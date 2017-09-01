Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi (3189 Views)

Nigerian singer Tekno Miles is catching major flak on social media as Kenyans on Twitter are roasting over allegations that he gave a horrible performance at a paid show yesterday in Nairobi.



According to reports, the concert was riddled with technical and security failures and Tekno’s 28-minute performance was dismissed as a ‘joke’.



On social media, popular Kenyan DJ, Creme De La Creme, said the Nigerian singer arrived the event unprepared, was not in sync with the band and turned around to blame him, the DJ, for his failure..



However, Tekno had an alternative version of how everything went.



See his post:



REALLY ?

Wat a shame

Tekno Miles, we don dey know who international pass 1 Like

auntysimbiat:

Wat a shame

Like she can jump in the beat of pom pom

Like she can jump in the beat of pom pom

Lol someone said they left him and went home to watch him on YouTube. 7 Likes

So tekno too Don disgrace us for international...



Next 3 Likes

When they went to watch "tekno" China phone What were they expecting beforeWhen they went to watch "tekno" China phone 1 Like

Kenyans for you... They will kill ur career. Lol 2 Likes

TyushTal:

Tekno Miles, we don dey know who international pass hahahahahahaha forget that frog.. hahahahahahaha forget that frog.. 1 Like

mazimee:

Lol someone said they left him and went home to watch him on YouTube.

That comment was really EPIC That comment was really EPIC 1 Like

emeijeh:





That comment was really EPIC







Tekno why nau?? Where you on something?



Cuz I remember a particular Nigerian musician that came on stage during CARNIRIV (Liberation Stadium PHC) and instead of performing , he spent almost the whole time advicing the youths lol



Sometimes na weeed dey cuz am sha.



He should organize a free show to compensate them and get more popularity



Tekno why nau?? Where you on something?

Cuz I remember a particular Nigerian musician that came on stage during CARNIRIV (Liberation Stadium PHC) and instead of performing , he spent almost the whole time advicing the youths lol

Sometimes na weeed dey cuz am sha.

Alahaji Tekino lol

See who are talking. Which of their musicians perform in another country? If they have one at all.



They know nothing about music, that we never heard anything about music from them; only sexuality.







TEKNO..







HAVE THEY DEPORTED YOU?









.

.

E be like say na only for Nigeria that their gbam gbam gbam, gbom gbom gbom, ji ji ji, krakata krakata krakata style of music the market o.

Tekno, na this bashing you call love?

better go and delete that ur tweet 3 Likes

Franco2017:

l K









What Kenyans enjoy is getting a big Ass lady on stage to twerk for them or jumping into the audience and dance with them.



What Kenyans enjoy is getting a big Ass lady on stage to twerk for them or jumping into the audience and dance with them.

Never forget to take a big mans child for sex after the show, It draws more likes. Ask Runtown and Wizkid how they does it.

Who b Tekno ? 1 Like

Dem get bad mouth wella.

make I shine teeth make I shine teeth

Lol

mazimee:

Lol someone said they left him and went home to watch him on YouTube.

Data is cheap! Data is cheap!

Omagzee:

E be like say na only for Nigeria that their gbam gbam gbam, gbom gbom gbom, ji ji ji, krakata krakata krakata style of music the market o. .

.

No be only for Nigeria joor, na which songs Dem dey hear wey dey make Dem invite them nau





No be only for Nigeria joor, na which songs Dem dey hear wey dey make Dem invite them nau

No be wetin you like you go price??

[quote author=Sleyanya1 post=60331573][/quote] Hahaha, his village people obviously get hand for im matter. 1 Like

Seriously, Nigerian music is getting weird day-by-day -day... Kpangolo music is trash

wetin Kenya people sabi pass olosho work maybe dem think say Tecno go show dem em cassava on stage..



That guy talked about watching the remainder of the show on YouTube is evil Kenya - The east African version of Nigeria....That guy talked about watching the remainder of the show on YouTube is evil