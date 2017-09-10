

In like manner, I have heard of experiences of foreigners in the Schengen zone who have been randomly stopped by the police to determine their immigration status but for some reason, I never thought that such will happen to me.



I am a student in Lithuania and last month I travelled to Hungary where I spent 5 days in Budapest and 3 days in Nyíregyháza – a small city, North-West of Hungary. Except for some gypsies and a few tanned Europeans, I was the only coloured person there and that naturally attracted a side glance or two. Nevertheless, I was surprised when at 10.20pm on my way to the McDonald’s, a police car pulled up beside me. I have seen several stories of police brutality especially against coloured people on Facebook, so I was naturally alarmed and my mind ran through a dozen scenarios of what could possibly happen. Three cops came out of the car and one of them said to me ‘passport please’. Well, I was on a casual trip to the McDonald’s at night and did not think to have my passport with me, as a matter of fact, I almost never do, except I need it for a specific reason, a passport is too valuable an item to carry around. I was slightly annoyed that I was halted just for my passport and I told them that it was in my hotel which was just around the corner. The cop talks over the walkie-talkie briefly and asks me to get into the car so that we can go to the hotel and get my passport. They could not speak fluent English but the instruction was clear: ‘Passport’, ‘car’, ‘hotel’. Never in my life have I been in a police car so my reluctance and extreme distaste can be imagined and perhaps tolerated, I calmly told them that I had no interest in getting into the car, but at night, with the language barrier, 3 white cops and one black boy, I reconsidered my position and got in. We drove to the hotel where I got my passport from my luggage and handed it over to the cops. They wrote down my full name and ran my data through some sort of hand held device and after 10 agonizing minutes in which I am inwardly furious, my passport is returned to me and the lead cop with some gestures imply that I should always have my passport while in Hungary. The ordeal was over at about 10.45pm and I had to forget about the burger because I wouldn’t make it to the McDonald’s on time and I was too pissed to think of asking the police to give me a ride

Herein is the question. As a resident of a Schengen state, should I always have my passport when walking on the streets of Schengen member states and is it legal for the police to randomly ask to see my passport? Is it right for the police to ask about the immigration status of an immigrant?

I have made some research, discussed with some colleagues and the specialists at my university and arrived at the following conclusions:



1.One should always have an identity document for security reasons – in this case, the passport. I had my Lithuanian student card

but it was insufficient as an ID because I was in Hungary.



2.The laws vary across Schengen member states but apparently, police checks do happen thus the need for one especially a third

world national to always have their passport or resident card.



In practice, it is not necessary to always have your passport if you are in big cities because there is A TON of foreigners for example in Budapest, and it is impractical for the police to try to find illegal residents in this way I guess. So it might be just fine to leave the passport at your hotel. But for small cities such as Nyíregyháza where there are few foreigners and coloured people are a rarity, it is helpful to have your passport on your person at all times if you don’t want to miss that burger.



