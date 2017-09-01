Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS (12958 Views)

Chelsea have chosen to fly to Leicester ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash - despite just 102 miles separating Stamford Bridge and the King Power Stadium.



Chelsea are set to welcome Hazard back into the fold with the Belgian in contention to feature for his club for the first time this season.



Hazard played twice for Belgium over the international break and has been training with the Chelsea first team after recovering from a fractured ankle suffered in June.



It means Antonio Conte has a full squad to choose from - with new signings Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta in contention to make their Chelsea debuts.



Victor Moses, though I like you as a good countryman, I don't wish you win today's match.



Chelsea is a threat at the top of the table. 27 Likes 1 Share

Ndidi,musa and iheanacho vs moses 17 Likes

Nice one. hope Chelsea wins. lalasticlala which club do you support? 13 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

Victor Moses, though I like you as a good countryman, I don't wish you win today's match. u don't want him to spoil your bet right u don't want him to spoil your bet right 10 Likes 2 Shares

All the best to Chelsea 17 Likes

Tolexander:

Victor Moses, though I like you as a good countryman, I don't wish you win today's match.

. African Footballer of the year loading... 17 Likes 1 Share

Moses enjoying his game at the moment!

Welcome back Moses!! 2 goals from you today!! 6 Likes

Anyone can get to any height in life, as long as you believe



Nice One, I love your Games These days Big Brother. But I'm sorry i can't Just support you Today, It's Man Utd Today or Nothing man. No love Lost though. 1 Like

I just love Chelsea 3 Likes

on his way to defeat Leicester by















3:0 1 Like

That awkward moment when Gabriel Jesus, fernandinho, firmino and coutinho flew the same private jet back to England and would play against each other today 6 Likes

LEICESTER 1-3 CHELSEA Take it to the Bank! Take it to the Bank! 8 Likes

nerodenero:

African Footballer of the year loading... . Where do you want to put Mane if u give Moses African footballer of the year? Where do you want to put Mane if u give Moses African footballer of the year? 1 Like 2 Shares

Tolexander:

Victor Moses, though I like you as a good countryman, I don't wish you win today's match. Badbelle. itz allowed. Badbelle. itz allowed. 1 Like

Chaii... And hes gonna get paid millions after playing ball, just ball , something that is fun while doing. Ball that i play for happiness.... Na wa oo 2 Likes

donlucabrazi:

LEICESTER 1-3 CHELSEA Take it to the Bank!

Leceister 2 - 0 Chelsea



Let's bet! Leceister 2 - 0 ChelseaLet's bet! 2 Likes 1 Share

LesbianBoy:





Leceister 2 - 0 Chelsea



Let's bet! I'm down. What are the terms? I'm down. What are the terms?

Please what time is this match. I don't want to miss it.



Tolexander:

Victor Moses, though I like you as a good countryman, I don't wish you win today's match. come here let me slap that ur head . mtchewwww come here let me slap that ur head . mtchewwww 1 Like

DCTrendy:

Please what time is this match. I don't want to miss it.



Tnx 3pm sharp 3pm sharp 1 Like

That's great news for the blues 1 Like

Chelsea for life 1 Like

Make Chelsea win oo, may boys joy full today 1 Like