5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by thomasina: 3:36pm
Five nurses were suspended for opening a BODY BAG to gawk at the size of a deceased man's genitals

*Five Denver Health Medical Center were suspended for three weeks earlier this year for gaping at a dead patient's privates

*Another nurse overheard them talk about it in May and complaint to superiors, sparking internal investigation

*Four of the five nurses have since returend to work; fifth nurse quit


The incident took place at Denver Health Medical Center between late March and early April, but it was not reported until a month later, according hospital administrators.

The Denver Police Department investigated the matter, but ultimately found that no crime has been committed and allowed hospital officials to discipline its snooping staffers internally.

According to a police report, between March 31 and April 3, five nurses working at an unspecified medical unit at Denver Health observed the generously endowed male patient while he was still alive but incapacitated, and also after he passed away, as The Denver Channel first reported, citing an anonymous tipster.

To satisfy their curiosity, the medical staff went so far as to open a body bag to ogle the late patient’s genitals for their size, and then talked about what they had seen among themselves, as a hospital spokesperson has confirmed to the station.

Another nurse who overheard their exchange felt that it was inappropriate and reported it to her superiors on May 8.

In the wake of an internal investigation sparked by the complaint, five nurses were suspended from their jobs for three weeks.

Four of the nurses have since returned to work. The fifth nurse is no longer employed by the hospital, but she was not fired, according to officials,

After reviewing the complaint, the Denver District Attorney’s Office has concluded that there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against the staffers for their inappropriate conduct.

The nurses at the center of the case have not been identified, and neither has the deceased patient.

In an email to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Denver Health said the deceased patient's next of kin have been notified of the incident.

'Denver Health is truly sorry this happened,' read the emailed statement. 'This incident it is not an appropriate representation of the high-quality care and compassion our clinical staff strive to provide to our patients.'

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4858046/amp/Nurses-suspended-opening-body-bag-man-s-joystick.html

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by sunkanmihassan1(m): 3:37pm
lol
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Nbote(m): 3:37pm
Konji na bastard ooo. Dey'll b doing shakara and forming for d ones who are alive and willing to give to dem while drooling over a manhood. D guy must have been carrying a huge human resource tool. He may b dead but his Manhood lives on

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Virgo01: 3:40pm
WTF...End time Nurses.. Meanwhile
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:40pm
awon omo wobe "dey wan feel am grin

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by softpersonality: 3:43pm
grin cheesy[color=#990000][/color] na real waaa .....even in death d guy still attract 4 women hahahahahahaha

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Flatties: 3:44pm
They were like:
So all this meat go'Anna waste
Dam!

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by DanseMacabre(m): 3:44pm
Hope say none of them suck am I doubt if this would have got them anything but a verbal reprimand in good ol' 9ja.

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Prefola: 3:46pm
lol...White pple nd joystick b lyk hushpuppy nd gucci..lol,must u conferm...
BTW,wat wil u b doin wit a stiff d*ck wen there re thousands of blood filled ones...
wel, itz dia probs sha...if dem lyk make dem suck am...is it my luk??
E no concerm me..*breaks groundnut**

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by internationalman(m): 3:48pm
May live dick fall on them all.

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by divinehand2003(m): 3:49pm
The deceased's manhood must have been so endowed to go unnoticed by the naive Nurses.

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by AWOisaCOWARD: 3:55pm
No wonder Buhari refused to die.

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by yarimo(m): 6:13pm
AWOisaCOWARD:
No wonder Buhari refused to die.

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by stevecantrell: 7:22pm
they love to look @ joystick of living patients too.

nothing new.
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by NancyMathews(f): 7:27pm
Ewwwwwww
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Nutase(f): 8:22pm
Pervertsgrin
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by slyd90(m): 9:19pm
ladies and cucumbergrin

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by jeeqaa7(m): 9:19pm
In the great mama peace voice..

His manhood lives on!

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by IgedeBushBoy(m): 9:20pm
Whaaaat shocked

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by ibkgab001: 9:20pm
Many crazy things happening around the world


Good news to them alabiabia .. President of Philippine 's son has been arrested over drug related issues
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Nostradamu(m): 9:20pm
Like this one?

5 Likes

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by kaluxy007(m): 9:20pm
the guy must be a black guy...they fall for black meat anytime anyday

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by kaycyor: 9:20pm
goes beyond what the eyes can see
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by sgtponzihater1(m): 9:21pm
AWOisaCOWARD:
No wonder Buhari refused to die.

Nwaamaikpe, how u dey.

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Egbedii(m): 9:21pm
They just couldn't resist... Curiosity sacks the nurse cheesy
There's a prayer point in here somewhere
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by ekim004(m): 9:21pm
pesin wey don die. Tell me the offence here
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by maxiuc(m): 9:21pm
Dem no fit try am for Naija

Spiritual husband things
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by ImpressionsNG: 9:21pm
Let's not blame the ladies too much. It's called sheer curiosity. We are all guilty of that one way or the other.

Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by tobdee: 9:21pm
Women and size of d! Ck
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by richidinho(m): 9:21pm
grin
Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by hanassholesolo: 9:21pm
He's still admired even in death

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

