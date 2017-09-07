



A lady who goes by the name, Shola Joshua o

A lady who goes by the name, Shola Joshua on Instagram and who appears to insinuate she is a pastor's daughter going by the hashtag #preachersdaughter which she uses on her posts, has taken her followers by shock.





Shola, whose Instagram handle is @shola_jsexy just shared some Unclad photos of herself getting tattooed by controversial celebrity tatto artist Bizzyaski in ‘unholy’ parts of her body.





She even thanked the tattoo artist for “working on her body”!





In her words; “Had an awesome tattoo session with the baddest Tattoo artist in Nigeria #Bizzyaski. Thanks for working on me like you do the celebs #preachersdaughter”.





Bizzyaski who is reputed as Nigeria’s number one celebrity beautician cum tattoo artist having worked on celebs such as Karen Igho, Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Iyanya, Charly Boy, Lil Kesh to name just a few has come under fire lately after he stated that Jesus loves Tattoo.





Below are some of the controversial photos posted on Instagram by Jsexy……



