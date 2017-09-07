₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,016 members, 3,775,567 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US (25260 Views)
Kenyan Man With World's Biggest Manhood And Testicles Undergoes Surgery / Why Doctors & Nurses Inject The Buttocks More / Doctors & Nurses, What Sickness Is This? Or Is It HIV? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by thomasina: 3:36pm
Five nurses were suspended for opening a BODY BAG to gawk at the size of a deceased man's genitals
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4858046/amp/Nurses-suspended-opening-body-bag-man-s-joystick.html
1 Like
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by sunkanmihassan1(m): 3:37pm
lol
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Nbote(m): 3:37pm
Konji na bastard ooo. Dey'll b doing shakara and forming for d ones who are alive and willing to give to dem while drooling over a manhood. D guy must have been carrying a huge human resource tool. He may b dead but his Manhood lives on
69 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Virgo01: 3:40pm
WTF...End time Nurses.. Meanwhile
Check Signature
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:40pm
awon omo wobe "dey wan feel am
7 Likes
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by softpersonality: 3:43pm
[color=#990000][/color] na real waaa .....even in death d guy still attract 4 women hahahahahahaha
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Flatties: 3:44pm
They were like:
So all this meat go'Anna waste
Dam!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by DanseMacabre(m): 3:44pm
Hope say none of them suck am I doubt if this would have got them anything but a verbal reprimand in good ol' 9ja.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Prefola: 3:46pm
lol...White pple nd joystick b lyk hushpuppy nd gucci..lol,must u conferm...
BTW,wat wil u b doin wit a stiff d*ck wen there re thousands of blood filled ones...
wel, itz dia probs sha...if dem lyk make dem suck am...is it my luk??
E no concerm me..*breaks groundnut**
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by internationalman(m): 3:48pm
May live dick fall on them all.
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by divinehand2003(m): 3:49pm
The deceased's manhood must have been so endowed to go unnoticed by the naive Nurses.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by AWOisaCOWARD: 3:55pm
No wonder Buhari refused to die.
7 Likes
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by yarimo(m): 6:13pm
AWOisaCOWARD:
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by stevecantrell: 7:22pm
they love to look @ joystick of living patients too.
nothing new.
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by NancyMathews(f): 7:27pm
Ewwwwwww
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Nutase(f): 8:22pm
Perverts
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by slyd90(m): 9:19pm
ladies and cucumber
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by jeeqaa7(m): 9:19pm
In the great mama peace voice..
His manhood lives on!
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by IgedeBushBoy(m): 9:20pm
Whaaaat
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by ibkgab001: 9:20pm
Many crazy things happening around the world
Good news to them alabiabia .. President of Philippine 's son has been arrested over drug related issues
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Nostradamu(m): 9:20pm
Like this one?
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by kaluxy007(m): 9:20pm
the guy must be a black guy...they fall for black meat anytime anyday
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by kaycyor: 9:20pm
goes beyond what the eyes can see
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by sgtponzihater1(m): 9:21pm
AWOisaCOWARD:
Nwaamaikpe, how u dey.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by Egbedii(m): 9:21pm
They just couldn't resist... Curiosity sacks the nurse
There's a prayer point in here somewhere
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by ekim004(m): 9:21pm
pesin wey don die. Tell me the offence here
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by maxiuc(m): 9:21pm
Dem no fit try am for Naija
Spiritual husband things
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by ImpressionsNG: 9:21pm
Let's not blame the ladies too much. It's called sheer curiosity. We are all guilty of that one way or the other.
Fellow men, what you shouldn't be guilty of is erectile dysfunction at that all-important hour when duty calls. Of what use is a long schlung, when it fails to rise to the occasion when necessary? Learn how a combination of good old garlic and vitamin c can solve this problem completely and make your sleeping giant stand to full attention like a true warrior. It is nature's miraculous secret to the fee men who know it... Read on..
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by tobdee: 9:21pm
Women and size of d! Ck
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by richidinho(m): 9:21pm
|Re: 5 Nurses Caught Viewing Size Of Dead Patient's Manhood In US by hanassholesolo: 9:21pm
He's still admired even in death
1 Like
13.47-Pound Baby Born In Germany Without C-section / My Wife Lost Her Pregnancy In The Hand Of Qauck Doctor / Nigerian Doctors Forum (locum Jobs, Residency Offers Etc)
Viewing this topic: spending, Jayceon, Realgboyega(m), Docphil, Guest1, salexat(m), zainabicy, premium9ja(m), joshujoshu(m), bigsammy, kinkymax, topaz321, a0if(m), Motikeke, mhizzpresh09(f), mmsen, temmyg(f), Sobal2112, Abujafinest(m), GP15, Alaenyieby(f), mayor2013, Sholypop, IYIMAN, Bigwig1, lalasticlala(m), Freiden(m), okamayamawocho, algorithmz(m), Royalty00, ib4real95(m), erasergozy, Teetom04(m), fearfearshakeem, chuksdewigs(m), Dwake50(m), linearity, Seylad2009(m), thaotech(m), austinfan4love, 123ayodeji(m), Godfirst89, generaldre(m), austin360, keyobi, yemiosinbajo, balogunmuktar(m), 1kinggy(m), Akogoben, segneyukk(m), Preshdarl, sisisioge, Davidlekkzy(m), debbie(f), Austyno4(m), itziyanu(m), Gentelbae, princeaja(m), bobchigar(m), Naskiid(m), bdek(m), mdseun, yommy78, lawrence83, veeveanO(f), garsul, blessedmumi, drvalency, oloriIT(m), Blitz888(m), amebovillage(m), Babalegba(m), guardian09(m), Hafolabi, Aliki(m), platoworks(m), lanreokoro(m), MrMoRitz, inositol88(m), Alphageometrix, mikael3(m), Politicking, Franklyf(m), ijalobafeetal, raldoh(m), beaversticks(m), stposh, cjmadiba(m), kajsa08(f), macmiral(m), afexmoney, faridpac2(m), DesireBenjamin, cuteoly(f), faithscharms(f), GenBuhari(m), kennyjam, francisbarrack(m), naughtyendowed(m), dopedealer(m), Beosten(m), Afribiz(f), teflonchic, femmygold, fergusonclems, HybridMan, HolySteph, gaburellocares(m), DanseMacabre(m), trumpcoat(m), engrflames, donnie(m), fioella(f), kayDooo(m), wallywest(m), Jumboamadiokoro, tanwiz, Dayeros, kaka18 and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16