₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,802 members, 3,771,137 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 11:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) (10701 Views)
22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) / Herbalist & Alfa Kill A Girl In Ogun, 2 Human Hearts Found / Balogun Oriyomi "Jpron" Arrested In Lagos By Police (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by zoba88: 9:19pm
These two middle age men were arrested by police operatives attached to Iwo Division. The suspects were nabbed along Osogbo/Oyo road with two human wrists in their possession.
Details shortly
http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/ogun-state-police-arrest-2-men-with.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by Rapoo(m): 9:21pm
Yorubas and ritual killings are like Tom and Jerry
they are inseparable.
much respect to my yorubas brothers and sisters
87 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 9:24pm
So someone cannot lend someone a helping hand again?
65 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by OrestesDante: 9:26pm
Na wa ooo.
I tire for this Ogun o
6 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by abelprice(m): 9:28pm
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by collins1895: 9:32pm
So na hand dem said make dis ones bring
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:33pm
Some people thought that voting buhari will be to the detriment of the others
Alas they are suffering more
Even the dead are no longer resting in peace in the south west
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by stanluiz(m): 9:46pm
Na them afonjamudeens human part harvesters!!!!
34 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 9:46pm
Na them
No need for ID
22 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by stanluiz(m): 9:47pm
Ogun state headquarters of ritual killings in Africa.
29 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by stanluiz(m): 9:49pm
Lazy Afonja youths. When our eastern brothers are busy selling and buying automobile spare parts afonjas are busy selling and buying human parts.
63 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by DocHMD: 9:51pm
Ritualistic ewedurudeens have exhausted human skulls in their region, they now opt for human wrists. Next move will be 'Scrotum-grabbing'.
These afonjas go kill me with laugh one day.
69 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by 7inches: 9:56pm
What the fvch is wrong with
ogun state...
I LOVE YORUBAS THEY ARE MY INLAWS BUT HAVE TO SAY THIS FACT..
Seriously yoruba leaders need to call a round table meeting so discUSS how to sort out the crime and rituals happening in South West.. because its getting too much.
There IS no week that passes without seein ATLEAST one ritual case happening in yoruba land.
Their youth droping out of school and turning to internet frausdters (Yahoo boys) on daily basis.
Yorubas were known to love education but not anymore,
they and now way behind their Southeast counterpart in education.
Their leaders need to do something fast.. else they will see the future of entire yoruba race lost in their very own eyes.
U can call me names or say whatever... but this is the bitter truth, even ADEYINKA GRANDSON who is core yoruba son, said this.
.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by stanluiz(m): 9:56pm
DocHMD:No more skulls for them to mine
DocHMD:No more skulls for them to mine
31 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by murphyibiam15(m): 9:57pm
all these Afonja ritualists be looking slowpoke... is it only me that hasn't seen a rich Afonja ritualist?
28 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by Nbote(m): 10:00pm
Wat I don't understand is how wretched they always look.. Isn't it stupidity to harvest parts for a few thousand for a "big" man who'll use it to make millions? Is it dat their senses are not complete or wat? Anyways I didn't look at d names ooo
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by fuckerstard: 10:01pm
These people funny, na wah o.
8 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by obonujoker(m): 10:02pm
Na wa o...... must they get rich quick??
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 10:04pm
Prof Afonjah
VC
university of skull technology Oshogbo
BSC - Skull mining technology
MSc - Skull detection technology
PHD - Body parts extraction
38 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by stanluiz(m): 10:05pm
rozayx5:
rozayx5:
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by Balkan(m): 10:06pm
Afonjas mining their natural resources.
Resource control fully implemented. You are seeing why they are not asking for
Resource control because they are are already in control of their resources
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by psucc(m): 10:07pm
Yoruba and human blood: Prospects and challenges a case study of Ogun and Osun States.
Seminar Presentation holds Friday
10 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by Sopigtit: 10:07pm
[quote author=stanluiz post=60171214][/quote]
That of your lord and saviour. See him on the mont oliveth about to ascend to Kuje
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by TheFreeOne: 10:10pm
It's high time government makes capital punishment the penalty for ritual killings.
The amount of stupidity displayed by tribalists on this thread is nauseating....SMH
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by EnEnPeecee: 10:13pm
There is a place in the bible named the place of the skull or golgotha so to say. Ogun is now Nigerias golgotha.
These skull guys I raise nyash greet una
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2 Men With 2 Human Wrists Arrested By Ogun State Police (Photo) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 10:13pm
Tribalism
You Are Free To Rape Virgin Girls Says The Bible / Police: 5 Applicants Arrested In Nasarawa For Theft And Forgery / Gunmen Raid Anambra NAN Office, Beat Up Security Officer
Viewing this topic: belamour(m), timowale, olorogun1, fucklikant101(m), liberalchick(f), Teeside12(m), Archmed(m), Enegod(m), sherfizle(m), Milldon(m), AAU88, atlconsult, tishbite41, Temmytemmytop(m), tubolancer(m), Badboiz(m), elixirjackson, Marvelous101, XclusiveDee(m), eneji50(m), fineboynl, doughziay(m), banom(m), sollex(m), Davidson267(m), chris20000, Abygentlesoul(m), Urchman27, Ancientx(m), beinstein(m), MyzDee(f), Pecca(m), Razzaq007(m), orlandshow, badmrkt(m), juliet0304, HiDee2(m), evansvenus(m), Oksman(m), dan55, ayoadekunle79(m), Nonychinonso, merineze, Sermwell(m), Esepayan(m), DPCHUKS1, shyzy, ajigiteri(m), Odogwu042(m), joyjonathan and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18