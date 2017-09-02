



Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, took to her IG page to announce that Canadian hip hop star, Drake, just called her to wish her son goodluck in his exams.







She shared throwback photos of herself with Drake and wrote:



"Yes oooo #Drake just called to wish #KayJeezy good luck in his #GCEEXAMS today. @wwemememaster goes a long way back with @champagnepapi. Search YouTube for videos of Drake and his "lil homie". KJ is actually taller than Drake now. Lol. Greetings to King preign, Chubbs, CJ, Future and the family

Drizzy thank u for the call. We are now 11am"





