|BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Naijahelm: 7:26am
Photos from eviction party held in honour of Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bassey at No Chill, Lekki, Lagos on Friday, March 31st.
Former Housemates, Uriel, Jon Ogah, Miyonse were at the party.
See more photos below.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Naijahelm: 7:27am
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by OKorowanta: 7:43am
Hey azadus and tetuila?
Wetin happen to una career?
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by veekid(m): 9:32am
Nweke yer yer
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by daewoorazer(m): 9:32am
The reason for Tony tetuila's career crash ain't far-fetched
He Still rocks the same hair style he rocked about 20years ago.. .
He obviously can't give us the 'u Don hit my car' stuff again.....wont even hit
SMH, nigga stopped growing
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by kikilove(f): 9:33am
I am shocked to see tony tetuila here oh at a big brother party of all places. All other award nights nd stuffs dem nor see u oh....... I liked his music back then though
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by adadioranmah(f): 9:33am
tony tetuila.. who hit your car
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Michellla(f): 9:33am
Uriel and Bassey
50 shades of black
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by JuanJO(m): 9:33am
abeg what is special abt dis BBN? shebi na d sin we dey enjoy, abi d gossip
this ain't funny any longer
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by stonemind(m): 9:33am
N
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by esmarcq(m): 9:33am
Eviction party? ? Wonderful
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by IgweBUIKE1(m): 9:34am
Mr Bassey keep soaring higher
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by eleojo23: 9:34am
Someone went, saw and was conquered (that is lost out/failed in a game) and you throw a party for that?
The kind of things people celebrate these days baffle me.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Shortyy(f): 9:34am
Tony T looking like a drug addict.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by cosby02(m): 9:35am
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Hades2016(m): 9:35am
godiskolade:what's the price for the core i7 ?
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by MemphisDepay(m): 9:35am
h
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Bitterleafsoup: 9:36am
Bassey? Who are they?
I am busy looking for opportunites and they are celebrating eviction.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Atiku2019: 9:36am
Eviction Party?
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by suzan404(f): 9:36am
Okay
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by jazinogold(m): 9:37am
h
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by deedondavi(m): 9:37am
Good
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by ifyalways(f): 9:37am
Lol.
The picture of the two TBoss's boys is quite funny.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Jcob(m): 9:38am
All they do is party
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Ne0w1zarD: 9:38am
Oka
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Billic: 9:39am
Waste of resources.
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by jazinogold(m): 9:39am
Hades2016:30billion naira
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by budosky(m): 9:39am
Nonsense!
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by tribalistseun: 9:40am
Nice one
|Re: BBNaija: Photos From Eviction Party Of Bassey At No Chill In Lagos by Missonas(f): 9:40am
Miyonce and his fake smile
See azadus fa. Walai i didnt even know he was d one standing next to Tony T. He for just put that finger down
These ones nw na party galore all d way, all d time good for them
