The culprit was nabbed as the stolen car and baby inside were recovered.



Source; A young man who snatched a vehicle on Friday night at Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital - has been apprehended by security men. According to reports, there was a baby inside the car when the incident happened. After the vehicle was snatched, police operatives were notified as they swung into action.The culprit was nabbed as the stolen car and baby inside were recovered.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-man-arrested-security-operatives-snatching-vehicle-baby-inside-photos.html

Thank God .



The baby was saved from the criminal



Having said that



We need to know the name if the culprit 3 Likes

Dirty hustlers everywhere.... Dirty hustlers everywhere....

Unlucky dude atleast he got a ticket to reunite with his fellows in jail 3 Likes

the boy head strong

we want the name....give us the name......



anyhow..



who said blacks dont care for each other??....

Chaii na hyunda him dey steal.. Him mate dey highjack g wagon and range.. He should kukuma do the time. Lemme cont. high jacking cars in gta abeg 1 Like

This wan na man and not a baby o����

Hmmm too bad...

His crime is car "snatching and Kidnapping" His crime is car "snatching and Kidnapping"

Na wa o

ai wanan chi ka ken shege ne shi. whalla hi!!

Dirty hustlers everywhere....

So it was actually true?



I received a WhatsApp message from someone based in Ilorin on Friday night about this case.



Police will work if they are in a good mood.



My people will say " na the baby head catch am".

akpurubem akpurubem

Police always swinging into action





Jangulova epo motor



Police always swinging into actionJangulova epo motor

His crime is car "snatching and Kidnapping"

Police always swinging into action





Jangulova epo motor







u will always find people that will qoute the whole story b4 they comment u will always find people that will qoute the whole story b4 they comment

All these 'ajebutter' children can sleep for Africa oooo, the kid still dey sleep for police station sef, i trust my 'kpako' kids, na dem 4 arrest the thief with teeth 1 Like

Thank God .



The baby was saved from the criminal



Having said that



We need to know the name if the culprit





Afolabi Afolabi

I like the baby. He feel so relaxed.

The baby be like "when God is with me ain't scared of anyone because God gat my back" 1 Like

The thief na confirm mumu.

You snatched a car with a baby and you still dey carry the baby around for car like gala for head.