The actress took to her Instagram page to share the news with fans with caption saying ...



PROUD AMBASSADOR, SCAF NIGERIA! @scafnigeria

It was, and still is, with utmost joy, I signed up with SCAF today!

Many people have died and are still dying of the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) which, for me, is so heart breaking but there is hope, hope emanating from up-to-date information and professional health care which @scafnigeria is committed to.

I am honoured to be a part of this life-giving cause.

#rebirth

#brandambassador

#scafnigeria

#sicklecell

#istandwiththewarriors

#givinglife







Go baby!! 5 Likes

Nice one toyo baby 5 Likes

She's going places.. 6 Likes

I dont get it, what is she signing? Is sickle cell awareness not supposed to be charity? 11 Likes

soberdrunk:

I dont get it, what is she signing? Is sickle cell awareness not supposed to be charity?

read the topic again.. if u don't understand read the topic again.. if u don't understand 2 Likes

Nice, I love her character in season 4.

Funke Akindele made this happened for her courtesy of Jennifer diary..



How much is the deal worth 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one dear... You've been representing; keep it up 1 Like

The dark lady beside her is so cute even without makeup. 1 Like





Jenifer go be like.... "Toyo paypi, makiu package yourself well before somebody will come and take Soji from your handi o"



Oya take Juist Jenifer go be like.... "Toyo paypi, makiu package yourself well before somebody will come and take Soji from your handi o"Oya take Juist 20 Likes

Is she a carrier?





Glo ambassadors are expected to use Glo.



In this case.....

Nice one



Is she a sickel cell patient ?

Her smile is her strength.......

crazygod:

How much is the deal worth josh123:

For hw much ? rejoice with her instead of asking questions that can't put garri on your table rejoice with her instead of asking questions that can't put garri on your table 1 Like

nice one

EmperorSixtus:

That is why I love sickle cell anaemic beautiful ladies 2 Likes

soberdrunk:

I dont get it, what is she signing? Is sickle cell awareness not supposed to be charity?



My brother I tire... My brother I tire...

congrats all d way

This is a wife material, Virgin or not! 1 Like