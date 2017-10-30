₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by kidap: 5:06pm
Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has been busy working on unveiling her new fashion store where she will be showcasing all her fashion outfits personally designed by her and that has made her not have time in sharing some personal thoughts with her fans.
With the little space she had, she was able to share with her fans especially ladies to learn how to hustle and make decent living rather than going about to sell their body for wealth.
“I know you guyz might be wondering why I didn't post often lately, but when I don't post or do write up often, believe me I'm cooking something huge. The moral of the lesson is that; when u don't post, nobody will ask of u, nobody will leave bad comments and none of your friends that used to call your attention whenever some "social media platform" pick on you, will ever ask of u.. Recently i realise that the people leaving bad comments or saying trash about u are the people that is closer to u, some did not even know u they just hear your story from their friends and some are your man ex, recent customers or intending customers.
“That's why u must stand tall and work harder, because 'eniyan bi aparo lomo araye nfe. They don't wanna see u doing great or see people applauding your efforts, it gives them unbearable headache. Whenever a lady is having massive fight with her fellow ladies base on baseless issues, she need to check her man, her man issa bleeping or about bleeping her friends or co-workers or having horrible conversation with your friends behind u, of which it will lead to hate of no reason.
“Shine your eyes, stop believing your fellow ladies are into voodoo or sell their body for money, stop hating your fellow ladies; The man that blessed your friends with 50million base on fvck, can fvck u without giving u 5k. Have u heard about God sent?? Pray for one, not a man that u heard he bought this and that for a lady or your friends or colleagues. A man know the lady that her luck works together with his own and behold, he can spend all his fortune on her, so if u run enter that kind of relationship my sister, YOU carry PUS....Y do promo ni o let's all pray for God sent..whalai o se ko ko”
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by Modelqwen(f): 5:09pm
Even promo sponsor is giving out advice... Issorite
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by olayinks007(m): 5:17pm
Modelqwen:
Lol!!!!! Nd i will go nd report u 2 her.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by OrestesDante(m): 5:34pm
After you have successfully built your career on Psy
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by Evablizin(f): 5:38pm
Good advice.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by kennygee(f): 6:19pm
So basically, she's promoting runs?
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by kay29000(m): 6:20pm
Hmm
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by wunmi590(m): 6:20pm
After using yours as promo and discovered you have been scammed severally, so you are now advicing them not to, so as not to make their own money.
Abeg slay queens, continue using it to fo promo.
Shior
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by nairavsdollars: 6:20pm
Speaking from experience...olosho. all these actress and fake lives. She fit no get 20k for account so
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by seunmohmoh(f): 6:20pm
what shall i say
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by Articul8(m): 6:20pm
Pay as you go is better. That is what she's saying
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by TruePass(m): 6:20pm
.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by PenisCaP: 6:21pm
Wonders shall neva end..
Olosho now advicing ladies.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by RIPEnglish: 6:21pm
she too are a runs girl, she can't lied she doesn't did promo too. .
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:21pm
#word
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by Judolisco(m): 6:21pm
U say wetin
If person go bang u collect money no b me talk am oh na Hod of olos
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by Odianose13(m): 6:21pm
This advice get as e be
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by Tittusstar22(m): 6:23pm
OK
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by medolab90(m): 6:23pm
Will you keep quiet
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by Afrok(m): 6:23pm
Haha... if truly she never use her own do promo, by now she must be richer than Dangote
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by Florblu(f): 6:24pm
And this is coming from the Queen of Pussy promo.
What a world!
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by jaheymezz(m): 6:24pm
if only I be kiss and tell ni.... shey she never use her puna do promo for me before ni.... but as I said I no be kiss Daniel abi na kiss and tell
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: "Don’t Use Your Vagina To Do Promo'' by MorataFC: 6:24pm
Hmmn, ok
