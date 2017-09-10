₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by kestino(m): 10:35am
Let Share Our Today's Sermon Topic And Text.
Mine Was
Topic: Bless The Lord.
Text: Psalm 103 : 1-22
Hint: The Lord Has Given Us All Things So Therefore We Should Bless Him At All Times
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by MhizzAJ(f): 10:48am
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by zoboking: 10:48am
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by Chascop: 10:49am
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by CplusJason(m): 10:50am
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by mrphysics(m): 10:51am
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by obembet(m): 10:54am
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by uwa244(m): 10:57am
Gateway to supernatural breakthroughs.
The man of God said we should be business oriented and depend on the divine wisdom of God to excel in our jobs or businesses.
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by Barrysleek(m): 10:59am
Gateway to supernatural breakthrough Genesis 12:1-4, Genesis 22:1-18
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by sharpsharp: 10:59am
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by Juchii(m): 10:59am
kestino:
Hmm.. How can we bless God? By giving him our money? Sowing a seed?
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by kestino(m): 11:00am
Those That Did Not Go To Church Also Share Your Doings At Home
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by sean101: 11:01am
It is my turn to shine
Isiah 60:1-5 Isiah 59:15-16
*You can't live a successful Christian life if you are in darkness or a valley
* Jeremiah 29:11
It is God's will that his children be successful and great
3John 1-2
To Arise means that you have risen from the valley of dispotency
2Corinthians 4:8-9. 2Timothy 3:12
To shine means to grow, to eliminate, to dominate e.t.c
Isiah 60:1 Is a clarion call nd a message from God to his children to rise up..
Psalm 36:9 Why do you arise nd Shine
It is God's commandment
It is the Lord jess Christmas that gives the light as a gift
James 1:17.. Lamentations 3:31 (( Motto))
Matthew 5:14. It is God's way of showing his sovereignty Psalm 115:3 To advertised the children of God that they serve a living God
What happens when God's light shine
Impposiblity turns to Possibility Acts 12:7
Darkness turns to light (( Hope rises))
Matthew 5:16 Obscurity turns to faith. Jeremiah 33:3
Disfavour turns to Revelation Psalm 126:1-2
Rejection turns to Acceptance Psalm 4:6
HOW GOD'S LIGHT CAN SHINE IN YOUR LIFE
Cultivate an excellent relationship with the word of God
Study the word of God Psalm 119:164
Be dedicated to God's word 2Corinthians 12:15. "1Peter3:13"
Number 6:24-26. Micah 7:8. Isiah 60:11
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by intricate(m): 11:02am
Deliverance from the wicked
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by CplusJason(m): 11:04am
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by awoo47: 11:07am
Once saved forever saved
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by Donaltus: 11:07am
God solution
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by benedictac(f): 11:08am
Dealing with weakness in Christian highways
Mathew 5: 20 - 48
Galatians 5: 16 - 21
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by philmimi1992(m): 11:08am
FIRST READING
If you do not speak to warn the wicked to turn from his way, his blood I will require at your hand.
A reading from the Book of the Prophet Ezekiel (Ezekiel 33:7-9)
Thus says the Lord: “You, son of man, I have made a watchman for the house of Israel; whenever you hear a word from my mouth, you shall give them warning from me. If I say to the wicked, O wicked man, you shall surely die, and you do not speak to warn the wicked to turn from his way, that wicked man shall die in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at your hand. But if you warn the wicked to turn from his way, and he does not turn from his way; he shall die in his iniquity, but you will have saved your life.
The word of the Lord.
RESPONSORIAL PSALM Psalm 95: I-2.6-7abc.7d-9 (R. 7d, 8a)
R. O that today you would listen to his voice!
Harden not your hearts.
Come, let us ring out our joy to the Lord;
hail the rock who saves us.
Let us come into his presence, giving thanks;
let us hail him with a song of praise. R.
O come; let us bow and bend low.
Let us kneel before the God who made us,
for he is our God and we
the people who belong to his pasture,
the flock that is led by his hand. R.
O that today you would listen to his voice!
Harden not your hearts as at Meribah,
as on that day at Massah in the desert
when your forebears put me to the test;
When they tried me, though they saw my work.R.
SECOND READING
Love is the fulfilling of the law.
A reading from the Letter of Saint Paul to the Romans (Romans l3:8-10)
Brethren: Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbour has fulfilled the law. The commandments, “You shall not commit adultery, You shall not kill, You shall not steal, You shall not covet,” and any other commandment, are summed up in this sentence, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Love does no wrong to a neighbour; therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
The word of the Lord.
ALLELUIA 2 Corinthians 5:19
Alleluia. God was in Christ reconciling the world to himself, and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation. Alleluia.
GOSPEL
If he listens to you, you have gained your brother.
A reading from the holy Gospel according to Matthew (Matthew 18:15-20)
At that time: Jesus said to his disciples, “If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every word may be confirmed by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the Church; and if he refuses to listen even to the Church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector. Truly, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by the father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.
The Gospel of the Lord
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by philmimi1992(m): 11:09am
philmimi1992:Theme of the Sunday: How to Correct a Person. We should all think only about ourselves. Is this correct? No, because, as all the readings today tell us, we are responsible for each other. The first reading explains the idea with the story of the sentry who is expected to blow his horn when he sees danger. The gospel suggests how to correct one who has strayed from the way. The second reading complements this theme because it presents love for the other person as the rule that must guide all our actions.
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by Daddybright1986(m): 11:10am
Living Faith Gombe
Topic: Gateway to supernatural breakthrough part 2
Tagged: Business and career breakthrough/communion service
You can't enjoy what is provided until you enjoyed what is demanded
Isaiah 54:3
1John 2
Jer 8:20-21
Gen 1:2
Steps to overcome breakthrough:
1)The force of decipline
2)Decipline your speech: know how to used your tongue, because whatever you speak the Lord hear it
Mark 11:23
Prov 12:14
1Cor 3:1-6
3)Decipline your taste: always try to avoid much spending, because the money you need to build a mansion its been used carelessly
Prov 23:1-2
4)Decipline your sleep:
Excl 10:16-17
5)Deppine your taste on women
6)Depline your time
Eph 5:16
MCID
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by Daddybright1986(m): 11:12am
[quote author=uwa244 post=60311092]Gateway to supernatural breakthroughs.
The man of God said we should be business oriented and depend on the divine wisdom of God to excel in our jobs or businesses. [/quote
Bless you
Mcid
|Re: Share Your Sunday Sermon Topic And Text by Lamore(m): 11:13am
Soul winning-September series DAYSTAR CHURCH oregun
