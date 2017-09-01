₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:40am
Chelsea's stars enjoyed a brief flight on Friday as the club took the unusual step of travelling to their away game at Leicester via aeroplane. Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi, Victor Moses and Co posed for photos on board the chartered jet as the squad prepared for take-off.
Chelsea have chosen to fly to Leicester ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash - despite just 102 miles separating Stamford Bridge and the King Power Stadium.
Chelsea are set to welcome Hazard back into the fold with the Belgian in contention to feature for his club for the first time this season.
Hazard played twice for Belgium over the international break and has been training with the Chelsea first team after recovering from a fractured ankle suffered in June.
It means Antonio Conte has a full squad to choose from - with new signings Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta in contention to make their Chelsea debuts.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/victor-moses-reunites-teammates-chelsea-fly-stars-leicester-photos.html
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:41am
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Tolexander: 5:58am
Victor Moses, though I like you as a good countryman, I don't wish you win today's match.
Chelsea is a threat at the top of the table.
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Homeboiy(m): 6:24am
Ndidi,musa and iheanacho vs moses
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Gossiplover: 10:02am
Nice one. hope Chelsea wins. lalasticlala which club do you support?
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by miremoses(m): 10:08am
Tolexander:u don't want him to spoil your bet right
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:08am
All the best to Chelsea
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:08am
Tolexander:
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by nerodenero: 10:08am
African Footballer of the year loading....
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by nairaman66(m): 10:09am
Moses enjoying his game at the moment!
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by SOLMICHAEL(m): 10:09am
Welcome back Moses!! 2 goals from you today!!
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Kayoski(m): 10:09am
Anyone can get to any height in life, as long as you believe
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by chris4gold(m): 10:09am
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by MrMystrO(m): 10:09am
Nice One, I love your Games These days Big Brother. But I'm sorry i can't Just support you Today, It's Man Utd Today or Nothing man. No love Lost though.
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by mrvitalis(m): 10:10am
I just love Chelsea
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by elmessiahs(m): 10:10am
on his way to defeat Leicester by
3:0
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by LesbianBoy(m): 10:11am
That awkward moment when Gabriel Jesus, fernandinho, firmino and coutinho flew the same private jet back to England and would play against each other today
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by donlucabrazi(m): 10:11am
LEICESTER 1-3 CHELSEA Take it to the Bank!
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by lanruz: 10:13am
nerodenero:Where do you want to put Mane if u give Moses African footballer of the year?
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by exclusivejayce(m): 10:13am
Tolexander:Badbelle. itz allowed.
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Fuadeiza(m): 10:13am
Chaii... And hes gonna get paid millions after playing ball, just ball , something that is fun while doing. Ball that i play for happiness.... Na wa oo
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by coolestchris(m): 10:14am
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by LesbianBoy(m): 10:14am
donlucabrazi:
Leceister 2 - 0 Chelsea
Let's bet!
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by donlucabrazi(m): 10:15am
LesbianBoy:I'm down. What are the terms?
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by DCTrendy(m): 10:15am
Please what time is this match. I don't want to miss it.
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Officialzoe: 10:16am
Tolexander:come here let me slap that ur head . mtchewwww
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Officialzoe: 10:16am
DCTrendy:3pm sharp
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by ogboz: 10:17am
That's great news for the blues
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by modelmike7(m): 10:18am
Up blues
Chelsea for life
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by adebayo201: 10:18am
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by Stevengerd(m): 10:19am
Make Chelsea win oo, may boys joy full today
|Re: Victor Moses Reunites With Teammate As Chelsea Flies Stars To Leicester. PICS by richidinho(m): 10:20am
They will still loose the match
