nigerians & sometimes you can't always guess, though at times you can but based on accent & Not looks.

Your facial features give you away as someone with roots in central.

Bifwoli:





Hahaaa,y'all are killing me today.Explain further please.

Beey:

More

Please inbox me this your sister cell number/email I want to relocate to Kenya.

Beey:

Your looks give you away as a possible ,likely ,plausible daughter of central Kenya region bloodline,you know ...a Wambui, Gathoni ,Njoki ,Wanjiku etc.



(and you need to visit us down here in Gwinnett County aka "Hotlanta" one day we have lots of your folks here)



(and you need to visit us down here in Gwinnett County aka "Hotlanta" one day we have lots of your folks here) Your looks give you away as a possible ,likely ,plausible daughter of central Kenya region bloodline,you know ...a Wambui, Gathoni ,Njoki ,Wanjiku etc.(and you need to visit us down here in Gwinnett County aka "Hotlanta" one day we have lots of your folks here)

Nice place to be!

odinga1of:





Lie Lie, your name suggests that you are already in Kenya & a supporter of Raila Odinga & of course that's not a problem.Hahaa,I am very protective like momma bear protecting her cubs.She's in school and must seriously stay focused

Antina:

Yeah it's a lovely place.

Bifwoli:



Your looks give you away as a possible ,likely ,plausible daughter of central Kenya region bloodline,you know ...a Wambui, Gathoni ,Njoki ,Wanjiku etc.



I see you've been hanging around my people too much.Actually two of my cousins live down there.One in Marietta, not sure what the other one's city is called.Welcome to Boston home of the New England Patriots.Aint nobody like Tom Brady baby.

Beey:

Hahahaaa, busted! People can tell each other apart y'know. I can tell a nigerian from a Kenyan by the looks,gait and walking style. Have the wildebeests started crossing?