|Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:28pm
Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, took to her IG page to announce that Canadian hip hop star, Drake, just called her to wish her son goodluck in his exams.
She shared throwback photos of herself with Drake and wrote:
"Yes oooo #Drake just called to wish #KayJeezy good luck in his #GCEEXAMS today. @wwemememaster goes a long way back with @champagnepapi. Search YouTube for videos of Drake and his "lil homie". KJ is actually taller than Drake now. Lol. Greetings to King preign, Chubbs, CJ, Future and the family
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/drake-just-called-me-kemi-olunloyo.html
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by GloriaNinja(f): 2:31pm
AND SO? IS DRAKE A MEAL TICKET, VISA OR GOD?
7 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by goldbim(f): 2:34pm
Who cares?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by sexybbstar(f): 2:38pm
That's Good
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by kingxsamz(m): 3:10pm
op how is this news?
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by kingxsamz(m): 3:10pm
nawa o..
so because Drake called her... we should not hear word...
mtchewwww...
next
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by IamAirforce1: 3:16pm
Good to know
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by chriskosherbal(m): 3:24pm
Well no disrespect to anybody and with all humility, drake calling c'mon we know that's hmmm ..wow ,..
Congratulations lady you rock
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by talk2saintify(m): 3:35pm
This Woman na comedienne
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by mofeoluwadassah: 3:58pm
ok
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by siie: 4:21pm
Ibadan people sha..
7 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by itiswellandwell: 6:17pm
Good one. Ele nu da ku ma!!!
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by lonelydora(m): 6:17pm
Now i know why people see Ibadan babes as local.
Is Drake one of the 24 angels?
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Atlantia(f): 6:18pm
Good for her.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by lafflaff123(m): 6:18pm
GloriaNinja:
Even "Pasuma" never call anybody for your family before, let alone a World wide known person.
Bad Belle.
7 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Olanrefront3355(m): 6:19pm
U all up thr reeks of hatred, Bigotry fop.....
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by emmyquan: 6:19pm
.. ..
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:20pm
This woman, shaa
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by wurabecca(f): 6:20pm
Ma, you actually know we Nigerians dont give away our belief-BELIEVE easily, A simple video recording would have bn great. Just 1mins recording would have attend much more value.
#ourmumudondo
Drake ko.........jbdcckjbkjabjbbrake ni
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by northvietnam(m): 6:20pm
siie:
lol
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Vickiweezy(m): 6:20pm
Kemi: Drake called my son
Drake:
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Danelo(m): 6:20pm
So Drake has become this jobless
Isorayt!!!
Afonja's and lies.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Lawlahdey(f): 6:20pm
siie:STFU!
If drake calls you, you no go open thread on NL with a copy of the audio recording?
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Generalkaycee(m): 6:21pm
Drake abeg dis is ma phone number 0803967609...Call me
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by BroZuma: 6:21pm
Aunty, who paid your bail from Sanko?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Lawlahdey(f): 6:21pm
lonelydora:Hypocrites.
Na una type go snap with small doctor con announce on NL
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by holluphemydavid(m): 6:21pm
How does dis suppose to be a news?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by wayne4loan: 6:21pm
LOL ... Bunch Of Clones
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by gurunlocker: 6:22pm
Lemme go and fry cement...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Shortyy(f): 6:23pm
Chai! So fvcking what?
The pics be like photoshop sef
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by Smile31(f): 6:23pm
siie:
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo thanks Drake for calling her son to wish him success in his exams by SLIDEwaxie(m): 6:24pm
Wizkid, now...
