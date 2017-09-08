₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by OrdercityWeb: 4:52pm
Hey guys,
A few days ago i was reading a thread on Quora on this particular question and i thought to myself what decisions have i actually taken that i can say helped me to this point.
Well so here are some i could think of, kindly share yours in the comments. This would help others learn from you incase they want similar result as you have. Let's do it this way; write the decision and in brackets write how it has affected your life positively
This could also inspire somebody to do something positive with his or her life.
So here goes:
- I deactivated FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM, i basically limited my involvement on social media. (This has helped me to do more productive things with my time, i started visiting more informative sections on NAIRALAND and frequent Quora)
-Cultivated a reading culture( Thanks to my last point i have more time available to myself, so i devote myself to reading novels, researching. This has drastically improved my vocab and knowledge base. There is something reading does to the mind)
-Improved my cooking skills ( Rather than use my data for social media, i downloaded apps and researched how to cook different local meals)
-I stopped chasing girls (This should be one of the best decisions I've taken, young guys I'll advice you to do same. This girls you're chasing when you leave them and CHASE YOUR DREAMS they'll be the ones to chase you)
-Took online courses (There is a saying that "the valley between you and your success is ignorance" )
-Developed a habit of self-development (I read anything that can improve me)
-Started online businesses (Thanks to my self-development habit, i run various online businesses, without being taught by anyone. I earn 6-digits income)
- I decided not to be limited by setbacks (so i have had a few setback. Everyone does lol. Life isn't fair right? Anyway when i look at where i was a year ago and where i am now i can say there's been alot of progress)
....
I'll add more as soon as i remember.
Share yours in the comments let others learn from you.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by OrdercityWeb: 4:54pm
Lalasticlala please if this is not the right section. Kindly move it to the right place. Thanks!
Cc: Supersystemsng
Pocohantas
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by Nma27(f): 4:57pm
OrdercityWeb:Are u fighting for first to comment again? Tell me the online businesses that worked for you pls
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by sekxyqueen(f): 4:59pm
decided not to date till I graduate..hehe
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by NairalandCS(m): 5:02pm
Becoming an atheist and Deciding not to get married or have kids.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by OrdercityWeb: 5:08pm
Nma27:@the bolded, its a culture.
Kindly read my personal text you'll see what i do online there. I should let you know online income isn't stable so it could be below or above. Thanks!
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by julietkcee(f): 5:08pm
2)Stay away from guys(irresponsible ones)..
Nd my lyf z progressing without em
1) listen to my momma... Nd my lyf z going well
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by julietkcee(f): 5:10pm
NairalandCS:
ur nt serious
tell meh u r joking
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by NairalandCS(m): 5:27pm
julietkcee:
Why will I be joking ?
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by OrdercityWeb: 5:29pm
NairalandCS:
julietkcee:Hi Guys!
Please let's not derail the thread. So others can learn from what others want to share.
Thanks!
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by quintybabe(f): 5:35pm
Breaking up with my ex
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by LalasticSeun(f): 6:11pm
I stopped giving a fvckk
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by supersystemsng: 7:06pm
OrdercityWeb:
Yo Boss. What's up !
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by OrdercityWeb: 7:07pm
supersystemsng:Nothing oo oga mi.
I just say make you share your comment with us.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by lathrowinger: 7:11pm
Since have stopped been womanizing. And be loyal and honest. And also been closed to God.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by gabazin080(m): 7:11pm
just about to take one. though its kinda risky
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by emmabest2000(m): 7:11pm
Ignoring some motherfuckers completely !
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by Sabrina18(f): 7:11pm
I learnt how to control my feelings.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by refreshrate: 7:11pm
Knowing that anything to do with APC is absolute shiit and staying far away from anyone who supports them.
Walking dead bite you, you become like dem.
Zombie no be abuse for their matter na description.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by Sniper12: 7:11pm
i stopped chasing gals, i save more and i fuk high class oloshos twice a month
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by Royalfurnitures: 7:12pm
Being a blessing to others especially the needy as much as i can.
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by yomibelle(f): 7:12pm
Sanitizing my friendship list and Cutting off harmful friendships
Not everyone has a role to play in my life maybe except to be part of the audience.
Too many actors n actresses spoil d movie
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by Partnerbiz3: 7:12pm
Why the hype about this quora sef?
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by emerged01(m): 7:12pm
I decided not to drink alcohol and smoke. With this decision,I have no friends. Since 1999 that I have made decision,it has helped me to stay focus.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by cristianisraeli: 7:13pm
OrdercityWeb:
you a blogger way dactivate facebook and the gram come sidon for nairaland..ayam not understanding
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by Sabrina18(f): 7:13pm
NairalandCS:That's a big one.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by fidalgo19: 7:13pm
The day I started minding my business especially in a country I know
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by joeyrayroy(m): 7:13pm
I .
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by obamd: 7:14pm
Studying medicine.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by chinoxstock: 7:14pm
Declaring my support for BIAFRA complety changed my life.
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by OrdercityWeb: 7:14pm
cristianisraeli:You didnt have to quote tye whole post na
If you know about blogging you'd know not everyone blogs for money. Get it?
|Re: What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? by Iscoalarcon: 7:14pm
Choosing the current school I am right now
