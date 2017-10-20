Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is This Bird Witchcraft Sacrifice Or What? (Photo) (13002 Views)

As I stepped out of the building this afternoon, heading towards my car, this thing felled from the sky to the spot I was, I was confused as in... what can this be?.



Pls does any one have an idea of what this can be?.

I still don't understand this because I looked up almost immediately to check if I will see something like kite maybe it felled off from its claws but I didn't see anything. 2 Likes 3 Shares

See one of my village people 22 Likes 1 Share

RUN 4 UR LIFE OO...AND GO AND CONSULT UR SPIRITUAL DIRECTOR EXPLAIN EVERYTHING TO HIM. i think he will help u out 4 Likes 2 Shares

Dnt mind them, just plead the blood of Jesus and go ur way. It could even be Sumone playing pranks on you. 7 Likes

The fowl was thrown by someone and not witchcraft. Africans sef everything na spiritual yet them never win world cup upon their Juju 2 Likes

Maybe e wan fly e come fall die No be fowl be that?Maybe e wan fly e come fall die

ur village people are calling u 1 Like

Hope no one threw it at you to scare you.



... Just throw and burn the rubbish and pray, live your normal life and entertain no fear. 7 Likes

Looks like a left over from wetin hawk chop remain.

Nothing diabolic here bro,move on!! 68 Likes 9 Shares

Lolz...fowl rain

I believe it maybe fell from a bird flying at a very high altitude nothing to worry yourself about..

But just to be sure pray and pray... 5 Likes

that's a rooster Na probably a hit and run matter 2 Likes

JideAmuGiaka:

What if a bird picked it up and was feasting on it at a very high altitude and dropped it from there? What if a bird picked it up and was feasting on it at a very high altitude and dropped it from there? 4 Likes 1 Share







From a Logical angle : it From a Logical angle : it 1 Like

chai....village missile ooooo. na u dem send am to oooooo....op chaiii, ya fillage people e af get u!





Typical Afrikan man. A Hawk's half eaten meal that dropped...he believes its his dead ancestors. Guy, abeg update ur thinking 15 Likes 3 Shares

Chai.



Ignorance sha.



Go village, you will not go...



Leave all those enemies-hunting and doom-predicting churches and reason with your head for once, you'll not.



Bird wey hawk dig the intestine and other orishirishi commot chop , come troway the part wey e no fit chop don turn to another thing. 6 Likes 2 Shares

your village people don dey come 1 Like

a hawk must hv dropped it. 4 Likes 1 Share

itz an abortion 1 Like

FreshBoss007:

that's a rooster Na

probably a hit and run matter





Yeah. Hit by a plane. Yeah. Hit by a plane. 7 Likes

Maybe na of those hawk carry am from the mama chop and remain that one or it fell from the hawk while eating the thing on air.... My thought though

WTF! Ogbeni, better JideAmuGiaka o. Na your Amu them been want carry with their Aka Jide aa WTF! Ogbeni, better JideAmuGiaka o. Na your Amu them been want carry with their Aka Jide aa 4 Likes 2 Shares

maybe a predator bird picked it and it fell from its clause or......... ur village people don finally locate u 1 Like

Mumu! Na hawk carry chick go sky drop for him mouth.

go and ru ebo kanka ton ka igunlaya.

try to move closer to God datz d only reliable source 1 Like

It fell outta the beak of a bird. 1 Like

Nigerians Sha. That fell from a hawk 1 Like

It might be an attack, probably an arrow thrown to you. Guy be prayer and plead the blood of Jesus. God bless 1 Like

That's what they call chicken rain, go and thank your God for not falling on your head