Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, took to her IG page to announce that Canadian hip hop star, Drake, just called her to wish her son goodluck in his exams.







She shared throwback photos of herself with Drake and wrote:



"Yes oooo #Drake just called to wish #KayJeezy good luck in his #GCEEXAMS today. @wwemememaster goes a long way back with @champagnepapi. Search YouTube for videos of Drake and his "lil homie". KJ is actually taller than Drake now. Lol. Greetings to King preign, Chubbs, CJ, Future and the family

Drizzy thank u for the call. We are now 11am"





Source:



AND SO? IS DRAKE A MEAL TICKET, VISA OR GOD? AND SO? IS DRAKE A MEAL TICKET, VISA OR GOD? 7 Likes

? Who cares 1 Like 2 Shares

That's Good

op how is this news? 3 Likes

nawa o..

so because Drake called her... we should not hear word...

mtchewwww...

next 1 Like

Good to know





Congratulations lady you rock Well no disrespect to anybody and with all humility, drake calling c'mon we know that's hmmm ..wow ,..Congratulations lady you rock 3 Likes

This Woman na comedienne 1 Like

ok

Ibadan people sha.. 7 Likes

Good one. Ele nu da ku ma!!!



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.

Now i know why people see Ibadan babes as local.





Is Drake one of the 24 angels? 2 Likes

Good for her.

GloriaNinja:

AND SO? IS DRAKE A MEAL TICKET, VISA OR GOD?

Even "Pasuma" never call anybody for your family before, let alone a World wide known person.



Bad Belle. Even "Pasuma" never call anybody for your family before, let alone a World wide known person.Bad Belle. 7 Likes

U all up thr reeks of hatred, Bigotry fop.....

.. .... 1 Like

This woman, shaa 1 Like





#ourmumudondo



Drake ko.........jbdcckjbkjabjbbrake ni Ma, you actually know we Nigerians dont give away our belief-BELIEVE easily, A simple video recording would have bn great. Just 1mins recording would have attend much more value.#ourmumudondoDrake ko.........jbdcckjbkjabjbbrake ni

siie:

Ibadan people sha..



lol lol

Kemi: Drake called my son





Drake: 5 Likes





Isorayt!!!



Afonja's and lies. So Drake has become this joblessIsorayt!!!Afonja's and lies.

siie:

Ibadan people sha.. STFU!

If drake calls you, you no go open thread on NL with a copy of the audio recording? STFU!If drake calls you, you no go open thread on NL with a copy of the audio recording? 1 Like

Drake abeg dis is ma phone number 0803967609...Call me 1 Like





Aunty, who paid your bail from Sanko? Aunty, who paid your bail from Sanko?

lonelydora:

Now i know why people see Ibadan babes as local.





Is Drake one of the 24 angels? Hypocrites.

Na una type go snap with small doctor con announce on NL Hypocrites.Na una type go snap with small doctor con announce on NL 1 Like

How does dis suppose to be a news?

LOL ... Bunch Of Clones LOL ... Bunch Of Clones

Lemme go and fry cement...



The pics be like photoshop sef Chai! So fvcking what?The pics be like photoshop sef

siie:

Ibadan people sha..