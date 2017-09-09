₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by zoho23(f): 10:23am
Mikel shared the photo of his pretty wife, Henrietta, on his IG with the caption "Wify looking sharp, God always bless u for me ". They had their wedding in June this year after they welcomed their first child, a boy, in January this year.
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by EbukaHOkechukwu(m): 11:38am
How can you do wedding with this kind of haircut,,,rascally mhen this wife is surely a slayer!
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by siie: 1:17pm
No one really nose tomorrow.
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by themonk: 2:46pm
She is not too fine but that nyash is powerful
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by mhizesther(f): 2:46pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by HajimeSaito: 2:46pm
What IG has joined together, the same IG will eventually put asunder. Thanks to IG this aging pancake Olosho has hooked a mugu. I've said my piece. Let me go back to eating my lunch of fried mangoes and grilled strawberries
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by lilmax(m): 2:47pm
na the wife be this?
them go soon break.... e no dey waste time
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:47pm
Good for them
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by cerowo(f): 2:48pm
She's beautiful
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by themonk: 2:48pm
EbukaHOkechukwu:
So who decides the kind of haircut men should wed with. You?
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Harwoyeez(m): 2:48pm
Not bad
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by cr7rooney10(m): 2:49pm
Operation python dance
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Evaberry(f): 2:50pm
....
Another light skinned Slay mama!!
I hope you won't start crying when she leaves you. or threatening to pour acid like Afia's husband did.
continue looking at your body and skin sharp wife.
Anyways I see her burnt(black) knuckles
Dont ever Wife a hoe
Many men have tried it and they regretted.
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by demsid(m): 2:50pm
Naso guys dey fall for olosho these days. God help them.
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by ekensi01(m): 2:50pm
Oya i don come back from ban.
Welcome me.
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by kingxsamz(m): 2:50pm
zoho23:
me trying to find the hotness in her
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Doctorfitz(m): 2:50pm
Dey do advert for her like say u b LTV Wen dem thief am now we no gree hear word.
Bobs this girl hotttt
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:50pm
Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal
Chamberlain signs for Liverpool
Man City 5 - 0 Liverpool
Let's take a moment of silence for Chamberlain
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by emeejinsm: 2:51pm
This type of wife - make i no hear divorce tomorrow
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by mccoy47(m): 2:52pm
Of what essence?
Some ppl are the cause of thier problems.
U put erotic pix of ur wife on the media and when she starts getting bombarded with flirtatious messages the idiot would become insecured!
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Dracoe(m): 2:52pm
Hmmm...
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Celestyn8213: 2:52pm
Na ya wife, do anything u like.
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Olu20090: 2:52pm
themonk:
Afonja and women private parts are like 5 and 6
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by FILEBE(m): 2:53pm
So. This is all his wife can offer?
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by YelloweWest: 2:54pm
Hot wife but this should be private na
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Pidginwhisper: 2:54pm
The Wife Nose everything
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by bionixs: 2:54pm
zoho23:what is the meaning of the second picture na
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by rozayx5(m): 2:54pm
Fair girls
Cute
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by manci(m): 2:56pm
born before marriage is they from which religion?
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Rolly83(m): 2:58pm
Cool!! Guys get your free Bitcoins now.Click on my "signature" cryptocurrency is the in thing.
|Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by centoke30(m): 2:59pm
Ok
