Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:47pm
As I stepped out of the building this afternoon, heading towards my car, this thing felled from the sky to the spot I was, I was confused as in... what can this be?.

Pls does any one have an idea of what this can be?.
I still don't understand this because I looked up almost immediately to check if I will see something like kite maybe it felled off from its claws but I didn't see anything.

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 5:50pm
See one of my village people shocked

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Paulosky1900: 5:51pm
RUN 4 UR LIFE OO...AND GO AND CONSULT UR SPIRITUAL DIRECTOR EXPLAIN EVERYTHING TO HIM. i think he will help u out

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by selflover(f): 6:13pm
Dnt mind them, just plead the blood of Jesus and go ur way. It could even be Sumone playing pranks on you.

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Piiko(m): 9:10pm
cheesy
Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by designer01(m): 9:10pm
The fowl was thrown by someone and not witchcraft. Africans sef everything na spiritual yet them never win world cup upon their Juju

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by selvad: 9:10pm
No be fowl be that? Maybe e wan fly e come fall die cheesy
Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by bizza45: 9:10pm
ur village people are calling u

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Sunnycliff(m): 9:10pm
Hope no one threw it at you to scare you.

... Just throw and burn the rubbish and pray, live your normal life and entertain no fear.

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by noobody: 9:10pm
Looks like a left over from wetin hawk chop remain.
Nothing diabolic here bro,move on!!

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Kimy97(f): 9:11pm
Lolz...fowl rain
Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by freezyprinzy(m): 9:11pm
I believe it maybe fell from a bird flying at a very high altitude nothing to worry yourself about..
But just to be sure pray and pray...

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by FreshBoss007: 9:11pm
that's a rooster Na probably a hit and run matter

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by richiepolymer(m): 9:11pm
JideAmuGiaka:
As I stepped out of the building this afternoon, heading towards my car, this thing felled from the sky to the spot I was, I was confused as in... what can this be?.

Pls does any one have an idea of what this can be?.
I still don't understand this because I looked up almost immediately to check if I will see something like kite maybe it felled off from its claws but I didn't see anything.


What if a bird picked it up and was feasting on it at a very high altitude and dropped it from there?

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by PissedOffWeed(m): 9:11pm
shocked


From a Logical angle : it

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by ryd3(m): 9:11pm
chai....village missile ooooo. na u dem send am to oooooo....op chaiii, ya fillage people e af get u!


Typical Afrikan man. A Hawk's half eaten meal that dropped...he believes its his dead ancestors. Guy, abeg update ur thinking

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by blizard44: 9:11pm
Chai.

Ignorance sha.

Go village, you will not go...

Leave all those enemies-hunting and doom-predicting churches and reason with your head for once, you'll not.

Bird wey hawk dig the intestine and other orishirishi commot chop , come troway the part wey e no fit chop don turn to another thing.

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by bizza45: 9:11pm
your village people don dey come

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by onyichick(f): 9:11pm
a hawk must hv dropped it.

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Dablack1(m): 9:11pm
itz an abortion

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:11pm
FreshBoss007:
that's a rooster Na
probably a hit and run matter

grin

Yeah. Hit by a plane.

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 9:11pm
Maybe na of those hawk carry am from the mama chop and remain that one or it fell from the hawk while eating the thing on air.... My thought though undecided
Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Nairaboi(m): 9:12pm
JideAmuGiaka:
As I stepped out of the building this afternoon, heading towards my car, this thing felled from the sky to the spot I was, I was confused as in... what can this be?.

Pls does any one have an idea of what this can be?.
I still don't understand this because I looked up almost immediately to check if I will see something like kite maybe it felled off from its claws but I didn't see anything.

WTF! Ogbeni, better JideAmuGiaka o. Na your Amu them been want carry with their Aka Jide aa

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by 1shortblackboy: 9:12pm
maybe a predator bird picked it and it fell from its clause or......... ur village people don finally locate u

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Bonjoro: 9:12pm
Mumu! Na hawk carry chick go sky drop for him mouth.
Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Pappyto: 9:12pm
go and ru ebo kanka ton ka igunlaya.
Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by hidhrhis(m): 9:12pm
try to move closer to God datz d only reliable source

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by iyke926(m): 9:12pm
It fell outta the beak of a bird.

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by aAK1(m): 9:12pm
Nigerians Sha. That fell from a hawk

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by cerowo(f): 9:12pm
It might be an attack, probably an arrow thrown to you. Guy be prayer and plead the blood of Jesus. God bless

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 9:12pm
That's what they call chicken rain, go and thank your God for not falling on your head grin

Re: Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) by Askmewhy: 9:12pm
Which one be blood Jesus again? No be sacrifice. Na eagle carry am they fly with am, unfortunately it probably fell from it claw. Shikena!

