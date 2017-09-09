₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,893 members, 3,778,730 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 September 2017 at 11:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide (2041 Views)
A Godly Christian Lady Doesn't Wear High Heels - Evangelist Akande / Police Release Suspected Killers Of Eunice Elisha, Abuja Evangelist / We Voted For A BUHARI President But We Now Have An Evangelist ‘ Apostle Suleman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by EniHolar(f): 12:04am
Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji has been announced as the new General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide.
I pray that the Almighty God will use him mightily to draw people closer to Himself and to reform His church.
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by EniHolar(f): 8:49am
Cc:
OAM4AJ Lalasticlala
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Piiko(m): 8:51am
EniHolar:Fine gurl lovely dp as always
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by EniHolar(f): 8:52am
Piiko:
Same as urs
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Piiko(m): 8:53am
EniHolar:Lool just ask and I will send u a dp
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by EniHolar(f): 9:03am
Piiko:
I thought it should be updated on a profile... not to be sent to someone.
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Piiko(m): 10:09am
EniHolar:consider it done, next week
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by lathrowinger: 11:34am
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Johnemeka247: 11:35am
Do you want to repair your phone and you reside in Port Harcourt. We bring you good news from Englov Global Resources Limited.
Come to us as we are running a 30% discount bonanza for all the phones repaired in our company in this month of September, 2017.
Grasp this offer while at last.
Check my signature for contact.
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by ipobarecriminals: 11:35am
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by maxiuc(m): 11:35am
When will this my church appoint me as head usher nd treasurer
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Funjosh(m): 11:36am
When I heard of the news last night I was like Woa, I pray he leads is right and fully follow the footsteps of our great general evangelist Apostle Joseph Ayodele Babalola.
Long Live The Body of Christ
Long Live Christ Apostolic Church
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Aden777(m): 11:37am
maxiuc:U just won 10k with ur booked space... KKKKKKKKKK
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by ipobarecriminals: 11:37am
EniHolar:for toasting on dis xtian thread,may anointing fall on both
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by maxiuc(m): 11:38am
Piiko:when it is done don't forget to post your pre-relationship & dating pics
I sight your seed sowing
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by oluwatymylehyn(m): 11:39am
More anointing sir.
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by maxiuc(m): 11:39am
ipobarecriminals:should I say iise or Amen
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Funjosh(m): 11:39am
Piiko:
Leaf my sista alone
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Aden777(m): 11:39am
maxiuc:You've just won 10k with this booked space... KKKKKKKKKK
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by TimeManager(m): 11:40am
EniHolar:Talking about dp, you look like a typical cele girl
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by CallMeNJay: 11:41am
Congratulations
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by crazygod(m): 11:41am
Politics in CAC. Lol. He is even the one announcing his appointment by himself. Shouldn't that be done by a mission secretary or P.R.O
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by maxiuc(m): 11:41am
Aden777:Baba send me 5k from the 10k make I use am chop indomie nd blow some weeds
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by phaulzoe(m): 11:41am
Why is he the announcing it to the world.
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by ipobarecriminals: 11:41am
lathrowinger:lalasticala.Dis one nah Muslim oo.See his long neck here on xtian thread
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by maxiuc(m): 11:42am
TimeManager:Angel Micheal is here holy
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by TimeManager(m): 11:44am
Funjosh:"Leave my sista alone crew" . Meanwhile, dem been dey get dia own Agenda
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Nutase(f): 11:45am
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Paperwhite(m): 11:45am
See the carnality of the newly appointed GO.So quick to announce the sensation on his own tweeter page not even waiting for CAC to make the declaration in it own official channels.So much for the so called "god of men"
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by ayamprecious: 11:45am
Wow
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by Aden777(m): 11:46am
maxiuc:K K K K K
|Re: Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide by c4tnoelz(f): 11:47am
Congratulations sir, may God strengthen you and may you continue to look up to Him as the Author and the Finisher of your faith. Amen
Free Download "king Iphy Osteen Iv" / Bizarre! Woman Kills Cousin’s 5yr Old Daughter, Removes Her Tongue While Praying / Here's the Post That Was Deleted in the ISLAM section , VOTE , is it offensive ?
Viewing this topic: Oche211(m), AllyPolly, ipobarecriminals, Beedude(m), whyeray, christejames(m), lathrowinger, danielblessing(m), McLove(m), ayamprecious, bettercreature(m), anuku1, mrsuperswag(m), Eddiemorphinez(m), ice25(f), kitiborbor(m), orch4real(m), alist(m), markovnikov(m), ollyfessy(m), pepsyoku, Lionhearted, WiLdFLame(m), Darey207(m), Clementh2o(m), longest18(m), sexy74(m), bwideity, Funjosh(m), Alvinas(m), ojbanja, teamv, Rrankdonga(m), Paperwhite(m), donshaddow(m), goexchanger(m), favourwoman, Elijahseun, Oyinbotayo, tunjisanmi(m), JACOBJK, topsyking, MarshRiley(m), lokotamak, olalekan0606(m), Temidayo9(m), olumideey(m), Shindharah(f), TimeManager(m), Rocketicon(m), GogetterMD(m), HelenBee(f), franktolk(m), Johnnyessence, okomile, Aden777(m), olufemi26(m), supernet5, CallMeNJay, eminent007(m), Otuoke and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18