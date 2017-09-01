Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man's Hand Chopped Off In Warri, Head Broken After Attack (Viewers Discretion) (4142 Views)

Flash:The wickedness and inhumanity of Itsekiris to itsekiri. This happened at Otumara, Warri south west Local Govt Area; the leader of the delegation that brought this carnage upon Peter Majemite Jolomi who is a father of 3Kids and a husband to a lovely woman is alleged to be one Mr "GENTLE"and the man that CUT off the hand and head of this young man is COLLINS OMAGHOMI DIMEYIN who is loyal to the said GENTLE.



Source; A man's hand was chopped off and his head broken following an attack at Otumara, Warri south west Local Govt Area of Delta state. An online user identified as Samuel Khalil who shared the gruesome photos on Thursday, Sept 8 (yesterday), wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/mans-hand-cut-off-head-broken-bloody-attack-warri-viewers-discretion.html

Why are humans heartless LAWD Cruel & cannibalsWhy are humans heartless LAWD

Jesus!!!!

Jesus!!!! what has he done what has he done

They wanted to kill these people ni o.

But for Christ sake, how can you look at your fellow man with a sane mind and harm him or her?

For those clamoring for war, war hasn't broken out o, you can see the effect of just an ordinary attack.

You don't know the price of freedom,

Free air. (Visit those who breathe with tubes)

No hanged leg (visit hospitals)

No cut and bruises

No restricted movement (visit prison yards)

You eat what you like (visit idp camps)

And you are still doing shakara by clamoring for war and breakups

I don't support the suffering of Nigerians

And I don't support war either. 9 Likes

Speechless that's how this post makes me feel

eh God...what's dis again

Useless area..... Na why i jeje relocate back to lagos from Warri

Oghene biko

This is strong mehnnnnnnnnnnnn

This is just too bad!

Sorry o... But wetin carry u go there?

Its stories like this that make me thankful to my grand-uncle for giving us those 'small small' things to swallow when we were kids so we need not fear cuts. The world is a very wicked place, you need to always watch your back, "ija wa ija osi always guarding"

Chai see wickedness

Bad!!!!! But when push get to shove, then everything is fair.

Warrtrrrrriiii....... I hail. Dem wan give the guy short sleeves.

And I'm sure its because of one useless reason.



Wild wild south! My God!Wild wild south!

Many will view this, few will make comments, majority will be speechless. I may appear to have made a speech but I know haven't am one of those speechless. Cot Danm!!!

Somebody just told me that the guy who did this damage was very angry it happened when his machete was not very sharp hence he is not very happy with his under performance.

Warrtrrrrriiii....... I hail. Dem wan give the guy short sleeves.

Actually, na long-sleeve be that Actually, na long-sleeve be that

Useless area..... Na why i jeje relocate back to lagos from Warri

My broda I relocated from Lagos to Warri. My broda I relocated from Lagos to Warri.

I have begin to notice the boy. Remember him in Ooni of Ife, now he made it again.



Time to visit him before him hammer.

Verily verily I say unto you, the heart of man is desperately wicked

I did too in 2016... Robbed 3 times n escaped from being kidnapped...

This post reminds of blood diamond where a man was chopped at the beginning of the movie

some pple are just plain evil and devilish.