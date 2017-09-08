₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League.
|NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by naptu2: 2:05pm
LMC, NTA sign broadcast production agreement
http://www.npfl.ng/index.php/news-features/lmc-news-updates/2461-lmc-nta-sign-broadcast-production-agreement
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Nbote(m): 2:11pm
If ordinary NTA cannot air Nigerian League matches, what is their sporting use. Largest TV ntwrk with d poorest visuals and programmes. Only NTA stations still look like an '80s movie
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by naptu2: 2:15pm
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Pusyiter(m): 2:21pm
NTA? Chai, dem wan kill our league finish. NTA picture quality still looks like black and white TV with one camera for the whole stadium!
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by boman2014: 2:28pm
it's about time.
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by naptu2: 2:29pm
What this means is that the League Management Company and NTA will set up a company that will independently produce the league's live feed and highlights programme and then this programmes will be sold to other broadcasters.
Hopefully they will create several rights packages, e.g. rights for free to air broadcast, rights for pay TV, etc.
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by fabulousfortune(m): 3:13pm
Of all stations, NTA
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by teamsynergy: 3:13pm
which stupid nta... those fool that will abandon a live match for a PDP rally coverage in kano...
just forget it ...
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by mrlaw93(m): 3:15pm
Buhari is working
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by wristbangle(m): 3:15pm
Lol with their 11th century camera quality and devastating commentaries like
"Oh He just kicked the bucket into the net"
" What is wrong with that he-goat, he could have scored the ball, even my 2yrs old son will score that wicked chance "
"Oh nooo! Our referee officiate like when our president was on sick leave"
Hehehehe...
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by adioolayi(m): 3:15pm
Long over due....anyways, rather late than never
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by NairalandCS(m): 3:15pm
NTA wey no get 3D, them dey say HD.
Them no see channels TV sign with ?
Lubbish.
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Celestyn8213: 3:15pm
Upgrading NTA
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Oluwaseyi456(m): 3:15pm
Weytin com concern me?dey 4 join europa leag
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by pepemendy(m): 3:16pm
I don't watch NTA likewise nigeria league....NTA is dead
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by ABANGWABOI(m): 3:16pm
nice move by shehu dikko
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by comos: 3:17pm
Pusyiter:
It is still a step forward
At least it is better than not showing at all
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Goodluckxz: 3:17pm
OK.... Good move..
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by aszunky: 3:17pm
match wey no go get playback,is dat one a gud broadcast
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by SirLakes: 3:18pm
Who wan wash am, when you already know the winner b4 kick off
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Pavore9: 3:18pm
NTA that will have no qualms in switching from a live match broadcast to a political rally!
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by kennyblaze007(m): 3:19pm
Viewers will hv to watch it on their startimes bouquet with selected matches on terrestrial TV..
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by ammyluv2002(f): 3:20pm
NTA ke?
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Nicestibk(m): 3:22pm
NTA ke of all station... i will report to CABAL
naptu2:
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by datwall: 3:25pm
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by smartty68(m): 3:26pm
Hope we won't be watching poor video quality from them
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by smartty68(m): 3:27pm
NairalandCS:Them still dey use black/white cameras
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Omofunaab2: 3:27pm
3gp broadcast
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by smartty68(m): 3:30pm
teamsynergy:
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by jidemoh: 3:32pm
teamsynergy:
As important as our 2nd leg world cup qualifier with Cameroon was, NTA promised to broadcast the match live from 5.45pm. See me denge in front of TV dey see as 5.45 become 6pm become 7.45pm and NTA no show match. Boooo to NTA and FG. Now dem wan show league matches, I pray dem succeed.
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Kylekent59: 3:34pm
Y are Nigerians like this.
It is a welcomed development and we need to appreciate and not saying bad tins against d development.
Some people were just caused right from birth that is why they do not like anything good in their life.
Miscreants!!!!
|Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by goshen26: 3:34pm
[/b]LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko and Mallam Yakubu Ibn Muhammed, the Director General of NTA[b]
two Hausas? ok
