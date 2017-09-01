₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by PrettyCrystal: 12:01pm
A man's hand was chopped off and his head broken following an attack at Otumara, Warri south west Local Govt Area of Delta state. An online user identified as Samuel Khalil who shared the gruesome photos on Thursday, Sept 8 (yesterday), wrote;
Flash:The wickedness and inhumanity of Itsekiris to itsekiri. This happened at Otumara, Warri south west Local Govt Area; the leader of the delegation that brought this carnage upon Peter Majemite Jolomi who is a father of 3Kids and a husband to a lovely woman is alleged to be one Mr "GENTLE"and the man that CUT off the hand and head of this young man is COLLINS OMAGHOMI DIMEYIN who is loyal to the said GENTLE.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by PrettyCrystal: 12:02pm
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by PrettyCrystal: 12:02pm
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by smartty68(m): 12:03pm
Cruel & cannibals
Why are humans heartless LAWD
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by BlackDBagba: 12:05pm
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by xavier0327(f): 12:05pm
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Jostico: 12:09pm
xavier0327:what has he done
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Ajewealth123(m): 12:10pm
They wanted to kill these people ni o.
But for Christ sake, how can you look at your fellow man with a sane mind and harm him or her?
For those clamoring for war, war hasn't broken out o, you can see the effect of just an ordinary attack.
You don't know the price of freedom,
Free air. (Visit those who breathe with tubes)
No hanged leg (visit hospitals)
No cut and bruises
No restricted movement (visit prison yards)
You eat what you like (visit idp camps)
And you are still doing shakara by clamoring for war and breakups
I don't support the suffering of Nigerians
And I don't support war either.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Evablizin(f): 12:11pm
Speechless that's how this post makes me feel
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by sod09(m): 12:13pm
eh God...what's dis again
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Handsomebeing(m): 3:19pm
Useless area..... Na why i jeje relocate back to lagos from Warri
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by fabulousfortune(m): 3:19pm
Oghene biko
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Nyerhovwo101(m): 3:19pm
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:20pm
This is strong mehnnnnnnnnnnnn
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by jayloms: 3:21pm
This is just too bad!
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Celestyn8213: 3:21pm
Sorry o... But wetin carry u go there?
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by soberdrunk(m): 3:21pm
Its stories like this that make me thankful to my grand-uncle for giving us those 'small small' things to swallow when we were kids so we need not fear cuts. The world is a very wicked place, you need to always watch your back, "ija wa ija osi always guarding"
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by favourmic(m): 3:21pm
Chai see wickedness
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Penisman: 3:22pm
Bad!!!!! But when push get to shove, then everything is fair.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by uwa244(m): 3:22pm
Warrtrrrrriiii....... I hail. Dem wan give the guy short sleeves.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Mikee7(m): 3:22pm
And I'm sure its because of one useless reason.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by mccoy47(m): 3:22pm
My God!
Wild wild south!
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by azimibraun: 3:24pm
Many will view this, few will make comments, majority will be speechless. I may appear to have made a speech but I know haven't am one of those speechless. Cot Danm!!!
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by azimibraun: 3:24pm
Somebody just told me that the guy who did this damage was very angry it happened when his machete was not very sharp hence he is not very happy with his under performance.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by EponOjuku: 3:26pm
uwa244:
Actually, na long-sleeve be that
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Josh44s(m): 3:26pm
Handsomebeing:
My broda I relocated from Lagos to Warri.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by seunAccount: 3:27pm
Samuel Kahlil
I have begin to notice the boy. Remember him in Ooni of Ife, now he made it again.
Time to visit him before him hammer.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Spar7tan: 3:28pm
Verily verily I say unto you, the heart of man is desperately wicked
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Handsomebeing(m): 3:29pm
I did too in 2016... Robbed 3 times n escaped from being kidnapped...
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Adiwana: 3:29pm
This post reminds of blood diamond where a man was chopped at the beginning of the movie
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by soliddust2020: 3:30pm
some pple are just plain evil and devilish.
|Re: Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) by Saint83(m): 3:30pm
I thought Warri my town has changed from this useless attitude? quick healing I pray.
