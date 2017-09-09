₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:09pm
This is How TiwaSavage stepped out today for her unveiling as Megagrowth ambassador.
She wrote ::
You like?
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/how-tiwasavage-stepped-out-today-for.html?m=0
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by Evaberry(f): 4:12pm
hmm tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by smartty68(m): 4:13pm
If care is not taken this geh might walk Unclad one day
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by auntysimbiat(f): 4:15pm
Congrats
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by mofeoluwadassah: 4:16pm
good for her
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by TyushTal(m): 4:18pm
I need to see this lady's face without make up.
Btw, she's been revealing too much of her baby lately?
Is it the doctor's prescription?
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by ekensi01(m): 4:49pm
I hate Asses who go Unclad.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by Temilayhor(m): 4:52pm
Strong women!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by Houseofglam7: 6:43pm
She slaying still
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:22pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by nuelzy: 9:18pm
those boobs has surely seen better days..
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by benosky(m): 9:21pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by Franco2017(m): 9:22pm
nice
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by cristianisraeli: 9:23pm
Frankiluv:
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by roqrules04(m): 9:24pm
Slayer
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by sammuell(m): 9:25pm
Give dem
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by Neminc: 9:25pm
Beautiful queen T. Bigger you IJN
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by kingxsamz(m): 9:25pm
k
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by Jobig(m): 9:26pm
Flabby sacks
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:26pm
Despite the plenty makeup, she looks aged
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by mexxmoney: 9:27pm
More blessings and more money for u Tiwa
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by legacyint: 9:28pm
Wetin come make dis post merit front page now,nuttin person no go see for nairaland.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by SenorFax(m): 9:28pm
Neminc:
Temilayhor:Must you post something??
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by IYANGBALI: 9:30pm
Her only problem is her body odour
|Re: Tiwa Savage Unveiled As Megagrowth Ambassador by coluka: 9:31pm
May God continue to bless u Tiwa Savage
