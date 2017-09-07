₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Towncrier247: 2:12pm
GIRL SHARES UNCLAD PICS OF HERSELF GETTING TATTOOS FROM POPULAR TATTOOIST BIZZYASKI
A lady who goes by the name, Shola Joshua on Instagram and who appears to insinuate she is a pastor's daughter going by the hashtag #preachersdaughter which she uses on her posts, has taken her followers by shock.
Shola, whose Instagram handle is @shola_jsexy just shared some Unclad photos of herself getting tattooed by controversial celebrity tatto artist Bizzyaski in ‘unholy’ parts of her body.
She even thanked the tattoo artist for “working on her body”!
In her words; “Had an awesome tattoo session with the baddest Tattoo artist in Nigeria #Bizzyaski. Thanks for working on me like you do the celebs #preachersdaughter”.
Bizzyaski who is reputed as Nigeria’s number one celebrity beautician cum tattoo artist having worked on celebs such as Karen Igho, Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Iyanya, Charly Boy, Lil Kesh to name just a few has come under fire lately after he stated that Jesus loves Tattoo.
Below are some of the controversial photos posted on Instagram by Jsexy……
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/?id=7370
1 Like
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Towncrier247: 2:13pm
SEE ALL THE UNCENSORED PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/?id=7370
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by swiz123(m): 2:14pm
She has joined Badgang
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by abelprice(m): 2:24pm
Guess she's her father's temptation.... d devil is working with her.... ...
5 Likes
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by pyyxxaro: 2:28pm
These gals wud always look for a way to bring out their father's leg
In the nearest future when man born pass 2 girls e go de cry
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by paiz(m): 2:28pm
Girls are going bad
But you know what? I love bad girls
4 Likes
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Partnerbiz3: 2:38pm
I wonder why people deceive themselves by covering the Tips...
And why nairaland will change my niipples to tips?
Partnerbiz3:
6 Likes
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Teacher1776(m): 2:39pm
Oloshos everywhere. All this just to get attention.
Those her bwest sha.. London bridge has fallen down long ago.
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by analyst14: 2:51pm
she has joined bad gang
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by bamite(m): 3:11pm
3 rounds guaranteed for the guy after this for sure.
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Nutase(f): 3:25pm
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by slyd90(m): 9:55pm
the guy sharp sha..he received payment in cash and kind
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by IamFranco: 9:55pm
Some girls self
1 Like
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Evaberry(f): 9:55pm
...
The only thing I can see there is how pointed and perky those boobs are
All these children of Sodom and Gomorrah will just be seducing us
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by modelmike7(m): 9:55pm
Ok
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Damfostopper(m): 9:56pm
child of the world... she af join bad gang
1 Like
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 9:56pm
Nice boobsie
No hypocrite or Pharisee should quote me
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Celestyn8213: 9:59pm
Beautiful mumu girl
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by josephine123: 9:59pm
na wqac oo
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by colossus91(m): 10:00pm
Thought the tattoist is a born again Christian
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Alasi20(m): 10:00pm
Jesu ooooooooooooooo
Somore, abi sunwonah......
(Use Chrome for translation)
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by luiscarter(m): 10:00pm
Teacher1776:
Is it ur falling?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by temmytopsy1(f): 10:01pm
awon iran Eli
1 Like
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by transient123(m): 10:01pm
Devil don sow seed from her, maybe the same way her father did to some daughters too in the name of.ministering.
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by prof1990(m): 10:01pm
Omo pastor. You aff join badt gang. But seriously anyone know a good tattoo shop in Lagos?
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by motun2017(f): 10:01pm
okada drop me here
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by horrmorr(m): 10:02pm
All d fine girls have joined gang,i trust that buddy sha he would have...
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Hemcy(m): 10:02pm
Not everybody that come to this world are made by God,some are made by satan and sent to earth to convince things created by God.
The prettiness of a girl can never distract or stopping me from going to heaven.
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by ninocia18(m): 10:04pm
People's children. SMH.
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 10:04pm
Ok
|Re: Girl Thanks Tattoo Artist, Bizzyaski, For Tattooing Her Body Unclad (Pics) by kadree(m): 10:05pm
There will always be that pastor or Imam son or daughter wey go always make liver dey fail them to preach against sometins. Members would be like "talk go dat angle if u get liver, we dey wait for you" lolz
