According to Reports he had an earpiece on when he crossed the train track before getting crushed by a speeding train.



He's friends and loved ones has since trooped in on facebook to pay tributes, see below!





look at his eyes





it was weed that caused it look at his eyesit was weed that caused it 2 Likes

He was listening to that Albino's hate speech on the radio Biafra with two ears blocked with ear piece.



They brainwash them to stage rallies even in Europe and fight in India of those who don't subscribe to their secessionist ideology.



Ipob miscreant is all I see here.



Rest in peace.

Don't quote the above statement if you don't want to incur the wrath of Amadioha!

Rest in peace.

it is very clear there is nothing left on d right side of ur head and nothing right on what's left.. Infact ur brain is not complete. Where in d post or in d name did Ipob come in?? Dats how some of U jus carry Ipob mata more than Nnamdi Kanu himself.



I jus did.. Tell ur amadioha I'm in my house becos D amadioha we hear of doesn't take sides with morons.

Nbote:





it is very clear their is nothing left on d right side of ur head and nothing right on what's left.. Infact ur brain is not complete. Where in d post or in d name did Ipob come in??







You are very correct,how did you know that...you must be a son of a Dibia

And U must b d last person someone came to offer as sacrifice but d gods rejected becos he was incomplete

Death is inevitable, we're all here for a short while after which we will return to render account to our Creator. rest in d bosom of God brother.

Village people don finally get am... Rip

END TIME EVENTS

The village people don get am

Hope he wasn't pushed. ..



Because some people continue cultism abroad.



His Watch has ended. RIP.



We should be careful with our prayers and wishes



One can at times wish to "stay abroad forever"

Sad

For God's sakes, when moving on the road be alert. Take every form of distraction and shove them into your back pocket. Many times I see people walking around with both ears covered and I'm like "what the heck is wrong with these people?!"



A young life wasted by something completely avoidable. Sad 3 Likes

Yeye yahoo boys. They won't stay in their country. Going to live where you can't even speak their language.



Tcheew.

What concerns me.

RIP.....

The music must have been cranked up to the highest

you commenters are f**ked up

Killed by......

Too bad....

This same attitude from Nigeria Exported out

RIP to the dead

end of story.... RIP

Fresh boy wasted what kind of earpiece will block my ears that I won't hear a trains horn



I don't know where all this mad people come from.

Jonathan sef

Good Day I am studying Political Science and International Relations in the best university in Turkey and I will like to be Governor of Anambra State. I want to ask a question? When I see governors in Nigeria moving I always see them with men on black of suit and sometime black glasses. Please what are those people called? Are they armed? 1 Like

Haba! This is inhuman.You should have simply said RIP.



Adieu to him. Haba! This is inhuman.You should have simply said RIP.Adieu to him.

Ogashub:

Noise cancellation earpiece

Mehn, Them get dis wan lowokan

