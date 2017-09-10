FIRST READING

If you do not speak to warn the wicked to turn from his way, his blood I will require at your hand.

A reading from the Book of the Prophet Ezekiel (Ezekiel 33:7-9)

Thus says the Lord: “You, son of man, I have made a watchman for the house of Israel; whenever you hear a word from my mouth, you shall give them warning from me. If I say to the wicked, O wicked man, you shall surely die, and you do not speak to warn the wicked to turn from his way, that wicked man shall die in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at your hand. But if you warn the wicked to turn from his way, and he does not turn from his way; he shall die in his iniquity, but you will have saved your life.



The word of the Lord.







RESPONSORIAL PSALM Psalm 95: I-2.6-7abc.7d-9 (R. 7d, 8a)

R. O that today you would listen to his voice!

Harden not your hearts.



Come, let us ring out our joy to the Lord;

hail the rock who saves us.

Let us come into his presence, giving thanks;

let us hail him with a song of praise. R.



O come; let us bow and bend low.

Let us kneel before the God who made us,

for he is our God and we

the people who belong to his pasture,

the flock that is led by his hand. R.



O that today you would listen to his voice!

Harden not your hearts as at Meribah,

as on that day at Massah in the desert

when your forebears put me to the test;

When they tried me, though they saw my work.R.







SECOND READING

Love is the fulfilling of the law.

A reading from the Letter of Saint Paul to the Romans (Romans l3:8-10)

Brethren: Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbour has fulfilled the law. The commandments, “You shall not commit adultery, You shall not kill, You shall not steal, You shall not covet,” and any other commandment, are summed up in this sentence, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Love does no wrong to a neighbour; therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.



The word of the Lord.







ALLELUIA 2 Corinthians 5:19

Alleluia. God was in Christ reconciling the world to himself, and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation. Alleluia.







GOSPEL

If he listens to you, you have gained your brother.

A reading from the holy Gospel according to Matthew (Matthew 18:15-20)

At that time: Jesus said to his disciples, “If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every word may be confirmed by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the Church; and if he refuses to listen even to the Church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector. Truly, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by the father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.



The Gospel of the Lord