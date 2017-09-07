₦airaland Forum

School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by dre11(m): 1:34pm
By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse




A Junior Secondary School III student, Safiya Abbas Ahmed, has had her finger amputated after applying lizard droppings to a festering knife cut wound on it.

A source in the school who said the Education Ministry has already waded into the matter, said Safiya was allegedly advised to apply lizard faeces and beans by a matron as local treatment in the absence of prescription drugs.

Safiya, 15, a student of Government Girls Junior Science Secondary School, Miga, Jigawa State, was unable to sleep owing to the pain from the wound but she could not be taken to the school authority for immediate medical attention as the principal was said to have warned the staff against taking any student’s complaint to her after school hours.

Disturbed by her condition, as she sobbed all through the night, the matron in her dormitory introduced her to the lizard faeces concoction as so-called traditional medicine. This, however further worsened the girl’s condition as her forefinger became swollen.

Despite her deteriorating condition, two days after, Safiya could not get any medical attention because the school had no clinic, and the principal was said to have left for the weekend in Kano.

Realizing there was no help at sight, the source said, Safiya pleaded with one of her teachers to call her father to come and pick her from the school for medical attention.

“Safiya could not even attend the school’s morning assembly on Monday but stayed back in one of the classrooms crying in pain. Her cry fortunately drew the attention of the principal and that was when she realized the gravity of the girl’s situation. The school called the girl’s father and the authority released her to him,” said the source.

Malam Abbas Ahmed took Safiya to the General Hospital in Jahun where it was diagnosed that infection from the first aid earlier applied had ovewhelmed ed the finger.

Seeking for further diagnosis, the worried father decided to try elsewhere and took his daughter to Rasheed Sekoni Specialist Hospital, Dutse, but the result came out same: that the finger be amputated.

Narrating how it all started, Safiya said on the fateful day, she had observed a voluntary fast and that in the process of cutting onions to prepare a salad dish, she sustained a knife cut on her left index finger. She reckoned that the cut was not so serious.

But later in the night, she started experiencing pain from the wound and that the matron allegedly told her she could apply lizard faeces and beans as medicine which she did.

According to her, she sustained the injury on Thursday night but that a purported warning by the principal that nobody takes any student’s complaint to her while at home stopped Safiya from making her condition known to the school authority until the following day, Friday.

The pain was gradually increasing but after seeing the principal the following morning, she reportedly told the girl that there was no treatment for the cut in the school but gave her office keys to the school health prefect to get some pain relievers for her. Thereafter the principal was said to have left for Kano for the weekend.

She could not sleep on Friday night due to severe pains. In the morning, she pleaded with a teacher to telephone her father and tell him her condition.

She said her father said he would be on his way to pick her up but she told him she would not be released as the principal was away. He went to the school on Monday.

“On Monday morning, the principal observed the wound and said she did not know that it was that bad. She asked me if she should call my father, I told her we have already spoken and he was on his way to pick me.

“As I could not stop crying, she had to come and see me again immediately after the morning assembly.

“When my father finally picked me from the school we did not stop anywhere but the General Hospital in Jahun. The health workers queried why we did not seek medical attention on time.

At a point they said they cannot handle the case.
“My father took me to a private clinic in Dutse, where we were first told that the finger was damaged and the only option is to amputate it. He took me back to Rasheed Shekoni Specialist

Hospital, Dutse, where the amputation took place because they had made the same recommendation earlier.”

Speaking, the mother, Sadiya Sale Yusuf, said “When we took her to hospital we were told that the problem was as a result of infection and if the finger was not removed it will affect the rest of the hand.”

She said they have reported the matter to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), which oversees junior secondary schools in the state, where they were told the case would be taken to the state Ministry of Education for necessary action. “But since then we have not heard from the ministry again,” she added.

“We will not relent over the matter until justice is done to our daughter. If you look at what happened there was some act of negligence which we cannot condone.” she said.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Education, Rabi Ishaq, said the ministry had already set up a committee to investigate the matter and report back for necessary action.

“We have constituted a committee to investigate on whether there was negligence on the part of the principal or any other official from the school,” the commissioner said.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/jigawa-school-girl-loses-finger-to-lizard-droppings-concoction.html

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by mealdred: 1:39pm
Self medication gone wrong... shocked
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by mhizesther(f): 1:40pm
Oh jesus
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Ebios(m): 1:46pm
Che ah!
Kpele.
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:49pm
undecided BAD NEWS EVERYWHERE
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Evablizin(f): 1:49pm
Which one be lizard droppings concoction abeg?

The matron should be sacked immediately.

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Tolexander: 2:21pm
It seems the lizard dropping concoction has been contaminated!
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Angelb4: 2:30pm
Odd stories all the time from girls schools. From Borno to Lagos to Jigawa.
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by hakeem4(m): 2:30pm
Lizard concoction grin grin

Some people are dangerous sha. That's how I was walking and I started hearing a car with speaker on its head saying in Yoruba " you don't need to go to the doctor if you have appendicitis, just come to us and we'd give you the herbs that will cure it without any surgery "


Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by TyushTal(m): 2:31pm
Lizard droppings?shocked

Who tha heck has lizard droppings?
How does he even collect it? undecided

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by blackbelt(m): 2:31pm
They should injure both the matron and the principal on the finger with knives, but the matron's finger should be treated with lizard poo and beans, the girl should then be flogged for being a mumu in that situation by believing the matron
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by sunshineV(m): 2:31pm
No more finger Bleep.ing yourself. Pele ooo grin
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by officialJP(m): 2:31pm
Evablizin:
Which one be lizard droppings concoction abeg?

The matron should be sacked immediately.
lmao grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by josef1(m): 2:32pm
Na wa o undecided
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by officialqasman(m): 2:32pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Johngla(m): 2:33pm
Lizard self don they eat human being

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by martyns303(m): 2:33pm
and to think she was advised by an adult
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Queenext: 2:33pm
Imagine an educated matron prescription of rubbish medication.

It can only happen in the north

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Komo92: 2:33pm
I say man's not hot
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by mansakhalifa(m): 2:34pm
THAT is not a MATRON. THAT is a quack NATIVE DOCTOR masquerading as a matron.

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Celestyn8213: 2:35pm
What are they teaching u in school sef? Lizard poo on wound... Haba! That's how you'll be bringing malams out.
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by BlueRayDick: 2:40pm
How exactly was she able to get lizard shiit? Abi Lizard don turn domestic animal that you can just walk up to and take its shiit?
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:41pm
This is quite unfortunate.
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Meritocracy: 2:42pm
Instead of contaminated lizard dropping why not just apply natural thing like lemon orange water and tie the wound.

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by josielewa(m): 2:42pm
sunshineV:
No more finger Bleep.ing yourself. Pele ooo grin

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by jidxin(m): 2:44pm
Pls epp me how did she get a lizard droppings in this one life biko edakun
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by gemale(m): 2:48pm
What exactly is wrong with us in this country? A place where anything goes. Something as small as a cut that if they had nothing, they should have at least used salt to take care of it. Lizard faeces? From a matron? In saner climes, that school should have been immediately shut down or the principal & matron suspended or even fired instantly. If we had a sane judiciary, the school should have been convicted of gross negligence & heavily fined. This country is more or less a failed state.

Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by obyon: 2:50pm
dre11:


Sorry sorry oo cry cry




Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by cyber5(m): 3:08pm
angry

The first thing i hate in my life is Lizards. If you call me to help you kill lizard, my brother na oyo you dey.

Lizards ehn
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 3:15pm
angry >:

Imagine a Solution coming from a Matron.

Vacancy For Someone has been opened grin





Added advantage: Have basic knowledge in Basic First aid delivery.
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by hatedisplace: 3:17pm
What simple salt or bitter leaf would have solved. I can just imagine the equality of education they are giving those girls. I pity the parents that send their children to public schools all in the name of free education. Everybody in that school should be sacked.
Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by meelerh(f): 3:20pm
Kai.... all these useless school authorities won't stop till dey pass retributive laws on any idiot dat harms any individual. Nonsense that's how a private school in Abuja caused a student to become crippled coz the matron tot she only wants to escape home.

Why can't they arrest the school authorities for not having basic first Aid kits but nonsense frsc wud block d road and ask u for first Aid,and razor blade if not u don enter wahala...

