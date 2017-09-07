₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by morbeta(m): 11:08pm On Sep 06
Soilders Came To Rob On My Estate And Was Mobbed
Two soldiers came to rob in my estate at Greenville estate badore and was caught and mob. Happening now.
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by favourmic(m): 11:09pm On Sep 06
How true is this
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by ibroh22(m): 11:12pm On Sep 06
haha
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by Laryne(m): 11:13pm On Sep 06
Are they really soldiers? rephrasing what the guy above asked...
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by ZeroUnity: 11:13pm On Sep 06
Abeg make una help me beat am blue black, after all these their anti-civilian intimidations.... Knack am well well..
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by vault(m): 11:15pm On Sep 06
they want challenges, boko is almost done...... take em to Syria.
9ja is fuvked up.....
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by DozieInc(m): 11:36pm On Sep 06
Na this type dey wicked pass.
They may not be military men, just putting on camo for easy access.
Una neva beat am sef.
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by tit(f): 3:02am
mynd,
i hail ooo.
you dey pack dirty well well for this government.
any where bad news land for the goverment, you go land there like winch
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by chynie: 5:40am
They might be fake soldiers
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by aysnoopy(m): 6:06am
the best thing to do is to beat d hell out of them till dey are about to give up
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by boman2014: 6:11am
i think they ae fake soldiers
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by femi4: 6:44am
morbeta:edit the subject......In my Estate not On my Estate
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by oneda(m): 7:29am
Soldiers? Well everything is possible in Nigeria.
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by tyson98: 7:52am
They ain't real soldiers
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by holatin(m): 8:07am
all around the world, the word army is respected and like but in Nigeria, Its another thing, if the bad 90% bad eggs aren't assaulting you, na molesting e go be but now they re now stealing.
militarising the thieving sector
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by tempest01(m): 8:07am
Any id's on them? Try hand them over to the nearest military installation after serious beating - military or not. Trust the military to discipline them adequately.
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by wayne4loan: 8:08am
Since Buhari Became President, The Nigerian Army Has Lost Its Self-esteem .. From Keke Napep Driver Disarming A Military Officer To This ... 9ja Which Way
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by Kositeddy: 8:08am
Laryne:Beat thief comot for their body
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by id4sho(m): 8:09am
Df
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by soberdrunk(m): 8:09am
Not everyone in Camouflage is a soldier, no need jumping into conclusions .......
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by Movingcoil(m): 8:09am
Haha
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by chibike69: 8:10am
OP oya correct yourself now now
which one be soilders
na soldiers.
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by NinaArsenal(f): 8:10am
lol
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by millionboi(m): 8:10am
D zoo
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by davillian(m): 8:10am
If 4 say I get this news quick I 4 don reach badore with koboko.
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by HsLBroker(m): 8:10am
tempest01:
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by AnkaraStyles(f): 8:10am
na w oh,
a soldier cannot rob a civilian in peace again?
Anyway,if they're really soldiers please give them the treatment they give civilians,make sure they lose 2 teeth each. Then straight to the police
Anyway
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by vibratingpenis: 8:11am
movingcoil you no get sense at all
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by Bills2307(m): 8:12am
holatin:my tribute to all space Booker's. lol
|Re: 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed by Moreoffaith(m): 8:12am
A won were
