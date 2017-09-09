₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Kolababe: 11:02pm On Sep 09
The actor shared the photo on his instagram page. Charles Okocha is one actor loved by everyone in the industry.He appears to be one of Nollywood's 'baby boy',little wonder these actresses could be comfortable having his hands up their asses...However, we have to say these are some people's future wivesband mothers.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nollywood-actor-charles-okocha-grabs-anita-joseph-nancy-ihemes-butts
3 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Kolababe: 11:02pm On Sep 09
Bad guy!
See all the photos here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nollywood-actor-charles-okocha-grabs-anita-joseph-nancy-ihemes-butts
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by GloriaNinja(f): 11:09pm On Sep 09
AND SOOOOOOOOO.... I SHOULD FRY SHARWARMA.?
9 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by divinehand2003(m): 11:11pm On Sep 09
Hmmmm
What he did in that pix was mere touching and not grabbing.
He would have added more pressure on those succulent butts now. The guy just dey dull himself.
By the way, this is how to grab a butt.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Khd95(m): 11:22pm On Sep 09
So, we should now goan mop the flood in texts a bi?
Mtcheeew
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by emorse(m): 11:45pm On Sep 09
divinehand2003:
lol. Na bread you dey grab? Na wa o.
4 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by LesbianBoy(m): 12:14am
Anita Joseph is wearing a very big pant
10 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Oblongata: 3:51am
Later now we go ear say na movie set, mtcheew
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by careytommy7(m): 6:30am
Is Anita not too old for this childish posing?
2 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Eldahcee: 6:54am
u don't mean it..
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Elnino4ladies: 7:07am
Childish pose
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by siie: 7:22am
Awon omo thicker body..
3 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by BoyHuncho(m): 7:36am
GloriaNinja:
No..Fry mess
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Houseofglam7: 7:43am
Same mumu whose life was hanging by a thread and him go give testimony for church huh
Kontinu
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by uzoclinton(m): 7:44am
The world is gone.....
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Nutase(f): 7:44am
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by modelmike7(m): 8:41am
Orisirisi something
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by fashionale(m): 9:00am
Op, which butt is Anita's and Nancy's. I want to compare and contrast.
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Marshmallows: 10:33am
Houseofglam7:So because he had a near death experience make hin nor live him life again?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by CaptainGOOD: 10:33am
divinehand2003:
OMG this is simply Azz abuse.
What a wicked guy
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Jointhemiltons2(m): 10:37am
LesbianBoy:
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Houseofglam7: 4:41pm
Marshmallows:
And who are you again
Never mind, I don't bleeping care!!!
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:08pm
Ok
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Narldon(f): 10:09pm
VASELINE CREW..
ON YOUR MARK..
SET...
GO!
2 Likes
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by Pidginwhisper: 10:09pm
This anita pant Line wey dey show so..i sure say dem fit take that pant do shopping for shoprite
Okocha the village boy with American accent..since I sabi am the hair strand wey dey him head no reach 10
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by osmannkeke: 10:09pm
Shove it up their ass Nwokem
1 Like
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by cokiek(f): 10:10pm
funny man
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by EgunMogaji(m): 10:11pm
Kolababe:
The one on the left make sense die. The one on the right I wouldn't even touch with a ten-foot pole.
Anyways, it's till Fathia that I want to impregnate
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by JohnXcel: 10:11pm
That Anita Joseph ass eh!
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by holluwai(m): 10:12pm
See as them seriously open yanshi.
|Re: Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts by siegfried99(m): 10:12pm
So we should fry beans?
