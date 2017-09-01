Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Junior Pope Odonwodo, His Wife And Children Rock Matching Outfits (5431 Views)

Nollywood actor Junior Pope shared beautiful new photos of himself and his family rocking a matching outfit and we love.

Another below:









Cute 1 Like

axortedbabe:

Cute . Thank God for glo . Thank God for glo

Who are these people? We don't know them over here in France 1 Like

lovly family lovly family

Typing...

wow s

One of the guy's who made me love Nollywood movies, Alongside Sylvester Madu, Jim Iyke and Yul Edochie 4 Likes

Lovely couple..��

Very beautiful

Who Da f*uck is Junior Pope? 1 Like

Wow, adorable

Vivly:

Who are these people? We don't know them over here in France where you dey for France?and don't forget to tell nairaland who France epp where you dey for France?and don't forget to tell nairaland who France epp 4 Likes

Who be junior pope again? Which Dioces? Parish?







I Love this guy ehn.....



Reminds me of warri wen I was growing up see my stubborn actor don dey bleach ni....I Love this guy ehn.....Reminds me of warri wen I was growing up

femo122:

lovly family

Vivly:

Who are these people? We don't know them over here in France They are from Nigeria not France...... Who France epp self? Lol They are from Nigeria not France...... Who France epp self? Lol 1 Like

oshe11:

see my stubborn actor don dey bleach ni....







I Love this guy ehn.....





Reminds me of warri wen I was growing up

He is not bleaching rather using Shea butter! He is not bleaching rather using Shea butter!

Lovely

Vivly:

. God blesd Glo 4g which state ? which state ?

Pavore9:



He is not bleaching rather using Shea butter! lol lol

Adorable