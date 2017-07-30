Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / I Just Lost One Of My Precious Dogs (so Sad) (4094 Views)

Just few weeks ago I shared pics on the growth of my puppies..



On Monday one of them became sick and lost appetite for Everything although later she got better and started eating, but the other Boerboel's own became terrific that he couldn't even eat for days.



The vertenary doctor gave them injection and some drips but just this afternoon she gave up the ghost...



So sad... She will be sorely missed



R.i.p Nicky you brought joy but now is time to go... '

ishiamu:

This the 3rd dog buried this year quite messed up This the 3rd dog buried this year quite messed up

Sorry bout dat 1 Like

wrong environment. 3 Likes 1 Share

Srry for ur loss but like d poster above me implied u dey raise ajebo dog for kpako environment.. Those dogs deserve a very private residence with enough space and beta sleeping space.. Anyone could easily poison dem u know 16 Likes

isolate the remaining dogs and observe them carefully

He could have been poisoned 1 Like 1 Share

Its so sad losing ones dog

Its so sad losing ones dog

Its so sad losing ones dog

sorry hear

Thanks



Sorry dude for your Loss





But,





Keep him away from Calabar people 1 Like

Well, you must have received enough "sorry", so I will not join them.



Just sell the gaddam mutt to calabar people make them chop... Even the other one wey dey sick before... Sell them and save someone's stomach. 2 Likes

Na wa ooo the same dog you opened thread to celebrate some weeks ago

"If there are no dogs in heaven, when I die I want to go where they went" - Will Rodgers 1 Like

Take heart! Find consolation in the fact that all dogs go to heaven......

rest in peace to your dog! smh

Oowwww!!!...beautiful dogs. Sorry dear

Sorry

I know what it feels like to lost a dog

sorry for your loss, i know how devastating it can be... The boerboel looks a little like a french mastiff

Eeyah, take heart bro/sis. Please keep us informed as per burial programme , I'll sure make time to attend. Once again, take heart.

Sorry for d loss but but did u sell d dead body to calabar man or you did the needful by boiling it properly for pepper soup. In my area, they buy dead dog for 3k. Almost dead is 7k. Next time contact me

Damn beautiful/handsome dog.





Better ask you neighbours children in a stylish way they must surely have answers.

Beg your neighbours

Hope you didn't feed it chocolate?

, sorry bro guy my favourite one, sorry bro

It's only a dog na? It's only a dog na?

As a dog eater,the value still dey o....person go give you 2k or am

Eiya

Ehaay,So painful