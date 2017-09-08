₦airaland Forum

NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by naptu2: 2:05pm
LMC, NTA sign broadcast production agreement

Published on Friday, 08 September 2017 10:32



A broadcast production agreement was on Thursday in Abuja signed by the League Management Company (LMC) and the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) for production of matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The papers were signed by the LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko and Mallam Yakubu Ibn Muhammed, the Director General of NTA.



An official statement jointly signed by the heads of the two organizations indicate that the LMC and NTA would be setting up a private sector driven company to manage the business of the broadcast production.

According to the statement, “the company which shall be operated as a private, commercial venture will leverage its operations on the huge infrastructure, technical and human capacity and equipment of NTA spread across the country. The equipment includes very high grade eight Outside Broadcast (OB) Vans specially designed for football and sports coverage, which had been acquired by the Federal Government at huge cost.”

It marks a new vista in the management of broadcast content in the annals of professional football league in the country as hitherto; broadcast right holders have also produced the games. However, in the new dispensation, the LMC treading the path of some European football leagues such as the English Premier League and Spanish LaLiga, is aiming to control the production and distribution of broadcast content across all media including live streaming, terrestrial and cable platforms.

This landmark venture has been facilitated and strongly supported by the Federal Government of Nigeria represented by the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. It is a culmination of strategic engagement initiated by LMC officials with the Minister of Information and Culture seeking to deploy the vast equipment procured by the Federal Government on behalf of NTA for past FIFA tournaments hosted by Nigeria. NTA also enjoys a robust network spread in the country with stations in every state capital and which the LMC hopes to leverage on to take the NPFL to the homes of millions of Nigerians in cities and rural communities.

Dikko, at the ceremony, explained that LMC will towards meeting modern broadcast standards, assist NTA to upgrade the OB Van equipment to ensure that contents produced will be globally competitive.

“The operation of the company, as envisaged will rely on the services of international technical partners and domestic expertise to provide the much needed vehicle for the production of high quality programmes and events for broadcast in the sports and entertainment industries. This model is in keeping with proven international best practices in sports content production, distribution and broadcast,” the two organizations declared in their joint statement.

Continuing, they gave an assurance that “as from next season of the NPFL, Nigerians are, therefore, assured of the enjoyment of high quality football matches to be produced by the independent media services company for distribution, sales and broadcast across all media platforms on a domestic and global basis.

Dikko noted that the production company will serve national objectives as it is not be restricted to just football or sports production but such other industries like entertainment and cultural, political and business events in general.

“All over the world, countries develop because they have a standard production broadcast company with capacity to serve not just the sporting industry but also the entertainment industry. We are delighted that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Information, has backed this project and we look further to other fantastic partnerships,” the LMC Chairman concluded.

"For us, this is just another step for NTA to stamp its authority as the biggest broadcast network in Africa. We have the widest reach and sports, especially football is a big industry, and we are happy to be in partnership with the LMC and NFF,” Muhammed said.

Also in attendance at the event which held inside the Conference Hall of NTA were the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, Director-General of the NTA, Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Mallam Salihu Abubakar, Samson Ebomhe, Legal Adviser to LMC and other top management staff of the NTA.

http://www.npfl.ng/index.php/news-features/lmc-news-updates/2461-lmc-nta-sign-broadcast-production-agreement



https://mobile.twitter.com/LMCNPFL

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Nbote(m): 2:11pm
If ordinary NTA cannot air Nigerian League matches, what is their sporting use. Largest TV ntwrk with d poorest visuals and programmes. Only NTA stations still look like an '80s movie

5 Likes

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by naptu2: 2:15pm


https://mobile.twitter.com/ColinUdoh/status/906130675807514625

1 Like

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Pusyiter(m): 2:21pm
NTA? Chai, dem wan kill our league finish. NTA picture quality still looks like black and white TV with one camera for the whole stadium!
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by boman2014: 2:28pm
it's about time.

1 Like

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by naptu2: 2:29pm
What this means is that the League Management Company and NTA will set up a company that will independently produce the league's live feed and highlights programme and then this programmes will be sold to other broadcasters.

Hopefully they will create several rights packages, e.g. rights for free to air broadcast, rights for pay TV, etc.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by fabulousfortune(m): 3:13pm
Of all stations, NTA
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by teamsynergy: 3:13pm
which stupid nta... those fool that will abandon a live match for a PDP rally coverage in kano...

just forget it ...

8 Likes

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by mrlaw93(m): 3:15pm
Buhari is working grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by wristbangle(m): 3:15pm
Lol with their 11th century camera quality and devastating commentaries like

"Oh He just kicked the bucket into the net"

" What is wrong with that he-goat, he could have scored the ball, even my 2yrs old son will score that wicked chance cheesy"

"Oh nooo! Our referee officiate like when our president was on sick leave"

Hehehehe...

2 Likes

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by adioolayi(m): 3:15pm
Long over due....anyways, rather late than never
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by NairalandCS(m): 3:15pm
NTA wey no get 3D, them dey say HD.

Them no see channels TV sign with ? undecided

Lubbish.

1 Like

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Celestyn8213: 3:15pm
Upgrading NTA
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Oluwaseyi456(m): 3:15pm
Weytin com concern me?dey 4 join europa leag
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by pepemendy(m): 3:16pm
I don't watch NTA likewise nigeria league....NTA is dead
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by ABANGWABOI(m): 3:16pm
nice move by shehu dikko
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by comos: 3:17pm
Pusyiter:
NTA? Chai, dem wan kill our league finish. NTA picture quality still looks like black and white TV with one camera for the whole stadium!

It is still a step forward

At least it is better than not showing at all
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Goodluckxz: 3:17pm
OK.... Good move..





Meanwhile in need of an instagram account for your business, blog or personal use.
We have an active 11k + instagram page for sale.
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for details.
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by aszunky: 3:17pm
match wey no go get playback,is dat one a gud broadcast
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by SirLakes: 3:18pm
Who wan wash am, when you already know the winner b4 kick off kiss
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Pavore9: 3:18pm
NTA that will have no qualms in switching from a live match broadcast to a political rally!
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by kennyblaze007(m): 3:19pm
Viewers will hv to watch it on their startimes bouquet with selected matches on terrestrial TV..
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by ammyluv2002(f): 3:20pm
NTA ke? angry
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Nicestibk(m): 3:22pm
NTA ke of all station... i will report to CABAL

naptu2:


http://www.npfl.ng/index.php/news-features/lmc-news-updates/2461-lmc-nta-sign-broadcast-production-agreement



https://mobile.twitter.com/LMCNPFL
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by datwall: 3:25pm
wink cheesy



h




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLdRya2eOd4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMIkpnNiSos&t=13s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2L3dqtjaVw


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ze0Vn9nUI


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux0hrNVSjnk
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by smartty68(m): 3:26pm
Hope we won't be watching poor video quality from them undecided

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by smartty68(m): 3:27pm
NairalandCS:
NTA wey no get 3D, them dey say HD.

Them no see channels TV sign with ? undecided

Lubbish.
Them still dey use black/white cameras

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Omofunaab2: 3:27pm
3gp broadcast
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by smartty68(m): 3:30pm
teamsynergy:
which stupid nta... those fool that will abandon a live match for a PDP rally coverage in kano...

just forget it ...

Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by jidemoh: 3:32pm
teamsynergy:
which stupid nta... those fool that will abandon a live match for a PDP rally coverage in kano...

just forget it ...

As important as our 2nd leg world cup qualifier with Cameroon was, NTA promised to broadcast the match live from 5.45pm. See me denge in front of TV dey see as 5.45 become 6pm become 7.45pm and NTA no show match. Boooo to NTA and FG. Now dem wan show league matches, I pray dem succeed.
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by Kylekent59: 3:34pm
Y are Nigerians like this.
It is a welcomed development and we need to appreciate and not saying bad tins against d development.
Some people were just caused right from birth that is why they do not like anything good in their life.
Miscreants!!!!
Re: NTA Signs Broadcast Production Agreement With The Nigerian League. by goshen26: 3:34pm
[/b]LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko and Mallam Yakubu Ibn Muhammed, the Director General of NTA[b]



two Hausas? ok

