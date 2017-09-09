₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,196 members, 3,779,879 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 12:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] (13892 Views)
Juliana Olayode In "REBIRTH": Why I Lied That I Was A Virgin / How Juliana Olayode Aka Toyo Baby Lost Her Virginity! - Details / Juliana Olayode Aka "Toyo Baby" Finally Opens Up On Beef With Funke Akindele (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Nollyzonenews: 5:26pm On Sep 09
Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode popularly known as Toyo Baby has been unveiled as Sickle Cell Aid Foundation [SCAF Nigeria] brand ambassador.
The actress took to her Instagram page to share the news with fans with caption saying ...
PROUD AMBASSADOR, SCAF NIGERIA! @scafnigeria
It was, and still is, with utmost joy, I signed up with SCAF today!
Many people have died and are still dying of the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) which, for me, is so heart breaking but there is hope, hope emanating from up-to-date information and professional health care which @scafnigeria is committed to.
I am honoured to be a part of this life-giving cause.
#rebirth
#brandambassador
#scafnigeria
#sicklecell
#istandwiththewarriors
#givinglife
http://news.nollyzone.com/toyo-baby-bags-ambassadorial-deal-sickle-cell-aid-foundation/
3 Likes
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by LalasticSeun(f): 5:27pm On Sep 09
Go baby!!
5 Likes
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by kidap: 5:40pm On Sep 09
Nice one toyo baby
5 Likes
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by josh123(m): 5:43pm On Sep 09
For hw much ?
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by rossyc(f): 7:22pm On Sep 09
She's going places..
6 Likes
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by soberdrunk(m): 9:36pm On Sep 09
I dont get it, what is she signing? Is sickle cell awareness not supposed to be charity?
11 Likes
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by auntysimbiat(f): 9:36pm On Sep 09
Cool
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by kingxsamz(m): 9:37pm On Sep 09
soberdrunk:
read the topic again.. if u don't understand
2 Likes
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by kingxsamz(m): 9:37pm On Sep 09
aiit
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by kingxsamz(m): 9:37pm On Sep 09
cool
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Jetjacky(m): 9:38pm On Sep 09
Nice, I love her character in season 4.
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by itiswellandwell: 9:38pm On Sep 09
Funke Akindele made this happened for her courtesy of Jennifer diary..
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by crazygod(m): 9:39pm On Sep 09
How much is the deal worth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Asology(m): 9:39pm On Sep 09
Nice one dear... You've been representing; keep it up
1 Like
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Lawlahdey(f): 9:40pm On Sep 09
The dark lady beside her is so cute even without makeup.
1 Like
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by ademasta(m): 9:40pm On Sep 09
Jenifer go be like.... "Toyo paypi, makiu package yourself well before somebody will come and take Soji from your handi o"
Oya take Juist
20 Likes
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by xreal: 9:40pm On Sep 09
Is she a carrier?
Glo ambassadors are expected to use Glo.
In this case.....
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by oprahwinneie(f): 9:42pm On Sep 09
Nice one
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by dreamworld: 9:43pm On Sep 09
Pssy grinding things
Buh this girl doesnt look like a yoruba girl sha
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by EmperorSixtus(m): 9:43pm On Sep 09
this one on yellow blouse go sabi copy well for exam
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by roqrules04(m): 9:44pm On Sep 09
Is she a sickel cell patient ?
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by isholak21(m): 9:44pm On Sep 09
Her smile is her strength.......
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Benz4pimp(m): 9:44pm On Sep 09
crazygod:
josh123:rejoice with her instead of asking questions that can't put garri on your table
1 Like
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by sthecy(f): 9:44pm On Sep 09
nice one
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by xreal: 9:44pm On Sep 09
EmperorSixtus:
U talking out of experience.
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Movingcoil(m): 9:44pm On Sep 09
That is why I love sickle cell anaemic beautiful ladies
2 Likes
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Gentle2015: 9:45pm On Sep 09
soberdrunk:
My brother I tire...
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Danielmoore(m): 9:47pm On Sep 09
the bloodless virgin
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:47pm On Sep 09
Meanwhile a slay queen has this to say
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by Artixmentor(m): 9:47pm On Sep 09
Toyo baby why u no go with Soji
congrats all d way
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by orjikuramo(m): 9:48pm On Sep 09
This is a wife material, Virgin or not!
1 Like
|Re: Juliana Olayode Becomes Ambassador Of SCAF Nigeria [PICS] by yeyeboi(m): 9:48pm On Sep 09
So ?
Who you epp sef
Why 9ice's Marriage To Tony Payne Broke Down / Photo: 31 Year Old Toyin Lawani, Steps Out With Daughter & 21year Old Fiancee / Mercy Johnson Calls Off Wedding
Viewing this topic: dozzy24(m), Quadorup(m), swaggzDawg, AyLuxury(m), princessella1(f), NifemiKolade(m), femison32(m), timijoseph01(m), olaitanmayin, opillo11(m), Dawl, hopeofobike(f), alapomejishegs, Boykay, temizeee(m), kenraj(m), DiegoNakel(m), mamapee2017, Moyenii(f), Cealrosh(m) and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26