|School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by dre11(m): 1:34pm
By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/jigawa-school-girl-loses-finger-to-lizard-droppings-concoction.html
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by mealdred: 1:39pm
Self medication gone wrong...
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by mhizesther(f): 1:40pm
Oh jesus
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Ebios(m): 1:46pm
Che ah!
Kpele.
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:49pm
BAD NEWS EVERYWHERE
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Evablizin(f): 1:49pm
Which one be lizard droppings concoction abeg?
The matron should be sacked immediately.
12 Likes
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Tolexander: 2:21pm
It seems the lizard dropping concoction has been contaminated!
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Angelb4: 2:30pm
Odd stories all the time from girls schools. From Borno to Lagos to Jigawa.
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by hakeem4(m): 2:30pm
Lizard concoction
Some people are dangerous sha. That's how I was walking and I started hearing a car with speaker on its head saying in Yoruba " you don't need to go to the doctor if you have appendicitis, just come to us and we'd give you the herbs that will cure it without any surgery "
16 Likes
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by TyushTal(m): 2:31pm
Lizard droppings?
Who tha heck has lizard droppings?
How does he even collect it?
2 Likes
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by blackbelt(m): 2:31pm
They should injure both the matron and the principal on the finger with knives, but the matron's finger should be treated with lizard poo and beans, the girl should then be flogged for being a mumu in that situation by believing the matron
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by sunshineV(m): 2:31pm
No more finger Bleep.ing yourself. Pele ooo
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by officialJP(m): 2:31pm
Evablizin:lmao
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by josef1(m): 2:32pm
Na wa o
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by officialqasman(m): 2:32pm
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Johngla(m): 2:33pm
Lizard self don they eat human being
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by martyns303(m): 2:33pm
and to think she was advised by an adult
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Queenext: 2:33pm
Imagine an educated matron prescription of rubbish medication.
It can only happen in the north
2 Likes
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Komo92: 2:33pm
I say man's not hot
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by mansakhalifa(m): 2:34pm
THAT is not a MATRON. THAT is a quack NATIVE DOCTOR masquerading as a matron.
1 Like
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Celestyn8213: 2:35pm
What are they teaching u in school sef? Lizard poo on wound... Haba! That's how you'll be bringing malams out.
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by BlueRayDick: 2:40pm
How exactly was she able to get lizard shiit? Abi Lizard don turn domestic animal that you can just walk up to and take its shiit?
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:41pm
This is quite unfortunate.
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Meritocracy: 2:42pm
Instead of contaminated lizard dropping why not just apply natural thing like lemon orange water and tie the wound.
2 Likes
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by josielewa(m): 2:42pm
sunshineV:
6 Likes
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by jidxin(m): 2:44pm
Pls epp me how did she get a lizard droppings in this one life biko edakun
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by gemale(m): 2:48pm
What exactly is wrong with us in this country? A place where anything goes. Something as small as a cut that if they had nothing, they should have at least used salt to take care of it. Lizard faeces? From a matron? In saner climes, that school should have been immediately shut down or the principal & matron suspended or even fired instantly. If we had a sane judiciary, the school should have been convicted of gross negligence & heavily fined. This country is more or less a failed state.
3 Likes
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by obyon: 2:50pm
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by cyber5(m): 3:08pm
The first thing i hate in my life is Lizards. If you call me to help you kill lizard, my brother na oyo you dey.
Lizards ehn
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 3:15pm
>:
Imagine a Solution coming from a Matron.
Vacancy For Someone has been opened
Added advantage: Have basic knowledge in Basic First aid delivery.
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by hatedisplace: 3:17pm
What simple salt or bitter leaf would have solved. I can just imagine the equality of education they are giving those girls. I pity the parents that send their children to public schools all in the name of free education. Everybody in that school should be sacked.
|Re: School Girl Loses Finger To Lizard Droppings Concoction (photo) by meelerh(f): 3:20pm
Kai.... all these useless school authorities won't stop till dey pass retributive laws on any idiot dat harms any individual. Nonsense that's how a private school in Abuja caused a student to become crippled coz the matron tot she only wants to escape home.
Why can't they arrest the school authorities for not having basic first Aid kits but nonsense frsc wud block d road and ask u for first Aid,and razor blade if not u don enter wahala...
