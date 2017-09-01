₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by blogreporter: 9:22am
An Italy based Nigerian man, Identified as benson Uchenna Nwughala, has been crushed to death by a train, The graduate of Banking and finance from the University of Benin was fondly called Bun Benson.
According to Reports he had an earpiece on when he crossed the train track before getting crushed by a speeding train.
He's friends and loved ones has since trooped in on facebook to pay tributes, see below!
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/uniben-graduate-crushed-to-death-by.html
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by blogreporter: 9:23am
More
1 Like
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by benzene00: 9:23am
look at his eyes
it was weed that caused it
2 Likes
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by hatchy: 9:33am
He was listening to that Albino's hate speech on the radio Biafra with two ears blocked with ear piece.
They brainwash them to stage rallies even in Europe and fight in India of those who don't subscribe to their secessionist ideology.
Ipob miscreant is all I see here.
Rest in peace.
16 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by hatchy: 9:33am
Don't quote the above statement if you don't want to incur the wrath of Amadioha!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Nbote(m): 9:39am
hatchy:
it is very clear there is nothing left on d right side of ur head and nothing right on what's left.. Infact ur brain is not complete. Where in d post or in d name did Ipob come in?? Dats how some of U jus carry Ipob mata more than Nnamdi Kanu himself.
hatchy:
I jus did.. Tell ur amadioha I'm in my house becos D amadioha we hear of doesn't take sides with morons.
45 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by hatchy: 9:43am
Nbote:You are very correct,how did you know that...you must be a son of a Dibia
1 Like
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Nbote(m): 9:56am
hatchy:
And U must b d last person someone came to offer as sacrifice but d gods rejected becos he was incomplete
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by expensiveguyman(m): 9:58am
Death is inevitable, we're all here for a short while after which we will return to render account to our Creator. rest in d bosom of God brother.
3 Likes
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by shalaeteh: 11:03am
Village people don finally get am... Rip
1 Like
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by cantok: 11:03am
END TIME EVENTS
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by olusola200: 11:03am
The village people don get am
2 Likes
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by LexngtonSteele: 11:03am
Hope he wasn't pushed. ..
Because some people continue cultism abroad.
His Watch has ended. RIP.
We should be careful with our prayers and wishes
One can at times wish to "stay abroad forever"
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Dollabiz: 11:04am
Sad
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Ishilove: 11:04am
For God's sakes, when moving on the road be alert. Take every form of distraction and shove them into your back pocket. Many times I see people walking around with both ears covered and I'm like "what the heck is wrong with these people?!"
A young life wasted by something completely avoidable. Sad
3 Likes
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by beardlessdude: 11:04am
Yeye yahoo boys. They won't stay in their country. Going to live where you can't even speak their language.
Tcheew.
What concerns me.
1 Like
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Abbotp: 11:04am
RIP.....
The music must have been cranked up to the highest
1 Like
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by greatboom(m): 11:05am
you commenters are f**ked up
1 Like
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Ibakagists(m): 11:05am
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by modelmike7(m): 11:05am
Killed by......
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by bedspread: 11:05am
Too bad....
This same attitude from Nigeria Exported out
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by abombom(m): 11:05am
RIP to the dead
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Halib(m): 11:05am
end of story.... RIP
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Ogashub(m): 11:05am
Fresh boy wasted what kind of earpiece will block my ears that I won't hear a trains horn
1 Like
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by iLoveConductor: 11:06am
I don't know where all this mad people come from.
hatchy:
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Keneking: 11:06am
Jonathan sef
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by GetItRight122: 11:06am
Good Day I am studying Political Science and International Relations in the best university in Turkey and I will like to be Governor of Anambra State. I want to ask a question? When I see governors in Nigeria moving I always see them with men on black of suit and sometime black glasses. Please what are those people called? Are they armed?
1 Like
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by dman4mdmoon(m): 11:07am
hatchy:
Haba! This is inhuman.You should have simply said RIP.
Adieu to him.
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by phiszo(m): 11:07am
Ogashub:Noise cancellation earpiece
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by Stevengerd(m): 11:07am
Mehn, Them get dis wan lowokan
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by lonecatt: 11:08am
hatchy:childish talk, which part of your body do you reason with?dont tell me it is your Anus
4 Likes
|Re: Benson Uchenna Nwughala Nigerian In Italy Killed By Train While Wearing Earpiece by noble71(m): 11:09am
Nbote:
5 Likes 1 Share
