The young man also revealed that a He-goat, some bullets and other items were sacrificed to that effect.



Just when you think you've seen it all comes this shocker. Here are trending photos of a sacrifice conducted by a group of young men in order to make their bodies impenetrable to bullets. The social media user who shared this revealed that he believes strongly in 'African Magic' - that's why he and his boys cooked themselves to prevent bullets from entering their bodies. The young man also revealed that a He-goat, some bullets and other items were sacrificed to that effect.

. We sabi do 'bulletproof' with ordinary 'goat pikin' na him we never export the technology go other countries become world leader of weapons Innocent Kid. We sabi do 'bulletproof' with ordinary 'goat pikin' na him we never export the technology go other countries become world leader of weapons 8 Likes 3 Shares

Africans and backwardness

Ignorance

DAFvck? 1 Like

Why not sacrifice against stupidity and foolishness. You are sacrificing for you to be going after people sweats and not been caught. 3 Likes

Hmmm, Boys are getting ready our policemen are busy getting fatter.

Even commissioner of police lagos too needs to hear this.





MKO should have done a juju against factory resetting slaps



***jumps out the window before awon afonjees come attaxking**** Same way they made a juju bullet proof singlet and gave to MKO Abiola when he declared himself president . Na slap some army recruits use slap out the singlet from him body the day they arrested him.MKO should have done a juju against factory resetting slaps***jumps out the window before awon afonjees come attaxking**** 21 Likes

Nemesis has caught up with you.

By their legs we shall know them.

please let them use it to kill buhari 1 Like

I know for sure this is not from Setting sun!

Ok

Wow gone are d days people secretly do as things.

Jesus is lord

nothing wey we no go see oo. God have mercy... lalasticlala come and see this people oo 1 Like

Awon ode

ok

Someone should give them AK47 to test on themselves. They can send us the pictures of the outcome, which I believe will make national news in a 'good' way. 3 Likes 1 Share

If they were so confident they should have shown us their faces now. If they wont all be dead tomorrow by gunshot wounds



Mtchewwww! Iranuuuu



We talking money, u talking odeshi





Poverty fall on u all and send u all to the yonder 1 Like

Those you claiming saint were even born in the villages

Stop pretending as if such juju no dey 2 Likes

Give it to NA in Borno state



Nairaland and fake news

Why are their names missing?

Make una send them go fight those boko boys for the north.

that's a black goat! it works like magic

Una never start.

OluwasureGig:

please let them use it to kill buhari stop hate speech stop hate speech







Damn!! Poor Goat. . See as correct goatmeat waste. — Anyhow shaa, Nigeria don't have PETA na.



What he needs to know is that a single well-scoped headshot from a Dragunov sniper rifle will render all his charms impotent. .

Make im kuku go dust RPG shots, abeg. Smh.



How bullets charms no go be like say e dey work when your time never reach? People wey dey wear original Kevlar vests seff still dey die anyhow. . Shioor!! my-Oh-my, Orishirishi . . .Damn!! Poor Goat. . See as correct goatmeat waste.— Anyhow shaa, Nigeria don't have PETA na.What he needs to know is that a single well-scoped headshot from a Dragunov sniper rifle will render all his charms impotent. .Make im kuku go dust RPG shots, abeg. Smh.How bullets charms no go be like say e dey work when your time never reach? People wey dey wear original Kevlar vests seff still dey die anyhow. . Shioor!!