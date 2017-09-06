₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer
Ignorance continues to be the major challenge in the fight against breast cancer, it was on the basis of this that Mrs Ebele Enemchukwu in her capacity as Mrs Tourism United Nations World in conjunction with the WABIO Foundation took the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign to the women of Ikota Village were self examination kits were distributed after a short lecture.
The Battle continues as the WABIO Foundation which was officially unveiled a few months ago under the distinguished chairmanship of Senator Florence Ita-Giwa at the civic center, Victoria Island, Lagos, is poised to expand on her 2016 efforts this year by reaching more women across Nigeria.
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by Evaberry(f): 7:11pm
Every dick Tom and Harry is now a pageant queen even the local ones.
There's something terribly wrong with the modelling industry.
I dedicate this FTC to all runs girls on Nairaland. May your hustle pay. keep grinding day and night
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by zeedof(m): 8:17pm
Ok
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:17pm
Kudos to her.
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by carzola(m): 8:18pm
I hope she told them that
a man sucking the breast and
playing with the Tips helps
to reduce breast cancer too..
is not to be carrying rainbow fingers
around Lagos with an ugly crown
1 Like
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by Keneking: 8:18pm
I can't see the kit...
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by SweetPuffPuff(f): 8:21pm
kits? Feel ya breast if u got a lump....u might have cancer or a clump up
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by SweetPuffPuff(f): 8:23pm
carzola:ha ha stop spreading myths of cures
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by Neduzze5(m): 8:24pm
At first sight, I thought this girl on yellow is the Mrs Tourism.
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by seangy4konji: 8:24pm
Every form of cancel disappear from every NL member from now on never to appear again in the mighty name of God.
Amen.
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by likemoney: 8:32pm
ladies allow your man suckle your breast and you will be free from cancer of the breast . thank you.
|Re: Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer by emilyone(f): 8:39pm
likemoney:So you think its every woman that has a man in her life?
