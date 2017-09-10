₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Things You Shouldn't Wear On An Airplane by Opinionated: 10:12am
Going to the airport doesn’t mean you should be any less fashionable than you normally are. However, there are certain important things you should keep in mind when choosing your travel outfits. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 things you shouldn’t wear on an airplane.
Tight Clothes
No matter how fashionable you intend to be, try to ensure you refrain from wearing tight clothing while on an airplane. This is because those tight clothes can restrict blood flow in the already confined space of an airplane seat, which can lead to risks of deep vein thrombosis, aside the prevalent discomfort you’ll feel wearing the tight clothes. It is best to stick with wearing loose-fitting, natural and breathable fabrics when you intend to travel by air.
Dirty Clothes
This might seem obvious but you’ll be surprised at how many people don less than clean items of clothing on their bodies, throw on perfume or cologne so the clothes pass the ‘sniff test’ and then head off to the airport. However, they fail to realize that odours are intensified in an airplane, because many passengers are cramped in close quarters and stale air is recycled throughout the cabin for the duration of the flight. It is therefore important to reserve clean outfits for plane rides and go easy on perfumes or colognes.
Complicated Outfits
A jumpsuit is a perfect example of a complicated outfit. It’s probably not best to wear outfits that will make going to the bathroom in the plane a herculean task, or that will make sitting down for extended periods (which is basically all you do on planes) extremely difficult.
Pajamas or Other House Wares
The fact that you are advised to wear comfortable clothing when in an airplane, doesn’t mean you should over do it and dress inappropriately all together, you’re still going out in public after all.
Check the Airline’s Dress Code
Simply check the airlines dress code to avoid being turned away for wearing clothing items that are non-compliant. Some airlines don’t allow passengers to wear baggy or oversized clothing, mainly because those clothing items stir up the suspicion of airline personnel, as they will think you’re hiding something in all that clothing. Some airlines do allow such baggy clothing, but you might have a tough time at security checkpoints because of how meticulous the security personnel is likely going to be during your security check.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-things-shouldnt-wear-airplane/
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by MhizzAJ(f): 10:15am
Cool
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by dingbang(m): 10:17am
These days I know ladies will go almost unclad in aircraft's
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by sunshineG(m): 12:25pm
Op dress code for a airplane?
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by Emmanueleyo(m): 3:30pm
�♀️�♀️�♀️�♀️�♀️�♀️�♀️�♀️�♀️
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by fakuta(f): 3:31pm
Noted
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by xpressng(m): 3:31pm
correct. post educative stuffs like this to FP. not snakes
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by free2ryhme: 3:31pm
make we come nake.d enter plane abi
oga abeg make your free us
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by WizAkzy: 3:32pm
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by KendrickAyomide(m): 3:32pm
..
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by tolexy123: 3:32pm
Dont forget to add earpiece while taking off and landing. It can make you go deaf due to rapid change in air pressure
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by oko4lucky(m): 3:32pm
Ok
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by chibike69: 3:32pm
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by zulex880: 3:32pm
Can we go back to the days of Adam and Eve already please?
Wear whatever you can afford
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by hemucology(m): 3:32pm
Inshallah this year I'm plan to travel by plan for the first time
May God help me oooooo
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by Lucy001(f): 3:33pm
okay �
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by VocalWalls: 3:33pm
Too much or choking perfume.
People have a right o breathe without having to worry about your abôki scent
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by seunny4lif(m): 3:33pm
Don't put on or na wear dem dey call am
Pants and Bra for Girls
Boxers for guys
Can I hear Thank you for the free information
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by donproject(m): 3:33pm
space booked.
I own this space, if you want to buy, kindly contact me. I promise I will make it affordable. If you don't know what to do with it...think of that business of yours that needs limelight, why not advertise with this space.
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by mrwonlasewonie: 3:34pm
Tell those owanmbe madams on gele and all the bangles in this world
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by Ugoeze2016: 3:35pm
How I can't stand those that hold everyone up because of their tight lace high boots.
On a lighter note for the ladies, don't wear wig to the airport
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by seunny4lif(m): 3:35pm
VocalWalls:
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by karzyharsky(m): 3:36pm
not tight not free .....tightly free will b better
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by VocalWalls: 3:37pm
[quote author=seunny4lif post=60319215][/quote]
For realzzz
All The Best Decor Ideas In One Place
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by Nemesis1: 3:38pm
Can I wear agbada or jalamia?
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by Jiang(m): 3:38pm
shitty post, tell us SOMETHING interesting that isn't obvious to all sane people
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by Sniper12: 3:40pm
Essense of this post is . Is dis what blogging is now about
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by Ugoeze2016: 3:40pm
Lol agbada will take up two seats
Nemesis1:
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by EgunMogaji(m): 3:41pm
TShirt, baggy shorts (I go bonanza so the boys can air out) and slippers.
#Lets fly.
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by BuhariNaWah: 3:42pm
seunny4lif:
|Re: 5 Things You Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane by EgunMogaji(m): 3:43pm
Nemesis1:
Jalamia will get you pulled into secondary
