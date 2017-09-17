Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / The Saddening Collapse Of Education In Nigeria (2432 Views)

THE SADDENING COLLAPSE OF EDUCATION IN NIGERIA

BY; SHOTUNDE OLADIMEJI

Student;

LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY.

Nigeria as we all know is a developing nation and a budding country in Africa. It is seen as a country having a lot of potentials to execute and deliver key projects that would help promote and project Africa in good light. It is pathetic and disturbing however, to note that the leaders are the one serving as a bottleneck in the actualization of that dream. The government, both past and current, have shown and displayed high scale corruption, lackadaisical attitude to work and have displayed nonchalant and unsympathetic attitude to issues affecting the masses which they claim to govern.

It is from the foregoing that brought about the sudden or should i say outright decay in the educational sector. If at all a sector should be so destabilized, should it be the educational sector? A sector that stimulates critical thinking which in turn birth innovation that eventually lead to the much needed growth and development.

The educational sector has derailed from a once budding sector in the late 20th century to a sector often characterized by pandemonium, seen as unstable and confused with turmoil. The Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education are grossly underfunded resulting in a proportional decrease in the quality of teaching and service delivery which has in turn had a consequential effect on the graduates emanating from the system.

To make matters worse, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) made cutoffs for higher institutions 120 which they claim is to serve as a benchmark, but from my analysis, 120 out of the total 400 marks obtainable in JAMB is just 30%. Wow!. In a University setting, having a score of 30/100 in an examination would be regarded as an outright failure (Carryover) and considering the fact that 30% is way below the 45% usually used as a pass mark in most Nigerian Universities. Is the system not tolerating mediocrity?

To further compound the problem, Nigerian secondary schools are hell bent on ensuring that candidates that sit for their SSCE examinations in their centers pass in flying colours aimed at fetching goodwill to them, all because of money. Greed! (Exchanging the future for monetary benefits). Don't you think we have a long way to go? We claim our leaders are corrupt but we have forgotten that we ourselves have taken corruption as a way of life (culture).

To further aggravate the challenge, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), a body expected to fight for the interest of the students and constantly orientate our leaders have become so politicised, riotous, fractionalized and lacking direction all because of monetary incentives given by politicians. This is where the youths have failed. Gone are the days!

Nigeria is structured in such a way that the ruling class will continue ruling and the proletariat will continue serving. Most policies are formulated to favour the rich. I read about the "Not Too Young To Rule" bill and posited through my personal conviction that it was passed to favour some certain categories of people who i won't mention. I won't dwell much on that.

Research, which happens to be the framework with which a University operate has been non existent in some institutions. The system, no doubt is grossly underfunded. The Nigerian government seem not to realize that through undertaking quality research, a solution can be proffered to help ameliorate or possibly solve the nation's economic problems. I wonder at times, why the government can't use the funds recovered from treasury looters to properly fund the educational sector. I am sure they travel often and can see what is obtainable in other countries of the world.

My submission;

Not until we start seeing education as a critical and germane component of developing a nation; not until our leaders begin to realize that posterity will judge them all; not until we begin to concentrate resources in the appropriate channels; not until the students themselves standup to challenge maladjusted acts and negligence on the part of government; not until we stop playing petty politics with education and by extension the future of Nigeria, the buoyant future we envisage/crave for Nigeria might not be actualized.

Thanks for reading.

Lovely.

It still baffles me, why on earth should jamb make its cut-off mark 120? I mean, it has never been so. Does it mean that the overall performances were poor, I don't get it. Well, I will agree with the op that they encourage mediocrity. That's why most graduates from our Nigerian universities are unemployable, always producing half baked graduates.



Go to our campuses, you'll see my point. Lecturers themselves play a role in this issue. Most of them still use the old syllabus they used in the 1980s, nothing added, nothing removed. Does it mean that since then there haven't been any new discoveries/researches.



Clearly, the education sector is a failing sector, if not so, why are the students sitting idle at home all in the name of ASUU strike when they should be in school studying? What does ASUU want that the government cannot provide? Why can't they come to terms?

Education is a fraud.

“Collapsing any Nation does not require use of Atomic bombs or the use of Long range missiles. But it requires lowering the quality of Education and allowing cheating in the exams by the students”[b][/b] 3 Likes

Nawao

Moral of the story. Nigeria is beyond redemption. Do ur unborn kids a favour by relocating. Jamb should not exist in the first place, just a tool for govt to keep exploiting the poor.

Nigerian economy 1 Like

when you have a dullard as a president, why won't your education collapse?







Did You ever ask Yourself why some Slay Queens stopped taking selfies in Mansions, Hotels and Big Cars?











































They're now in their Father's House making Hot Eba because of ASUU STRIKE!





Pathetic

Failed country.

KevinDein:

“Collapsing any Nation does not require use of Atomic bombs or the use of Long range missiles. But it requires lowering the quality of Education and allowing cheating in the exams by the students”[/b]



[b]Truer words have never been spoken.



This education problem has been a long time coming. It started with the cloudy policies on basic education funding and system.



A universal education system where the standards were not universal only spelt doom. By the time the kids from the various states public junior and senior schools come to write the supposedly standardised tests (common entrance and SSCE), you see that some kids just never got a fighting chance. So to remedy it, federal character got involved. Kids from certain parts were given special low cut off marks to gain admission into higher schools (Federal Secondary schools and Universities).. Then as if messing up the junior level schools did not suffice, they messed up the higher institutions of learning. They politicised it and made recruitment of lecturers and professors into a tribal and ethinic issue. Then government subsidised the tuition of all universities without actually providing the funds necessary to keep them running optimally and financing researches. Some Governors even made their universities free just to score political points. So now you have kids that should not have even passed Common entrance snaking their way through junior and senior WAEC all the way into university and being taught by lecturers who are either not qualified or not interested or motivated all because the system has been destroyed by senseless policies driven more by selfish political interests rather than long term goals and achievements.. So the product is garbage in, garbage out.



Now we are caught up in nonsense debates ranging from making BScs (Degrees) and HNDs (Diplomas) educationally equivalent.



A clear sign that something is wrong with our system of education should be that we currently run 3 different SSCE tests (WAEC, NECO and GCE) and 2 JAMBs all just to get into a university. Meanwhile our ECOWAS counterparts only run the regional approved standardised test known as WAEC and still base their admissions on total credit score. The reason being that many Nigerian students can't pass the regional standardised tests.



Now this transfers itself to our larger society. So we now have graduates who can't speak proper English despite the fact that their entire academic life they were taught in the English language (cue Dame Patience Jonathan with multiple degrees from three institutions of higher learning in Nigeria including a state and federal university) and also graduates who can't read not write an essay (which is a standard requirement in almost all levels of standardised tests in Nigeria starting from common entrance level). Then to remedy the situation yet again, the Government employs these unqualified and poorly schooled graduates into the civil service which translate into massive inefficiency in government.



You're quite right our education system is in tatters.



Because you too are a prime example.



You used "youths" to describe a grouping of young people of mixed gender.



You're wrong.



"Youth" is the appropriate word. Because "youths" describes ONLY young MALES , while "youth" denotes young people of all gender. 1 Like

It's disheartening,from secondary to tertiary all in shambles!I don't know what I should expect in Nigeria in some years to come!

May we get it right someday, May the labor of our heroes past never be in vain. God help Nigeria

As if I know a thread like this will never garner traffic. This is one of the results of our falling standard of education 1 Like

Education collapsing since 1999

The situation is so unfortunate





The more reason you should support restructuring



When the center being the source of free money, productivity is no longer a priority. All you need is just a good paper and connection



Once we have a federated Nigeria, no more reliance on free money, skills and productivity will be in high demand, schools will concentrate on impacting these skills

There is a relationship between education and culture of a people.



Currently the culture of the Nigerian people is largely one of cutting corners so it is affecting the educational system.



We have to get our culture which can be measured via our mentality right before we can feel the real effect on our educational system.



It is a society of get rich or die trying that we find ourselves in currently. So some lecturers teach year in year out with the same notes for over 15 years. Some students sex and sort most of their courses because the end justifies the means.



The society does not help matters by giving age limit and class of grades for job test and interviews.



When you listen to the Nigerian radio or TV there is very little intellectual challenge. 1 Like