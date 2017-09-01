₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 11:39 PM
Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:34pm
Just when you think you've seen it all comes this shocker. Here are trending photos of a sacrifice conducted by a group of young men in order to make their bodies impenetrable to bullets. The social media user who shared this revealed that he believes strongly in 'African Magic' - that's why he and his boys cooked themselves to prevent bullets from entering their bodies.
The young man also revealed that a He-goat, some bullets and other items were sacrificed to that effect.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-men-sacrifice-goat-cook-bullet-penetration-photos.html
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:35pm
Innocent Kid . We sabi do 'bulletproof' with ordinary 'goat pikin' na him we never export the technology go other countries become world leader of weapons
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by dabeto: 8:36pm
Africans and backwardness
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by ERockson: 8:40pm
Ignorance
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by 40kobo77part2: 8:40pm
DAFvck?
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by voizofone: 8:44pm
Why not sacrifice against stupidity and foolishness. You are sacrificing for you to be going after people sweats and not been caught.
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by seunAccount: 8:49pm
Hmmm, Boys are getting ready our policemen are busy getting fatter.
Even commissioner of police lagos too needs to hear this.
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 8:51pm
Same way they made a juju bullet proof singlet and gave to MKO Abiola when he declared himself president . Na slap some army recruits use slap out the singlet from him body the day they arrested him.
MKO should have done a juju against factory resetting slaps
***jumps out the window before awon afonjees come attaxking****
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by airmirthd1(f): 8:52pm
Nemesis has caught up with you.
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by atakamus: 8:57pm
By their legs we shall know them.
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by OluwasureGig: 9:00pm
please let them use it to kill buhari
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by oladeebo: 9:15pm
I know for sure this is not from Setting sun!
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 9:15pm
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:16pm
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by pbethel: 9:19pm
Wow gone are d days people secretly do as things.
Jesus is lord
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by Gossiplover: 10:06pm
nothing wey we no go see oo. God have mercy... lalasticlala come and see this people oo
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:23pm
Awon ode
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by OCTAVO: 10:24pm
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by omoyankee3(m): 10:25pm
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by Billyonaire: 10:25pm
Someone should give them AK47 to test on themselves. They can send us the pictures of the outcome, which I believe will make national news in a 'good' way.
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by slick1(m): 10:26pm
If they were so confident they should have shown us their faces now. If they wont all be dead tomorrow by gunshot wounds
Mtchewwww! Iranuuuu
We talking money, u talking odeshi
Poverty fall on u all and send u all to the yonder
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by Donald7610: 10:27pm
Those you claiming saint were even born in the villages
Stop pretending as if such juju no dey
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by looseweight: 10:28pm
Give it to NA in Borno state
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by benzems(m): 10:28pm
Nairaland and fake news
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:29pm
Namecheckers were never consulted before this report was brought out .
Why are their names missing?
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 10:32pm
Make una send them go fight those boko boys for the north.
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by yaqq: 10:33pm
that's a black goat! it works like magic
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 10:34pm
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by achivs(m): 10:35pm
OluwasureGig:stop hate speech
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by hordmax: 10:37pm
my-Oh-my, Orishirishi . . .
Damn!! Poor Goat. . See as correct goatmeat waste. — Anyhow shaa, Nigeria don't have PETA na.
What he needs to know is that a single well-scoped headshot from a Dragunov sniper rifle will render all his charms impotent. .
Make im kuku go dust RPG shots, abeg. Smh.
How bullets charms no go be like say e dey work when your time never reach? People wey dey wear original Kevlar vests seff still dey die anyhow. . Shioor!!
Re: Men Sacrifice He-Goat To Cook Themselves Against Bullet Penetration (Photos) by RichiB(m): 10:40pm
selena concious....no be chykss
