Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebele Enemchukwu, Mrs Tourism UN Educates Women On Breast Cancer (1929 Views)

Gideon Okeke Educates Chiwetalu Agu On The Meaning Of 'Satire' (Photo) / D'banj Rocks Women On Stage While Performing For Star Music Trek Lagos (Video) / PHOTOS: Nigerian mother of 3 emerges Mrs Tourism United Nations in Jamaica (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Battle continues as the WABIO Foundation which was officially unveiled a few months ago under the distinguished chairmanship of Senator Florence Ita-Giwa at the civic center, Victoria Island, Lagos, is poised to expand on her 2016 efforts this year by reaching more women across Nigeria.



See Photos Below!!!



http://theplatformnews.com/mrs-tourism-un-educates-women-breast-cancer-shares-kits-ikota-village/ Ignorance continues to be the major challenge in the fight against breast cancer, it was on the basis of this that Mrs Ebele Enemchukwu in her capacity as Mrs Tourism United Nations World in conjunction with the WABIO Foundation took the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign to the women of Ikota Village were self examination kits were distributed after a short lecture.The Battle continues as the WABIO Foundation which was officially unveiled a few months ago under the distinguished chairmanship of Senator Florence Ita-Giwa at the civic center, Victoria Island, Lagos, is poised to expand on her 2016 efforts this year by reaching more women across Nigeria.See Photos Below!!!

Every dick Tom and Harry is now a pageant queen even the local ones.





There's something terribly wrong with the modelling industry.





I dedicate this FTC to all runs girls on Nairaland. May your hustle pay. keep grinding day and night

Ok

Kudos to her.





I hope she told them that

a man sucking the breast and

playing with the Tips helps

to reduce breast cancer too..





is not to be carrying rainbow fingers

around Lagos with an ugly crown I hope she told them thata man sucking the breast andplaying with the Tips helpsto reduce breast cancer too..is not to be carrying rainbow fingersaround Lagos with an ugly crown 1 Like

I can't see the kit...

kits? Feel ya breast if u got a lump....u might have cancer or a clump up kits? Feel ya breast if u got a lump....u might have cancer or a clump up

carzola:





I hope she told them that

a man sucking the breast and

playing with the Tips helps

to reduce breast cancer too..





is not to be carrying rainbow fingers

around Lagos with an ugly crown stop spreading myths of cures ha hastop spreading myths of cures

At first sight, I thought this girl on yellow is the Mrs Tourism.

Every form of cancel disappear from every NL member from now on never to appear again in the mighty name of God.



Amen.

ladies allow your man suckle your breast and you will be free from cancer of the breast . thank you.