₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,992 members, 3,779,118 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 September 2017 at 03:29 PM

Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram (6940 Views)

Hot Mama! Super Eagles Player, Mikel Agu Shares Sexy Photo Of His Wife On Instag / Wedding Photos Of Mikel Agu And Henrietta / List Of Invited Super Eagles Player For South Africa Match (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by zoho23(f): 10:23am

Mikel shared the photo of his pretty wife, Henrietta, on his IG with the caption "Wify looking sharp, God always bless u for me ". They had their wedding in June this year after they welcomed their first child, a boy, in January this year.

2 Likes

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by EbukaHOkechukwu(m): 11:38am
How can you do wedding with this kind of haircut,,,rascally mhen this wife is surely a slayer!
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by siie: 1:17pm
No one really nose tomorrow.

6 Likes

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by themonk: 2:46pm
She is not too fine but that nyash is powerful angry

1 Like

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by mhizesther(f): 2:46pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by HajimeSaito: 2:46pm
angry

What IG has joined together, the same IG will eventually put asunder. Thanks to IG this aging pancake Olosho has hooked a mugu. I've said my piece. Let me go back to eating my lunch of fried mangoes and grilled strawberries grin
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by lilmax(m): 2:47pm
na the wife be this?

them go soon break.... e no dey waste time
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:47pm
Good for them
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by cerowo(f): 2:48pm
She's beautiful kiss
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by themonk: 2:48pm
EbukaHOkechukwu:
How can you do wedding with this kind of haircut,,,rascally mhen
this wife is surely a slayer!

So who decides the kind of haircut men should wed with. You? undecided

7 Likes

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Harwoyeez(m): 2:48pm
Not bad
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by cr7rooney10(m): 2:49pm
Operation python dance
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Evaberry(f): 2:50pm
....

Another light skinned Slay mama!!


I hope you won't start crying when she leaves you. or threatening to pour acid like Afia's husband did.


continue looking at your body and skin sharp wife.


Anyways I see her burnt(black) knuckles


Dont ever Wife a hoe
Many men have tried it and they regretted.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by demsid(m): 2:50pm
Naso guys dey fall for olosho these days. God help them.

1 Like

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by ekensi01(m): 2:50pm
Oya i don come back from ban.
Welcome me.
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by kingxsamz(m): 2:50pm
zoho23:

Mikel shared the photo of his pretty wife, Henrietta, on his IG with the caption "Wify looking sharp, God always bless u for me ". They had their wedding in June this year after they welcomed their first child, a boy, in January this year.



Lalasticlala, Mynd44

me trying to find the hotness in her

3 Likes

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Doctorfitz(m): 2:50pm
Dey do advert for her like say u b LTV Wen dem thief am now we no gree hear word.

Bobs this girl hotttt

1 Like

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:50pm
Liverpool 4 - 0 Arsenal
Chamberlain signs for Liverpool

Man City 5 - 0 Liverpool
Let's take a moment of silence for Chamberlain

6 Likes

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by emeejinsm: 2:51pm
This type of wife - make i no hear divorce tomorrow
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by mccoy47(m): 2:52pm
Of what essence? undecided
Some ppl are the cause of thier problems.
U put erotic pix of ur wife on the media and when she starts getting bombarded with flirtatious messages the idiot would become insecured!

2 Likes

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Dracoe(m): 2:52pm
Hmmm...

1 Like

Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Celestyn8213: 2:52pm
Na ya wife, do anything u like.
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Olu20090: 2:52pm
themonk:
She is not too fine but that nyash is powerful angry

Afonja and women private parts are like 5 and 6
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by FILEBE(m): 2:53pm
So. This is all his wife can offer?
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by YelloweWest: 2:54pm
Hot wife but this should be private na
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Pidginwhisper: 2:54pm
The Wife Nose everything grin grin
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by bionixs: 2:54pm
zoho23:

Mikel shared the photo of his pretty wife, Henrietta, on his IG with the caption "Wify looking sharp, God always bless u for me ". They had their wedding in June this year after they welcomed their first child, a boy, in January this year.



Lalasticlala, Mynd44
what is the meaning of the second picture na
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by rozayx5(m): 2:54pm
Fair girls


Cute



embarassed embarassed embarassed embarassed
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by manci(m): 2:56pm
born before marriage is they from which religion?
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by Rolly83(m): 2:58pm
Cool!! Guys get your free Bitcoins now.Click on my "signature" cryptocurrency is the in thing.
Re: Mikel Agu Shares His Wife, Henrietta's Hot Photo On Instagram by centoke30(m): 2:59pm
Ok

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pool Sure Draws For Week 47 / When Nigeria Beat Brazil / Fifa World Footballer Of The Year: Shortlisted Players

Viewing this topic: Siena247(f), hifedami(f), Ofunaofu, donigspain(m), hipsiee(f), debiafe, etzskillz(m), Elslim, Eugosc1(m), F22RAPTOR(m), consultancy(m), tomaudu(m), Micharmony(m), Emeraldluv(f), oregan(m), movaze89(m), Ceska(f), patval(f), Topshow2010(m), bpalace(m), CHOPUP411(m), Amazondepth(m), mii72, Sirchuka, lankieman, xtybliss(f), nastydamus(m), acason, ade285(m), Prinxxdave(m), Trinicol3, kaleidoscope, Seaen(m), NosaHenry(m), Saammiee(m), flyca, felixomor, Ogbaba123, ouigy99(m), stanleyokz, Thiannah(f), MiguelKingII(m), PVision2020(m), onwuakpachris(m), gr8tsuccess, agboskipool(m), papaput2(m), HelloT, Olukat(m), PROVERBZ(m), DaDon2, Kayode12345, strix(m), nachious(m), Goodoldays(m), softwhispers, Cyrealmusic(m), seunny4lif(m), olaeffect(m), ichidodo(m), Afobear, lonelyisland(m), Thylord(m), ehinja, bukaty, Gentlebabs(m), enshy, kepsi123(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), Itszendo and 123 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.