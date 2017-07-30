₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by ishiamu(m): 6:26pm
'(
Just few weeks ago I shared pics on the growth of my puppies..
http://www.nairaland.com/4019469/guardian-dogs-all-grown-now
On Monday one of them became sick and lost appetite for Everything although later she got better and started eating, but the other Boerboel's own became terrific that he couldn't even eat for days.
The vertenary doctor gave them injection and some drips but just this afternoon she gave up the ghost...
So sad... She will be sorely missed
R.i.p Nicky you brought joy but now is time to go...
1 Like
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by ishiamu(m): 6:30pm
Lalasticlala mynd44 seun
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by ishiamu(m): 6:33pm
ishiamu:
This the 3rd dog buried this year quite messed up
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by auntysimbiat(f): 6:34pm
Sorry bout dat
1 Like
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by SUPERPACK: 6:43pm
wrong environment.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by Nbote(m): 7:10pm
Srry for ur loss but like d poster above me implied u dey raise ajebo dog for kpako environment.. Those dogs deserve a very private residence with enough space and beta sleeping space.. Anyone could easily poison dem u know
16 Likes
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by Namdeenero(m): 8:40pm
isolate the remaining dogs and observe them carefully
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by caspervenice(m): 8:52pm
He could have been poisoned
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by youngreva(m): 9:26pm
Its so sad losing ones dog
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by youngreva(m): 9:26pm
Its so sad losing ones dog sorry hear
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by ishiamu(m): 9:29pm
youngreva:
Thanks
Lalasticlala
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by Narldon(f): 10:34pm
Sorry dude for your Loss
But,
Keep him away from Calabar people
1 Like
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by RoyalBoutique(m): 10:34pm
Well, you must have received enough "sorry", so I will not join them.
Just sell the gaddam mutt to calabar people make them chop... Even the other one wey dey sick before... Sell them and save someone's stomach.
2 Likes
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by SalamRushdie: 10:34pm
Na wa ooo the same dog you opened thread to celebrate some weeks ago
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by jejemanito: 10:34pm
"If there are no dogs in heaven, when I die I want to go where they went" - Will Rodgers
1 Like
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by soberdrunk(m): 10:35pm
Take heart! Find consolation in the fact that all dogs go to heaven......
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by ajibolabd: 10:35pm
rest in peace to your dog! smh
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by xtybliss(f): 10:35pm
Oowwww!!!...beautiful dogs. Sorry dear
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by itiswellandwell: 10:36pm
Sorry
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by NorthSide: 10:36pm
I know what it feels like to lost a dog
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by countsparrow: 10:37pm
sorry for your loss, i know how devastating it can be... The boerboel looks a little like a french mastiff
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by presentley: 10:37pm
Eeyah, take heart bro/sis. Please keep us informed as per burial programme , I'll sure make time to attend. Once again, take heart.
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by xana101: 10:37pm
Sorry for d loss but but did u sell d dead body to calabar man or you did the needful by boiling it properly for pepper soup. In my area, they buy dead dog for 3k. Almost dead is 7k. Next time contact me
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by ekensi01(m): 10:38pm
Damn beautiful/handsome dog.
Better ask you neighbours children in a stylish way they must surely have answers.
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:38pm
Beg your neighbours
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by GavelSlam: 10:38pm
Hope you didn't feed it chocolate?
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by Bangalee10(m): 10:38pm
guy my favourite one , sorry bro
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by Mopolchi: 10:38pm
It's only a dog na?
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by HMZi(m): 10:38pm
As a dog eater,the value still dey o....person go give you 2k or am
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by Omagzee(m): 10:38pm
Eiya
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by ifewise(m): 10:39pm
Ehaay,So painful
|Re: I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) by Abdulazeez007(m): 10:39pm
RoyalBoutique:I concur.
