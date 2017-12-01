₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by cutyexpress(m): 9:16pm
Nigerian pop star, Kiss Daniel is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his erstwhile record label, G-Worldwide. Their case is already in court and the media is filled with reports, insinuations, court documents and some facts.
Since the story broke, LIB has been digging and talking to both parties involved and while the key players are avoiding the media as well as being quoted, their aides and sources close to them are talking.
Our investigations revealed that contrary to the denials by G-Worldwide in the press, Kiss Daniel was actually placed on a monthly salary of 30,000 per month all through the success of his hit single 'Woju'.
A highly placed source who spoke to LIB on condition of anonymity said,
'from the beginning of his contract (a 7 years and 5 album contract) he wasn't placed on any percentage rather Kiss Daniel was placed on a monthly salary of 30,000 (thirty thousand naira) up until 'Woju' remix was released then it was later increased to 50,000 (fifty thousand naira) before he insisted on a review of his contract in 2015 and by the second quarter of 2015 he began to receive 40% of his performance fees.
All the while he was collecting 30k, the boy already had a monster hit song 'Woju' and was raking in millions of naira'.
We asked for specifics to be sure of the period Kiss Daniel stopped collect 50,000 naira as salary and our source said, 'I really can't place the date but I'm sure he was on that salary till after the release of 'Laye'.
The song 'Laye' was released in May 2015
Our investigations also revealed that Kiss Daniel though wasn't legally barred from collaborations, his record label vehemently stood against it, 'the label categorically banned him from doing collaborations and made it look like he's the one avoiding it.
Or have you also seen his label mate, Sugarboy on any collaborations? The industry can testify to it, i won't mention names but we all know. All the superstars who came to support Kiss Daniel at his album listening party, he couldn't payback the favour when they needed him because the label prevented him from doing so.
Basketmouth even had to block him on Instagram because Kiss was supposed to do a show for him but his label refused and Basketmouth got angry thinking Kiss Daniel was the one playing games with him'.
We further learnt that the relationship between Kiss Daniel and his record label was filled with so much tension, hate, frustration and animosity as our source revealed that, 'Kiss Daniel couldn't even make it to his own father's burial because his label threatened him'.
We asked how? and they said, 'on the day of his father's burial, he already had a show that was booked and his label told him they don't care about his father's burial but he had to attend the show else he'll get sued.
At that time, Kiss Daniel was still on a monthly salary of 50,000 and two days before his father's death, his kid brother was also involved in accident that left him unconscious for weeks. The label only gave him 200,000 to buy 'coffin and fry puff puff' our source said.
Till date, we gather that Kiss Daniel has made no income from any digital sales of his music, no income from his endorsement apart from the 40% he makes from shows. The label didn't also provide him with an apartment or cars.
Though he stays in his own house and own a couple of choice rides, we gather that he's had to pay for the official car that was used to move him around in the early days of the career which has since been given to the younger brother of his recrod label boss, Emperor Geezy.
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/12/lib-exclusive-how-kiss-daniel-earned-a-monthly-salary-of-30k-missed-his-fathers-burial-and-got-blocked-by-basketmouth-on-instagram-2.html
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Lacomus(m): 10:00pm
Abeg you believe say this guy de earn 30k ??
6 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by TheHistorian(m): 10:00pm
In summary;;
Kiss Daniel was exploited,jilted,cheated,duped and defrauded.
5 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by ElPadrino33: 10:00pm
Look before you leap. A word is enough for the wise.
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by IAMSASHY(f): 10:00pm
I didn't read d post bt I no say na money cause d problem
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Iruobean(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Swatz: 10:01pm
Ftc lol
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by chukslawrence(m): 10:01pm
ooh
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by OVA200(m): 10:01pm
30,000 it is hard to believe this.
They boy is still forming million in his account but na only 30K him dey receive per month. All our artiste like fake life too much
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by 4reigningqueen: 10:01pm
hmmm
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Deefuray(f): 10:01pm
IMO, desperation shouldn't prompt anyone to agree to such ridiculous contract...
50 thousand naira.... if this is really true, I'm still in shock
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by modaink333: 10:02pm
Funke!
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:02pm
So me and Kiss Daniel earn the same salary monthly, thank God o, I believe a lifting up is near
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by KreativGenius: 10:02pm
keke marwa operator evenpay pass self
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Ihatepork: 10:03pm
30k a month. Na civil servant?
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by omoadeleye(m): 10:03pm
Lol
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Kingdolo(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Adaowerri111: 10:03pm
He should respect his contract no matter what
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Troublemaker007(m): 10:03pm
Can’t you pupo see the name G-Worldwide. That’s some mean and wicked contract for anyone to enter. I feel for the Boi. Who even owns that record label sef
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by edeXede: 10:03pm
That was the right thing to do to him and for him. He doesn't need to be paid millions right now considering the fact that he is still young.. He should rather concentrate on honing his skills because my grandpa used to say '' The first money a child has, he will use in buying Akara''..
Kiss Daniel has a tendency to become a father of many bastards like tuface, to avoid such, he should be put in check
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by judemmesoma(m): 10:03pm
not believing this
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by jamaicabakare(m): 10:03pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmm.... Afi suru
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by profolaolu: 10:04pm
Please who can help me with the meaning of exploitation
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by BafanaBafana: 10:04pm
They gave him 200k to buy coffin and fry puff-puff for his father's burial.
That was the point I concluded that the story isn't real. It has been seriously photoshoped.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Spanner4(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Abeos(m): 10:04pm
Which kind slavery contact the guy go sign
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Earned N30k Salary Monthly, Blocked By Basketmouth On Instagram by Kimy97(f): 10:04pm
Is a lie... Jux to fry puffpuff .... No nah
1 Like
