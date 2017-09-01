₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by Angelanest: 4:44am
A young man who snatched a vehicle on Friday night at Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital - has been apprehended by security men. According to reports, there was a baby inside the car when the incident happened. After the vehicle was snatched, police operatives were notified as they swung into action.
The culprit was nabbed as the stolen car and baby inside were recovered.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-man-arrested-security-operatives-snatching-vehicle-baby-inside-photos.html
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by Angelanest: 4:44am
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by sarrki(m): 4:53am
Thank God .
The baby was saved from the criminal
Having said that
We need to know the name if the culprit
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by ImperialYoruba: 5:53am
Arysexy:
As always, yanminri never thonks ahead to the consequence his impulsive action might trigger.
So you picture a child and mocks him as a Yoruba who became upset at learning that his Yoruba name mean something else in Ibo.
Since when did Yoruba children have interest in Ibo language or its meanings? For all they care every word in Ibo language is an unintelligible cacophony of animal barks that sound comical and tickles laughter.
In another angle, we can respond and start posting your children in scenarios that will cause your heart to weep. Did you think ahead to that possibility....or you are still trapped in your kindergatten mind and yet to develop basic social skills?
Dont report to mods or UN if you get a kind respond to this post.
9 Likes
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by Zeze06(m): 5:54am
Dirty hustlers everywhere....
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by bpalace(m): 6:02am
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by chakula(m): 6:13am
Unlucky dude atleast he got a ticket to reunite with his fellows in jail
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 6:16am
the boy head strong
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by tsdarkside(m): 6:20am
we want the name....give us the name......
anyhow..
who said blacks dont care for each other??....
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by dkronicle(m): 6:42am
Chaii na hyunda him dey steal.. Him mate dey highjack g wagon and range.. He should kukuma do the time. Lemme cont. high jacking cars in gta abeg
1 Like
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by gulfer: 6:54am
This wan na man and not a baby o����
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by MVLOX(m): 6:56am
Hmmm too bad...
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by MrHenshaw: 7:08am
Angelanest:
His crime is car "snatching and Kidnapping"
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by Houseofglam7: 7:56am
Na wa o
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by Kalashnikov102(m): 9:29am
ai wanan chi ka ken shege ne shi. whalla hi!!
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by norlandking: 10:20am
Zeze06:
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by xreal: 10:21am
So it was actually true?
I received a WhatsApp message from someone based in Ilorin on Friday night about this case.
Police will work if they are in a good mood.
My people will say " na the baby head catch am".
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:22am
Angelanest:
akpurubem
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:22am
Angelanest:
Police always swinging into action
Jangulova epo motor
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by Souljeezy(m): 10:24am
MrHenshaw:
free2ryhme:
u will always find people that will qoute the whole story b4 they comment
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:24am
All these 'ajebutter' children can sleep for Africa oooo, the kid still dey sleep for police station sef, i trust my 'kpako' kids, na dem 4 arrest the thief with teeth
1 Like
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by dubemnaija: 10:24am
sarrki:
Afolabi
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by arsenic33(m): 10:24am
I like the baby. He feel so relaxed.
The baby be like "when God is with me ain't scared of anyone because God gat my back"
1 Like
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by IamFranco: 10:26am
The thief na confirm mumu.
You snatched a car with a baby and you still dey carry the baby around for car like gala for head.
|Re: Guy Arrested By Security Operatives After Snatching Car With Baby Inside. Photos by AbaNgele: 10:26am
No name, but I know is them. The Waste
Skull Mining
Ritual killings
Car theft
kidnapping.
1 Like
