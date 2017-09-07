Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed (9042 Views)

Soilders Came To Rob in My Estate and god of luck ran against them(pic). / Three Robbers Crushed To Death While Attempting To Rob On The Highway / Killers Of The Sales Girl In Ughelli Caught And Mobbed To Death (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Soilders Came To Rob On My Estate And Was Mobbed



Two soldiers came to rob in my estate at Greenville estate badore and was caught and mob. Happening now.

How true is this

haha

Are they really soldiers? rephrasing what the guy above asked... 9 Likes 1 Share

Abeg make una help me beat am blue black, after all these their anti-civilian intimidations.... Knack am well well.. 8 Likes

they want challenges, boko is almost done...... take em to Syria.





9ja is fuvked up..... 1 Like

Na this type dey wicked pass.



They may not be military men, just putting on camo for easy access.



Una neva beat am sef. 1 Like

mynd,

i hail ooo.

you dey pack dirty well well for this government.

any where bad news land for the goverment, you go land there like winch

They might be fake soldiers

the best thing to do is to beat d hell out of them till dey are about to give up

i think they ae fake soldiers

morbeta:

Two soldiers came to rob in my estate at Greenville estate badore and was caught and mob. Happening now. edit the subject......In my Estate not On my Estate edit the subject......In my Estate not On my Estate 2 Likes

Soldiers? Well everything is possible in Nigeria. 1 Like

They ain't real soldiers

all around the world, the word army is respected and like but in Nigeria, Its another thing, if the bad 90% bad eggs aren't assaulting you, na molesting e go be but now they re now stealing.



militarising the thieving sector

Any id's on them? Try hand them over to the nearest military installation after serious beating - military or not. Trust the military to discipline them adequately.

Since Buhari Became President, The Nigerian Army Has Lost Its Self-esteem .. From Keke Napep Driver Disarming A Military Officer To This ... 9ja Which Way 1 Like

Laryne:

Are they really soldiers? rephrasing what the guy above asked... Beat thief comot for their body Beat thief comot for their body

Df

Not everyone in Camouflage is a soldier, no need jumping into conclusions .......

Haha

OP oya correct yourself now now





which one be soilders



na soldiers.

Is that so??



Meanwhile, generator power booster for sale.



With this gadget , no more waiting on phcn in order to use your pressing iron.

No more wearing of rumpled clothes to work.

With this, your iron will work on your gen, on small I Pass My Neighbour gens too.



No increase on fuel consumption ; No effect on gen coil..



0811-9387235

lol

D zoo

If 4 say I get this news quick I 4 don reach badore with koboko.

tempest01:

Any id's on them? Try hand them over to the nearest military installation after serious beating - military or not. Trust the military to discipline them adequately.



a soldier cannot rob a civilian in peace again?



Anyway,if they're really soldiers please give them the treatment they give civilians,make sure they lose 2 teeth each. Then straight to the police

Anyway​

My Signature Would Make You a lady steal/rob the show anywhere anytime na w oh,a soldier cannot rob a civilian in peace again?Anyway,if they're really soldiers please give them the treatment they give civilians,make sure they lose 2 teeth each. Then straight to the policeAnyway​Would Make You a lady steal/rob the show anywhere anytime

movingcoil you no get sense at all

holatin:

vhj my tribute to all space Booker's. lol my tribute to all space Booker's. lol