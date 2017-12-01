₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Yarnvibes(f): 10:27am
Flavour in conjunction with 2nite Music Group presents the official video for “Chimamanda”, the ninth track off Flavour’s current album, Ijele- The Traveler.”
Directed by Godfather Productions.
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://fabinfos.com/video-flavour-chimamanda/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcckztwxdTY
1 Share
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Boyooosa(m): 4:07pm
Nice, but can we hear it in the club?
It really sounds gospel.
Hahnemann:Your bill is 200mb, then I finally patent it for you.
Meanwhile, enjoy this trial version for free
1 Like
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Paschal55(m): 4:07pm
Ijele onye Ije one one Africa....Ndeewo nwanna
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by queensera(f): 4:07pm
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Dizu(m): 4:08pm
Always unique
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Prettythicksmee(f): 4:08pm
What is flavour?
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by timileyinolawuyi(m): 4:09pm
9ICE ONE FLAVOUR
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Yewandequeen(f): 4:09pm
Dont know why but i am getting to like this guy.
I love his Catch you song...dope
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by sleekkid2015: 4:09pm
nice
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by mployer(m): 4:09pm
Not interested. He should stick to his worldly music.
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by gustav25: 4:09pm
Nice
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by blowjob: 4:11pm
DIS GUY AND HIS TRASH MUSIK...
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by NoFavors: 4:11pm
Why are those women in blouse and wrapper?
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Hahnemann: 4:11pm
Hurray i made FTC
Nice on Mr flavour
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Toyade888(m): 4:11pm
See this one...he thinks he is jesus
Until he drowns
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Bossontop(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Joephat(m): 4:12pm
Rubbish
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Yewandequeen(f): 4:13pm
mployer:
why are you on the wordly thread created for the song? You should have ignored the thread than comment
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by HARDLABOR: 4:13pm
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Tizzytayo(m): 4:13pm
Flavour!!! Bring it on...
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by purestone(f): 4:14pm
This man and water,and his feminine dressing is he papiwater mtcheew.
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Felixalex(m): 4:15pm
Yewandequeen:
You want him to catch you, so he can chop u like Carrotu abi??
1 Like
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by femi4: 4:16pm
Gospel and Flavor are word and opposite. Let him stick to secular music
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by LasGidiOwner: 4:17pm
This is bomb.
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by Koko88(m): 4:17pm
is he now into gospel music? The guy is just confused.... Reminds me of R Kelly
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by gustav25: 4:18pm
Yewandequeen:so he will work you like Rihanna abiة
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by seunlayi(m): 4:20pm
Who is Flavour? Just coming from Libya
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by rasojie: 4:21pm
im I the only one who thinks this nigga's songs all sound the same..
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by onemanonewife: 4:22pm
mployer:meaning ?
|Re: Flavour – Chimamanda [VIDEO] by mployer(m): 4:24pm
Yewandequeen:
Which one is wordly thread again?
You are lucky, I just looked at your pics and changed my mind. Its always hard to hurt fine girls
