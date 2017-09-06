₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 7:26pm
D’Prince ft. Wizkid – So Nice (Official Dance Video). Song available on iTunes and streaming service.
Via: http://360jamng.net/video-dprince-ft-wizkid-so-nice/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oI7b71Fcrbg
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by iamVirus(m): 7:26pm
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – "So Nice"----> http://360jamng.net/music-dprince-so-nice-ft-wizkid/
nice one wizzy
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by hoygift: 7:35pm
I wan talk where d'prince see wizkid talk more to shoot video with am.. Well I just see say na official dance video ... At first wey I no see any of them I come the think say wizkid wan do d'prince wetin drake do am... Like never comin closer
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by Anayophd(m): 7:36pm
Starboy!!. Golden prince of Africa.[b][/b]
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by Egbedii(m): 7:36pm
D'Prince still dey music industry
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by Sunofgod(m): 7:36pm
Is this music or 'soft po.rn'?
Rubbish......
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by phaulzoe(m): 7:36pm
The beat and the video too nice! So nice! yeyeye...nice one fron D'prince and Baba nla
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by franzeezco: 7:36pm
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by zedicuszorander: 7:36pm
This one no too make sense. This is unlike Daddy Yo.
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by neroflo: 7:37pm
trash trash trash
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by sgtponzihater1(m): 7:37pm
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by Surd2121(m): 7:37pm
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by ateamblezing(f): 7:37pm
Egbedii:yes he is
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by baike: 7:37pm
is the music is the one that nice or is the name of the song?
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by baike: 7:38pm
wizkid can smoke weed'
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by tellwisdom: 7:39pm
Oh this one Na song??
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by bleskid(m): 7:40pm
wizkid my guy for there
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by DaVinChiSam(m): 7:42pm
baike:
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by gurunlocker: 7:45pm
zedicuszorander:
I wonder what people see in Daddy Yo.... Song sounds like kid nursery rhymes.
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by Lovintus2(m): 7:46pm
Wizzy baby
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by Macdawid(m): 7:47pm
hoygift:
U def dunno how cls dey are then!
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by MustiizRaja(m): 7:48pm
there can never be another wizzy than the wizzy I knw during holla at ur boy, tease me, was up, kaii wizzy is gone
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by ComradeShegs(m): 7:49pm
[quote author=DaVinChiSam post=60199504][/quote]
is it ur smoke
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by ComradeShegs(m): 7:52pm
baike:
Ecit your smoke
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by ellovee(m): 7:58pm
Their body no reach to seduce me
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by Patoskid(m): 8:03pm
MustiizRaja:I was listening to that his second album on my way to work this morning, comaparing it to what he dishes out now I can't help but to smh.... Sweet African buzz no be all this 'foreign ways' wey him dey run now
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by brixton: 8:04pm
My jam
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by saasala(m): 8:09pm
Only a deluded sapiens will rate this video and song above 1.
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by guru90: 8:14pm
I can't criticise the video but I don't like it personally.
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by MustiizRaja(m): 8:29pm
Patoskid:
Ayo sef no sweet pass superstar
I swear to God
he needs samklef and banky w back to bring back that rhythm of his music
haaaaa
samklef nd wizzy mad combo
|Re: D’prince Ft. Wizkid – So Nice (official Video) by Chinagurum1995(m): 8:48pm
Oh boi I love it ooooo #Smoothinandout.
