Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji Announced As The General Evangelist Of C.A.C Worldwide (2041 Views)

A Godly Christian Lady Doesn't Wear High Heels - Evangelist Akande / Police Release Suspected Killers Of Eunice Elisha, Abuja Evangelist / We Voted For A BUHARI President But We Now Have An Evangelist ‘ Apostle Suleman (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji has been announced as the new General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide.



I pray that the Almighty God will use him mightily to draw people closer to Himself and to reform His church. 1 Like

Cc:



OAM4AJ Lalasticlala

EniHolar:

Cc:



OAM4AJ Lalasticlala Fine gurl lovely dp as always Fine gurl lovely dp as always 1 Like

Piiko:

Fine gurl lovely dp as always

Same as urs Same as urs

EniHolar:





Same as urs Lool just ask and I will send u a dp Lool just ask and I will send u a dp

Piiko:

Lool just ask and I will send u a dp

I thought it should be updated on a profile... not to be sent to someone. I thought it should be updated on a profile... not to be sent to someone.

EniHolar:





I thought it should be updated on a profile... not to be sent to someone. consider it done, next week consider it done, next week

Do you want to repair your phone and you reside in Port Harcourt. We bring you good news from Englov Global Resources Limited.



Come to us as we are running a 30% discount bonanza for all the phones repaired in our company in this month of September, 2017.



Grasp this offer while at last.



Check my signature for contact.

When will this my church appoint me as head usher nd treasurer

When I heard of the news last night I was like Woa, I pray he leads is right and fully follow the footsteps of our great general evangelist Apostle Joseph Ayodele Babalola.









Long Live The Body of Christ









Long Live Christ Apostolic Church

maxiuc:

... U just won 10k with ur booked space... KKKKKKKKKK U just won 10k with ur booked space... KKKKKKKKKK

EniHolar:





I thought it should be updated on a profile... not to be sent to someone. for toasting on dis xtian thread,may anointing fall on both for toasting on dis xtian thread,may anointing fall on both

Piiko:

consider it done, next week when it is done don't forget to post your pre-relationship & dating pics





I sight your seed sowing when it is done don't forget to post your pre-relationship & dating picsI sight your seed sowing

More anointing sir.

ipobarecriminals:

for toasting on dis xtian thread,may anointing fall on both should I say iise or Amen should I say iise or Amen

Piiko:

Fine gurl lovely dp as always







Leaf my sista alone Leaf my sista alone

maxiuc:

... You've just won 10k with this booked space... KKKKKKKKKK You've just won 10k with this booked space... KKKKKKKKKK

EniHolar:





I thought it should be updated on a profile... not to be sent to someone. Talking about dp, you look like a typical cele girl



Kiss the truth! Talking about dp, you look like a typical cele girlKiss the truth!

Congratulations

Politics in CAC. Lol. He is even the one announcing his appointment by himself. Shouldn't that be done by a mission secretary or P.R.O

Aden777:



U just won 10k with ur booked space... KKKKKKKKKK Baba send me 5k from the 10k make I use am chop indomie nd blow some weeds Baba send me 5k from the 10k make I use am chop indomie nd blow some weeds

Why is he the announcing it to the world.

lathrowinger:

lalasticala.Dis one nah Muslim oo.See his long neck here on xtian thread lalasticala.Dis one nah Muslim oo.See his long neck here on xtian thread

TimeManager:

Talking about dp, you look like a typical cele girl



Kiss the truth! Angel Micheal is here holy Angel Micheal is here holy

Funjosh:











Leaf my sista alone "Leave my sista alone crew" . Meanwhile, dem been dey get dia own Agenda



Kiss the truth! "Leave my sista alone crew". Meanwhile, dem been dey get dia own AgendaKiss the truth!

See the carnality of the newly appointed GO.So quick to announce the sensation on his own tweeter page not even waiting for CAC to make the declaration in it own official channels.So much for the so called "god of men"

Wow

maxiuc:

Baba send me 5k from the 10k make I use am chop indomie nd blow some weeds K K K K K K K K K K