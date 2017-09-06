₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by lightblazingnow(m): 9:42am
Biafra: Mbaka reveals how Igbos will treat each other if their nation is achieved
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/06/biafra-mbaka-reveals-igbos-will-treat-nation-achieved/amp/
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by lightblazingnow(m): 9:45am
We know
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by CHESTER48(m): 9:45am
the guy up me sef. Too fast..Mbaka what ever you call yourself, shut up your mouth, we are tired of hearing your nonsense.. IN ENUGU, NSUKA MAN IS THE GOVERNOR. THE FORMER WAS ỤDỊ MAN. THE PREVIOUS WAS NKANU MAN. AND THE NEXT NOW IS NKANU AGAIN. CAUSE IT'S THEIR TURN. WHAT NONSENSE ARE YOU SAYING. IGBO ARE THE MOST Understanding, LOVING AND INTELLIGENT PEOPLE THAT ALLOW PEACE TO REIGN. IF NOBODY WILL ALLOW IT, THEN IT SHOULD CAUSED ISSUE ALREADY WHEN GOVERNOR COME FROM DIFFERENT PLACES.
MNAKA ALWAYS SAYING TRASH SINCE THE DAY HE SAID BUHARI WILL BRING CHANGE. LATER HE SAID BUHARI IS KILLING US. ALL THE FAKE SHITTY PEOPLE DECEIVING THEIR MEMBERS
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by murphyibiam15(m): 9:46am
I concur with him
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by dunkem21(m): 9:46am
Mtchew
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by lightblazingnow(m): 9:48am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by biafranation: 9:48am
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by benzene00: 9:50am
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by Lagosfinder(m): 9:51am
Ibo abugi ofu
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by lightblazingnow(m): 9:53am
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by life2017: 9:54am
bitter truth
Mbaise diocese Bishop crisis come to mind.
Imo catholics rejecting a bishop because he is from Anambra.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by Aonkuuse: 9:55am
truth is really bitter, Mbaka they will not hear you. there are two people you must not advice. a girl in love and kanu's slaves
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by tossie101(f): 10:03am
life2017:
So there is no crisis among yorubas in southwest?
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by BlackDBagba: 10:09am
Ok
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by attackgat: 10:11am
What Mbaka said is no different than what you will see in a country like Germany where Bavarian man will treat a Cologn man different or in England where an Essex man in the South will look down on a Yorkshire man in the North or in Ireland where many Southern Irish dont want to even see anythig Northern Irish.
No ethnic tribe is ever 100% loving towards each other, simply not possible.
Frankly, I would rather be in a Biafra where I am marginalised by a fellow Igbo man than be in a Nigeria where I am marginalised by another ethnic group
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by Ojiofor: 10:15am
Mbaka is an APC chief priest propagandist.
Aren't most of members of his congregation children of the poor?That means he is deceiving them as well.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by expensiveguyman(m): 10:27am
I hv a lot of respect for u sir, but I think it's high time u focus on ur mission which is to preach nd win souls for God.
I expected u to go hiding by now after ur failed prophecy of Buhari being d Messiah
Sir, ur prediction of hw d future of Biafra state will be will never stop d agitation.
So spare us all this craps please.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:37am
I don't support this argument. How were Igbos treating themselves for the over 900 years before the British joined them to Nigeria? Did the creation of Nigeria eliminate any problem the nations that formed the country had within before the British colonised us?
If you want to preach one Nigeria you should do so and not bring up imaginary reasons to foster unity. If Nigeria benefited everyone less calls will exist for secession. Just restructure this country, eliminate the problem of religion, and eliminate heterogeneity and all these calls will cease.
For me, I believe in Peace and Justice. I have no problem with anyone, no matter how silly they appear, wanting to secede. We can copy the Rwanda model to make Nigeria work. If they are not willing to act like Rwanda then they leave no choice for calls for secession. We have to sacrifice a lot for Nigeria to work and our leaders think this sacrifice only exist in words.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by NaijaMutant(f): 11:39am
ok
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by magoo10: 11:39am
Story story story!
how have the Igbo's been living for decades now before the evil contraption by lugard ? yet remain prosperous.
Mbaka is living in an imaginary world controlled by his allegiance to the evil machinations of the govt in power.
Intolerance is found in every part of Nigeria that is why from south to north you hear people talking of leadership positions by zoning.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by rozayx5(m): 11:39am
mods dont waste your time promoting anti biafran threads
it wont stop the agitation
i am from the SS , i am tired of Nigeria
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by Mac2016(m): 11:39am
.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by fk001: 11:39am
This man is always on point
Biafra is a scam, some igbo's naturally hate themselves, they are greedy and selfish unlike their two major counterparts.
A northerner can give up his life for his brother to succeed.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by NaijaMutant(f): 11:40am
Aonkuuse:
ok
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by Shortyy(f): 11:40am
Mbaka, with a due respect you're talking too much these days.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by veraponpo(m): 11:40am
This man is great.
He always threads the path that many fear.
I remember when he said Jonathan would lose 2015 election, despite being a friend to Jonathan and his wife, despite being a leader to a congregation where 90% was for Jonathan, without getting any financial support from Buhari, he said the mind of God.
He was punished for it, castigated, rubbished, humiliated, yet he continues to say the truth.
He is bold and strong.
I believe he is a true man of God.
He says everything without fear or favour. This his illustration reminds me of Sudan. When South Sudan thought secession would be the answer, alas, South Sudan is still fighting while North Sudan(Sudan) is in peace now.
Igbo, think twice. Ask for support, presidency, more inclusion, be friendly, attract investments, don't hoard your resources ( everything you own is 95% igbos', no nation develops like that).
That is the way forward, Biafra is not the answer.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by Mac2016(m): 11:41am
biafranation:Lol. So, Mbaka is now an Afonja again...you can't cease to get me flabbergasted!
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by admax(m): 11:41am
Spot on Father Mbaka.
I know there are a lot of foolish people on social media so I expect them to attack you foolishly.
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by nicestories: 11:41am
murphyibiam15:
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by enimooko: 11:42am
The only sin that OKOROCHA committed is that he joined APC. APC is the only problem of Biafra
|Re: Biafra: Mbaka Reveals How Igbos Will Treat Each Other If Their Nation Is Achieve by Keneking: 11:42am
The South Westerns would be on the loosing streak
