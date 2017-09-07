₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Anstalk(f): 8:32pm
Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology and Cybercrime, Senator Foster Ogola, on Thursday said the upper chamber of the National Assembly would probe deposit money banks used for transactions between Nigerians and a ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Movement.
Ogola, while speaking at an interactive session between the committee and key players in the financial sector, said an international expert on cyberspace and banking crimes was already in the country on the invitation by the committee to expose all those involved in how MMM defrauded Nigerians.
He said, “We need to secure our cyberspace and financial sector against all forms of crimes or frauds as seen with the MMM operators who came, in collaboration with insiders, and expressly entered into the banking system, duped and bolted out.
“We have to stop anything that will defraud us, and the first step now is to expose all the banks involved in the MMM fraud.
“As a chartered fraud examiner, when the scam called MMM ponzi scheme came with its 30 per cent interest in 30 days early last year, I told people then that it was a fraud but many refused to listen and some of them later learnt their lessons in bitter ways.”
The lawmaker also announced that the Senate would soon come up with a legislation that would make digital education compulsory in both primary and secondary schools.
Ogola explained that the interactive session was to gather the inputs of all the stakeholders to the amendments that would soon be carried out on the Cybercrime Act.
The Central Bank of Nigeria and the other banks at the session identified creation of a centralised database anchored on the National Identity Card scheme as the best way to prevent cybercrime in the country.
Source: http://anstalk.com/senate-hires-cyber-crime-expert-probes-banks-mmm/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Keneking: 8:33pm
Nonsense....
We need employment and access to credit at low interest.
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by cosby02(m): 9:31pm
Instead of wasting such amount of money on experts....just share among those who lost to MMM scheme.
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by onihaxxy: 10:12pm
waoh
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Flexherbal(m): 10:12pm
"The lawmaker also announced that the Senate would soon come up with a legislation that would make digital education compulsory in both primary and secondary schools."
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by DickDastardLION(m): 10:12pm
see them ... yeye thieves
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by shugacaneman: 10:13pm
I warned them but they didn't listen so why spend such money?
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by enimooko: 10:13pm
Keneking:No mind them?
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Kimy97: 10:13pm
Lol..deir own money still lost..
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by specialmati(m): 10:13pm
why is my country like this
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by riteprice1: 10:13pm
So Senators follow do MMM
Marvodi you bad gan, chai
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Iniotong(m): 10:14pm
Be like Una no get wetin to probe again ni
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Partnerbiz3: 10:14pm
Probe them now...mtchew
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by lightheart(m): 10:14pm
MMM
how much will they pay this 'expert'?
capital flight loading v2.0
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Lexusgs430: 10:14pm
After how many months wey MMM break our people's heart + bank account ?
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by IDnoble1: 10:14pm
Which MMM again?
you these people make una no bring the terrible memory again ooo
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by sgtponzihater1(m): 10:14pm
Early this year I wrote a letter to the presidency and senate making these very suggestion. Thank God it's being taken seriously now, MMM is a scam and anyone promoting them is a scammer with no right to an attorney.
PonziHater.
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Gepheral: 10:16pm
Obviously some folks are still living in the past
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Flatties: 10:16pm
sgtponzihater1:
Na you fg suppose give that contract o
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by riyanxeally(f): 10:16pm
this year I even advertised fr mmm callow minded mee was duped n wrong....mmm is dead buried n ppl shldnt bring up dead things...useless clueless govt
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by MrThisandthat: 10:16pm
Akuko
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by tellwisdom: 10:17pm
Hahaha...Senator of the FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF ZOO ....Jokers everywhere
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by sdan01: 10:17pm
when ever i hear the name MMM i remenber those running colabo with my vilage pple against my finantia well being.
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Marvellouzkk(f): 10:17pm
Dividends of mmm
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by MrMoRitz: 10:17pm
MMM AGAIN? Meanwhile i just go remember wetin my boss do me earlier on..
My boss arrived at work in a brand new Lamborghini.i said, "wow, thats an amazing car boss"! He replies, "if you work hard, put in all your efforts, put in more hours in your job here and strive for excellence, I will get another one this time next year"... i was like, Damnnnn... lmao
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by tellwisdom: 10:18pm
riyanxeally:
So na our money u take buy this long shoe??
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by lenghtinny(m): 10:18pm
So mavrodi chop senators money too...
Medicine after death
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by honest1480(m): 10:18pm
Now, the tempo of all online biz (ponzi) has gone low, as many mouths are shut now because of the huge amount of money lost in the system
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by greatiyk4u(m): 10:19pm
Keneking:
So you are jobless?
No wonder the chronic hatred for PMB
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by autonomous22: 10:19pm
I don forget evritin abt mmm, dis ppl want make I begin dey tink again
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by okerekeikpo: 10:19pm
Another way to waste our scarce resources,as if they care about us, make them go sidon one place jare
|Re: Senate Hires Cybercrime Expert To Probe Banks, MMM by Xlpacks(m): 10:20pm
OK.. Una weldone
