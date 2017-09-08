Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What Decisions Have You Taken That Have Affected Your Life Positively? (2686 Views)

A few days ago i was reading a thread on Quora on this particular question and i thought to myself what decisions have i actually taken that i can say helped me to this point.

Well so here are some i could think of, kindly share yours in the comments. This would help others learn from you incase they want similar result as you have. Let's do it this way; write the decision and in brackets write how it has affected your life positively

This could also inspire somebody to do something positive with his or her life.

So here goes:

- I deactivated FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM, i basically limited my involvement on social media. (This has helped me to do more productive things with my time, i started visiting more informative sections on NAIRALAND and frequent Quora)



-Cultivated a reading culture( Thanks to my last point i have more time available to myself, so i devote myself to reading novels, researching. This has drastically improved my vocab and knowledge base. There is something reading does to the mind)



-Improved my cooking skills ( Rather than use my data for social media, i downloaded apps and researched how to cook different local meals)



-I stopped chasing girls (This should be one of the best decisions I've taken, young guys I'll advice you to do same. This girls you're chasing when you leave them and CHASE YOUR DREAMS they'll be the ones to chase you)



-Took online courses (There is a saying that "the valley between you and your success is ignorance" )



-Developed a habit of self-development (I read anything that can improve me)



-Started online businesses (Thanks to my self-development habit, i run various online businesses, without being taught by anyone. I earn 6-digits income)



- I decided not to be limited by setbacks (so i have had a few setback. Everyone does lol. Life isn't fair right? Anyway when i look at where i was a year ago and where i am now i can say there's been alot of progress)



....

I'll add more as soon as i remember.



Share yours in the comments let others learn from you.

Tell me the online businesses that worked for you pls

decided not to date till I graduate..hehe

Becoming an atheist and Deciding not to get married or have kids. 6 Likes

Are u fighting for first to comment again? Tell me the online businesses that worked for you pls @the bolded, its a culture.

Kindly read my personal text you'll see what i do online there. I should let you know online income isn't stable so it could be below or above. Thanks!







Nd my lyf z progressing without em



1) listen to my momma... Nd my lyf z going well 2)Stay away from guys(irresponsible ones)..Nd my lyf z progressing without em

Becoming an atheist and Deciding not to get married or have kids.





ur nt serious

tell meh u r joking ur nt serioustell meh u r joking

ur nt serious

tell meh u r joking

Why will I be joking ? Why will I be joking ? 1 Like

Why will I be joking ?

ur nt serious

tell meh u r joking Hi Guys!

Please let's not derail the thread. So others can learn from what others want to share.



Please let's not derail the thread. So others can learn from what others want to share.

Breaking up with my ex

I stopped giving a fvckk 2 Likes

Yo Boss. What's up ! Yo Boss. What's up !

Yo Boss. What's up ! Nothing oo oga mi.

I just say make you share your comment with us.

Since have stopped been womanizing. And be loyal and honest. And also been closed to God.

just about to take one. though its kinda risky 1 Like

Ignoring some motherfuckers completely ! 1 Share

I learnt how to control my feelings. 1 Like

Knowing that anything to do with APC is absolute shiit and staying far away from anyone who supports them.



Walking dead bite you, you become like dem.



Zombie no be abuse for their matter na description. 1 Like

i stopped chasing gals, i save more and i fuk high class oloshos twice a month 2 Likes

Being a blessing to others especially the needy as much as i can.





Sanitizing my friendship list and Cutting off harmful friendships



Not everyone has a role to play in my life maybe except to be part of the audience.



Too many actors n actresses spoil d movie 1 Like

Why the hype about this quora sef?

I decided not to drink alcohol and smoke. With this decision,I have no friends. Since 1999 that I have made decision,it has helped me to stay focus. 1 Like

you a blogger way dactivate facebook and the gram come sidon for nairaland..ayam not understanding you a blogger way dactivate facebook and the gram come sidon for nairaland..ayam not understanding 3 Likes

NairalandCS:

Becoming an atheist and Deciding not to get married or have kids.



That's a big one. That's a big one.

The day I started minding my business especially in a country I know

I .

Studying medicine.

Declaring my support for BIAFRA complety changed my life. 5 Likes

If you know about blogging you'd know not everyone blogs for money. Get it?



If you know about blogging you'd know not everyone blogs for money. Get it? You didnt have to quote tye whole post naIf you know about blogging you'd know not everyone blogs for money. Get it?