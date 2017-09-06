₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by BloggerDonald: 11:41am
"Orphaned Nigerian girl suffers paranoia and urinary incontinence after being raped severally by her adoptive father" , as shared by an Online user . Blessing McColumbus .. Read below.
Mitchell was Orphaned at d age of six. Her parent died in an accident.
She was a pupil in Top_form Educational Centre, when this tragedy happened. D Proprietess.. Mrs Miracle Nwokocha, adopted her and gave her Scholarship. So, she started living with this ,cursed family, from age six.
When she clocked Ten, d man, whom she calls father, started asking her to suck his joystick, and he will pour in ,his sperm in her mouth,...DAT, it's daddy's holy Milk. And he forces her to drink his sperm up to 3 times a day. D girl kept getting fattened.
He will finger her, rape her, or do as he wishes with her. His threats are always,...DAT he picked her from nothing, DAT she has no one to speak for her, DAT if she wants to stay alive, she should cooperate. The girl's Bros, are feeding from hands to mouth, so, his threats were right.
This man took her to a river, and killed a Cockerel on her head. Telling her that if she tells anyone DAT he lays her, she will die within 7 days. This girl was brainwashed into helplessness.
D rape continued. Sometimes, d wife of d rapist, will find her crying in d backyard, cos of pains from sex, she will retort...you are a stubborn child. What does it take from u, if u obey daddy?
D girl had nothing for herself, but their dosages of constant rape.
She was more or less, d family's sex slave.
D rapist's wife, has no child of her own. I believe that she was culpable cos, she thought DAT d hubby might give her a child from d girl. While I told her in d court today, DAT has she ever asked herself, y she never for once, got pregnant, and this her sex slave, never got pregnant too? She looked at me with hostility, and ran off.
Michelle never got pregnant in all this sex drive, she rather ,was saddled with over matured, difficult, untreated infections, which I will b treating gradually, till she is freed.
This man has no intentions to impregnate anybody, but to satisfy his deity.
He again travelled to Umahia with d girl by 2015, and bathed her in their River, DAT he renewed what will kill her, if she discloses her sexual relationship with him.
This girl was groomed with fear, threats....
I was looking at her in d court today...fat, and jittery. She is always watching her back over nothing. Even when she sat with me in d court, she will hold my hand so tight , and b squeezing it. I told her that she was hurting me, she jerked back to her senses and said DAT she is sorry. I now held her hands, she said no, and held me instead, DAT I might disappoint her by not holding her well. Dat she prefers holding me, cos her grip will not disappoint her. So, I allowed her to do my hands and arms ,as she wished. Fear complex.
I will call her...Michelle, she will jump, and run to me,instead of just answering yes, and walk up to me. I discovered DAT she is no more mentally stable.
Her escape..
D man told her that even if she grows, and gets married, DAT he will still b sleeping with her. That he will choose her husband for her. Dat he will still b sleeping with her, and her hubby will have no say to this. She escaped from them, this March 2017, after d wife helped in pinning her down for her hubby to penetrate, after they damaged her laps with hot knife. that was d last rape. She saw it DAT her death is nigh.
Michelle has uncontrollable urine, which passes thru her vagina. As she walks, u will b hearing some sounds from her vagina. She itches now and then, and she is always talking to herself. Michelle is still expecting to die after unending 7 days she was threatened with. Dats y she is always looking behind her. I asked her y her neck is always watching out for something, she said DAT d man might still b out there to kill her.
The man travelled to ogoni, while d wife went to her School.. Her Bros came. She disclosed it, and Ran with him. D Bros surfaced with a lawyer on pro bono, and here, we are still on it....
Michelle's Bros can't feed her, she was kept in a Pentecostal Church DAT gave her a temporary accommodation.. Michelle, as I speak now, is homeless.
Am starting her treatment from next tomorrow, including counseling. DAT might alleviate her from her worries.
Michelle is not DAT mentally OK now. Always running, instead of walking, always watching over her shoulders, always trying to squeeze on something for moral,always talking to herself.
I could kill d man for her, but I will waste my life,and my kids will suffer.
They showed us DAT they have money in d court today.
I stood b4 d short devil of a man. Eye ball to eye ball...all he could say was "good morning ma"... I liked d fear of Blessing I instilled in him.
D wife started misbehaving in d court... Dressed like Mother Theresa...was singing .."Satan shame unto u,all powers belongs to Jesus"
D court clerk called her to order, to shut up, DAT this is court.
She remained mute like a fool. D song was for me, for standing behind Michelle. They thought DAT she will show up in d court with only d Lawyer. A woman DAT breathes lies like Carbon Monoxide. D court was adjourned. Will tell few, for security reasons, when. My greetings to Blessing Awulotu Felix, who damned d distance to come for Michelle..God bless u darling. My love goes to Awele Ideal, who is d real ideas, we are operating with...chukwu gozie GI nnem.
They played us..d rapist and his wife was found no where, when d court sat. Which made d magistrate mad, and it was adjourned. Hahahahahahah. I did something radical, music changed. Won't give them d heads up,cos they are reading too.
Paul, u and ur wife...enjoy my write up OK. I will see u in court again.
Look at d pics well. The smart ones will recognise d game am up to.
Michelle is back to d Church, am home now to get dinner done.
Thanks for all ur players.
#justiceformichelle
McColumbus' Jotter©
From : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/orphaned-nigerian-girl-suffers-paranoia-and-urinary-incontinence-after-being-raped-severally-by-her-adoptive-father/
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by BloggerDonald: 2:27pm
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by TINALETC3(f): 2:41pm
pple ar 2 wicked, he deserves jungle justice
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by Alwaysking: 2:41pm
nawa
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by chikeze(m): 2:41pm
That nose ring eh.
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by blackbelt(m): 2:41pm
This is sad.....i wish I could do something about it
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by JohnnySavage(m): 2:42pm
I just weak
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by free2ryhme: 2:43pm
What a wicked world
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by emekanairaland(m): 2:43pm
If I were a demon these are the kind of persons I would like to punish in hell
A big hot iron rod hanging very close to his balls..
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by Odianose13(m): 2:43pm
Part of the reasons for adoption is to provide safety for the kids. What wickedness is this? It pains me to hear news like this. May God judge him!!!
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by Royalfurnitures: 2:44pm
The man is a beast, they should make sure he doesn"t escape justice.
Please check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by AngelicBeing: 2:44pm
The man and his wife should be stripped Unclad, flogged at the national stadium Abuja with koboko laden with chilly pepper and given 200million lashes, after that, they should be sentenced to 25years in prison with daily flogging
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by kingjomezy(m): 2:45pm
Bastarrrrrrrrrd!!!!
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by GlobalGisting: 2:45pm
There are cases that needs no trial. If this case is truly true, the I won't blame the girls brothers if they turn terrorist on the man's family. Cos evil breeds only it's kind. Generation of vipers.
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by Namzy(m): 2:46pm
The world we live in
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by pocohantas(f): 2:46pm
I'm speechless...
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by petitejolie(f): 2:47pm
is Dis real? im short of words to type
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by Bibidear(f): 2:48pm
What a wicked person
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by Neduzze5(m): 2:48pm
chikeze:
Just why the fuuucckkking nose ring for Christ sake?
Women can sha spoil their beauty by themselves!!
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by BlackDBagba: 2:49pm
Sometimes, i wish I had super powers...
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by Oluwason(m): 2:50pm
God, but come to think of it some things are not just adding up. Who is the child the said lady posed with? U said the young lady is now mentally unstable and has a serious death threat on her life, yet u left her in a Church while u went home to prepare meal?
When u started u painted a picture of u being a Savior only for a bend along the way, I think if everything u said is exactly how u said it then the young lady need adequate care and protection not just to be loitering around in one Church. Since its already in court that means police is involved, why has there not been any arrest?
So many questions on my mind, really feel for the girl. I pray God come through for her and perfect His healing and deliverance in her life.
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by MrDoGood: 2:51pm
Where's the man ?? I have niddle and hot oil!!!!!
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by Exclusivebae: 2:52pm
Wickedness everywhere......Monsters in human form.
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by dominique(f): 2:53pm
I almost wept when I read her story this morning. How can a woman open her eyes and watch a little girl get violated right under her watch? Now she and her rapist husband are at large, nemesis will catch up with them wherever they are. That little girl will have to go through intense therapy and rehabilitation before she can go back to normal. Too many monsters in this world, God help us
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by aflyingbird: 2:54pm
They should push this nigga in front of alligators so they have their way with him or push him off a cliff to fall to his death. The oloshi obviously didn't use a condom when he was raping her, so he has given her an infection of some sort, that's why she has urinary incontinence. It's either a serious bladder infection or another type of infection. The poor girl will have this problem for a very very long time bc urinary incontinence is hard to solve and it's going to be even harder bc of her emotional trauma from the rape. And Naija doctors sef aren't equipped to handle urinary incontinence. Oloshi oloriburuku, what a way to ruin a young girl's life.
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by youngwarlocks: 2:55pm
Heartless Men, Men who live only by instinct. Tufiakwa
Spits on thread and walks away
Tufiakwa once again
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by excel127(m): 2:55pm
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by WetinConsignMe: 2:55pm
Despite stories like this so common in this country Naija has absolutely no system in place to protect the girl child or monitor homes in vulnerable situations as this. Not even child protective services that have the expertise to identify child-vulnerable situations and make cildren tell the truth about what's really going on in homes.
I suspect it could be because the leaders are secret pedophiles themselves.
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by freedom96: 2:55pm
Hmm.Breathes carbon monoxide eh
|Re: Orphan Raped By Husband Of Woman Who Adopted Her, Suffers Urinary Incontinence by UncleRichy(m): 2:56pm
the man's balls should be removed, fried and given to him to eat.. before throwing him down a Cliff... with caterpillar smashing his skull....
wickedness of the highest order..
We Disguised As Patients To Rob Hospitals –suspects (photo) / Civil Servant Charged With Rape Of A 15-year-old Girl / How We Dismantled Boko Haram Leadership — DSS
