Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charles Okocha Grabs Anita Joseph & Nancy Iheme's Butts (11713 Views)

Man Grabs Anita Joseph Butt In Viral Photo, Fans React / How Friends Abandoned Me During My Near-death Experience – Actor Charles Okocha / Charles Okocha's Stomach Bursts After Surgery (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nollywood-actor-charles-okocha-grabs-anita-joseph-nancy-ihemes-butts The actor shared the photo on his instagram page. Charles Okocha is one actor loved by everyone in the industry.He appears to be one of Nollywood's 'baby boy',little wonder these actresses could be comfortable having his hands up their asses...However, we have to say these are some people's future wivesband mothers. 3 Likes

Bad guy!



See all the photos here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nollywood-actor-charles-okocha-grabs-anita-joseph-nancy-ihemes-butts Bad guy! 1 Like

AND SOOOOOOOOO.... I SHOULD FRY SHARWARMA.? AND SOOOOOOOOO.... I SHOULD FRY SHARWARMA.? 9 Likes

Hmmmm



What he did in that pix was mere touching and not grabbing.



He would have added more pressure on those succulent butts now. The guy just dey dull himself.



By the way, this is how to grab a butt. 19 Likes 1 Share

So, we should now goan mop the flood in texts a bi?







Mtcheeew 1 Like

divinehand2003:

Hmmmm



What he did in that pix was mere touching and not grabbing.



He would have added more pressure on those succulent butts now. The guy just dey dull himself.



By the way, this is how to grab a butt.

lol. Na bread you dey grab? Na wa o. lol. Na bread you dey grab? Na wa o. 4 Likes

Anita Joseph is wearing a very big pant 10 Likes

Later now we go ear say na movie set, mtcheew

Is Anita not too old for this childish posing? 2 Likes

u don't mean it..

Childish pose

Awon omo thicker body.. 3 Likes

GloriaNinja:

AND SOOOOOOOOO.... I SHOULD FRY SHARWARMA.?

No..Fry mess 5 Likes 1 Share













Kontinu Same mumu whose life was hanging by a thread and him go give testimony for church huhKontinu

The world is gone.....

Orisirisi something

Op, which butt is Anita's and Nancy's. I want to compare and contrast.

Houseofglam7:

Same mumu whose life was hanging by a thread and him go give testimony for church huh











Kontinu So because he had a near death experience make hin nor live him life again? So because he had a near death experience make hin nor live him life again? 1 Like 1 Share

divinehand2003:

Hmmmm



What he did in that pix was mere touching and not grabbing.



He would have added more pressure on those succulent butts now. The guy just dey dull himself.



By the way, this is how to grab a butt.



OMG this is simply Azz abuse.

What a wicked guy OMG this is simply Azz abuse.What a wicked guy

LesbianBoy:

Anita Joseph is wearing a very big pant

Marshmallows:

So because he had a near death experience make hin nor live him life again?

And who are you again

Never mind, I don't bleeping care!!! And who are you againNever mind, I don't bleeping care!!!

Ok









VASELINE CREW..





ON YOUR MARK..





SET...





GO!





2 Likes

This anita pant Line wey dey show so..i sure say dem fit take that pant do shopping for shoprite





Okocha the village boy with American accent..since I sabi am the hair strand wey dey him head no reach 10 1 Like

Nwokem Shove it up their assNwokem 1 Like

funny man

Kolababe:

The actor shared the photo on his instagram page. Charles Okocha is one actor loved by everyone in the industry.He appears to be one of Nollywood's 'baby boy',little wonder these actresses could be comfortable having his hands up their asses...However, we have to say these are some people's future wivesband mothers.



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nollywood-actor-charles-okocha-grabs-anita-joseph-nancy-ihemes-butts

The one on the left make sense die. The one on the right I wouldn't even touch with a ten-foot pole.



Anyways, it's till Fathia that I want to impregnate



The one on the left make sense die. The one on the right I wouldn't even touch with a ten-foot pole.Anyways, it's till Fathia that I want to impregnate

That Anita Joseph ass eh!

See as them seriously open yanshi.