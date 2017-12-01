Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] (1254 Views)

Flavour - "Jaiye" (official Video) / Flavour – Catch You (Official Video) / My Woman - King Feat. Flavour (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Directed by Godfather Productions.



DOWNLOAD VIA:







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcckztwxdTY Flavour in conjunction with 2nite Music Group presents the official video for “Chimamanda”, the ninth track off Flavour’s current album, Ijele- The Traveler.”Directed by Godfather Productions.DOWNLOAD VIA: http://fabinfos.com/video-flavour-chimamanda/ 1 Share



It really sounds gospel.







Hahnemann:

Hurray i made FTC



Nice on Mr flavour Your bill is 200mb, then I finally patent it for you.

Meanwhile, enjoy this trial version for free Nice, but can we hear it in the club?It really sounds gospel.Your bill is 200mb, then I finally patent it for you.Meanwhile, enjoy this trial version for free 1 Like

Ijele onye Ije one one Africa....Ndeewo nwanna

Download Via:



[Music] Diamond Platnumz Ft. Rick Ross - "Waka"

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/12/music-diamond-platnumz-ft-rick-ross-waka.html



[Video] Flavour – "Chimamanda"

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/12/video-flavour-chimamanda.html [Music] Diamond Platnumz Ft. Rick Ross - "Waka"[Video] Flavour – "Chimamanda"

Always unique

What is flavour?

9ICE ONE FLAVOUR

Dont know why but i am getting to like this guy.



I love his Catch you song...dope

nice

Not interested. He should stick to his worldly music.

Nice

DIS GUY AND HIS TRASH MUSIK...

Why are those women in blouse and wrapper?

Hurray i made FTC



Nice on Mr flavour

See this one...he thinks he is jesus



Until he drowns

Rubbish

mployer:

Not interested. He should stick to his worldly music.

why are you on the wordly thread created for the song? You should have ignored the thread than comment why are you on the wordly thread created for the song? You should have ignored the thread than comment

Flavour!!! Bring it on...

This man and water,and his feminine dressing is he papiwater mtcheew.

Yewandequeen:

Dont know why but i am getting to like this guy.



I love his Catch you song...dope

You want him to catch you, so he can chop u like Carrotu abi?? You want him to catch you, so he can chop u likeabi?? 1 Like

Gospel and Flavor are word and opposite. Let him stick to secular music

This is bomb.

is he now into gospel music? The guy is just confused.... Reminds me of R Kelly

Yewandequeen:

Dont know why but i am getting to like this guy.



I love his Catch you song...dope so he will work you like Rihanna abiة so he will work you like Rihanna abiة

Who is Flavour? Just coming from Libya

im I the only one who thinks this nigga's songs all sound the same..

mployer:

Not interested. He should stick to his worldly music. meaning ? meaning ?