Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram (6940 Views)

Hot Mama! Super Eagles Player, Mikel Agu Shares Sexy Photo Of His Wife On Instag / Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta / List Of Invited Super Eagles Player For South Africa Match (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Mikel shared the photo of his pretty wife, Henrietta, on his IG with the caption "Wify looking sharp, God always bless u for me ". They had their wedding in June this year after they welcomed their first child, a boy, in January this year.



Mikel shared the photo of his pretty wife, Henrietta, on his IG with the caption "Wify looking sharp, God always bless u for me". They had their wedding in June this year after they welcomed their first child, a boy, in January this year. 2 Likes

How can you do wedding with this kind of haircut,,,rascally mhen this wife is surely a slayer!

No one really nose tomorrow. 6 Likes

She is not too fine but that nyash is powerful 1 Like

Hmmmmm





What IG has joined together, the same IG will eventually put asunder. Thanks to IG this aging pancake Olosho has hooked a mugu. I've said my piece. Let me go back to eating my lunch of fried mangoes and grilled strawberries

na the wife be this?



them go soon break.... e no dey waste time

Good for them

She's beautiful

EbukaHOkechukwu:

How can you do wedding with this kind of haircut,,,rascally mhen

this wife is surely a slayer!

So who decides the kind of haircut men should wed with. You? So who decides the kind of haircut men should wed with. You? 7 Likes

Not bad

Operation python dance

....



Another light skinned Slay mama!!





I hope you won't start crying when she leaves you. or threatening to pour acid like Afia's husband did.





continue looking at your body and skin sharp wife.





Anyways I see her burnt(black) knuckles





Dont ever Wife a hoe

Many men have tried it and they regretted. 2 Likes 1 Share

Naso guys dey fall for olosho these days. God help them. 1 Like

Oya i don come back from ban.

Welcome me.

zoho23:



Mikel shared the photo of his pretty wife, Henrietta, on his IG with the caption "Wify looking sharp, God always bless u for me ". They had their wedding in June this year after they welcomed their first child, a boy, in January this year.







Lalasticlala, Mynd44

me trying to find the hotness in her me trying to find the hotness in her 3 Likes

Dey do advert for her like say u b LTV Wen dem thief am now we no gree hear word.



Bobs this girl hotttt 1 Like

Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal

Chamberlain signs for Liverpool



Man City 5 - 0 Liverpool

Let's take a moment of silence for Chamberlain 6 Likes

This type of wife - make i no hear divorce tomorrow



Some ppl are the cause of thier problems.

U put erotic pix of ur wife on the media and when she starts getting bombarded with flirtatious messages the idiot would become insecured! Of what essence?Some ppl are the cause of thier problems.U put erotic pix of ur wife on the media and when she starts getting bombarded with flirtatious messages the idiot would become insecured! 2 Likes

Hmmm... 1 Like

Na ya wife, do anything u like.

themonk:

She is not too fine but that nyash is powerful

Afonja and women private parts are like 5 and 6 Afonja and women private parts are like 5 and 6

So. This is all his wife can offer?

Hot wife but this should be private na

The Wife Nose everything

zoho23:



Mikel shared the photo of his pretty wife, Henrietta, on his IG with the caption "Wify looking sharp, God always bless u for me ". They had their wedding in June this year after they welcomed their first child, a boy, in January this year.







Lalasticlala, Mynd44 what is the meaning of the second picture na what is the meaning of the second picture na







Cute







Fair girlsCute

born before marriage is they from which religion?

Cool!! Guys get your free Bitcoins now.Click on my "signature" cryptocurrency is the in thing.