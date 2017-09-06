Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) (2734 Views)

cc: lalasticlala

Via: http://360jamng.net/video-dprince-ft-wizkid-so-nice/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oI7b71Fcrbg D'Prince ft. Wizkid – So Nice (Official Dance Video). Song available on iTunes and streaming service.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: D'prince Ft. Wizkid – "So Nice"----> http://360jamng.net/music-dprince-so-nice-ft-wizkid/











nice one wizzy nice one wizzy

I wan talk where d'prince see wizkid talk more to shoot video with am.. Well I just see say na official dance video ... At first wey I no see any of them I come the think say wizkid wan do d'prince wetin drake do am... Like never comin closer 3 Likes

Starboy!!. Golden prince of Africa.[b][/b]

D'Prince still dey music industry 1 Like

Is this music or 'soft po.rn'?







Rubbish...... 1 Like

The beat and the video too nice! So nice! yeyeye...nice one fron D'prince and Baba nla 1 Like

This one no too make sense. This is unlike Daddy Yo.

trash trash trash

Egbedii:

D'Prince still dey music industry yes he is yes he is 1 Like

is the music is the one that nice or is the name of the song?

wizkid can smoke weed'

Oh this one Na song??

wizkid my guy for there

wizkid can smoke weed'

This one no too make sense. This is unlike Daddy Yo.

I wonder what people see in Daddy Yo.... Song sounds like kid nursery rhymes. I wonder what people see in Daddy Yo.... Song sounds like kid nursery rhymes. 2 Likes

Wizzy baby







In other news: Please subscribe to my YouTube channel for my comedy skits. #Lovintus Entertainment

I wan talk where d'prince see wizkid talk more to shoot video with am.. Well I just see say na official dance video ... At first wey I no see any of them I come the think say wizkid wan do d'prince wetin drake do am... Like never comin closer

U def dunno how cls dey are then! U def dunno how cls dey are then! 1 Like

there can never be another wizzy than the wizzy I knw during holla at ur boy, tease me, was up, kaii wizzy is gone







is it ur smoke

wizkid can smoke weed'

Ecit your smoke Ecit your smoke

Their body no reach to seduce me

there can never be another wizzy than the wizzy I knw during holla at ur boy, tease me, was up, kaii wizzy is gone I was listening to that his second album on my way to work this morning, comaparing it to what he dishes out now I can't help but to smh.... Sweet African buzz no be all this 'foreign ways' wey him dey run now I was listening to that his second album on my way to work this morning, comaparing it to what he dishes out now I can't help but to smh.... Sweet African buzz no be all this 'foreign ways' wey him dey run now

My jam

Only a deluded sapiens will rate this video and song above 1.

I can't criticise the video but I don't like it personally.

I was listening to that his second album on my way to work this morning, comaparing it to what he dishes out now I can't help but to smh.... Sweet African buzz no be all this 'foreign ways' wey him dey run now

Ayo sef no sweet pass superstar



I swear to God

he needs samklef and banky w back to bring back that rhythm of his music



haaaaa

samklef nd wizzy mad combo Ayo sef no sweet pass superstarI swear to Godhe needs samklef and banky w back to bring back that rhythm of his musichaaaaasamklef nd wizzy mad combo