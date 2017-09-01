₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by celebsnestng: 7:46pm
Nigerian singer Tekno Miles is catching major flak on social media as Kenyans on Twitter are roasting over allegations that he gave a horrible performance at a paid show yesterday in Nairobi.
According to reports, the concert was riddled with technical and security failures and Tekno’s 28-minute performance was dismissed as a ‘joke’.
On social media, popular Kenyan DJ, Creme De La Creme, said the Nigerian singer arrived the event unprepared, was not in sync with the band and turned around to blame him, the DJ, for his failure..
However, Tekno had an alternative version of how everything went.
See his post:
see more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/kenyans-blast-singer-tekno-giving-horrible-performance-nairobi/
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by jerryunit48: 7:49pm
REALLY ?
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by FemiEddy(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by auntysimbiat(f): 7:50pm
Wat a shame
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by TyushTal(m): 7:59pm
Tekno Miles, we don dey know who international pass
1 Like
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by decatalyst(m): 8:00pm
auntysimbiat:
Like she can jump in the beat of pom pom
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by mazimee(m): 8:02pm
Lol someone said they left him and went home to watch him on YouTube.
7 Likes
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by ijobaooorun(m): 8:08pm
So tekno too Don disgrace us for international...
Next
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Scatterscatter(m): 8:31pm
What were they expecting before When they went to watch "tekno" China phone
1 Like
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by princealexndre(m): 8:32pm
Kenyans for you... They will kill ur career. Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by theNOISEmaker: 8:50pm
TyushTal:hahahahahahaha forget that frog..
1 Like
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by emeijeh(m): 9:16pm
mazimee:
That comment was really EPIC
1 Like
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by ymee(m): 10:38pm
emeijeh:
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Sleyanya1(m): 10:38pm
Tekno why nau?? Where you on something?
Cuz I remember a particular Nigerian musician that came on stage during CARNIRIV (Liberation Stadium PHC) and instead of performing , he spent almost the whole time advicing the youths lol
Sometimes na weeed dey cuz am sha.
He should organize a free show to compensate them and get more popularity
Alahaji Tekino lol
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Flashh: 10:39pm
See who are talking. Which of their musicians perform in another country? If they have one at all.
They know nothing about music, that we never heard anything about music from them; only sexuality.
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Narldon(f): 10:39pm
TEKNO..
HAVE THEY DEPORTED YOU?
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Omagzee(m): 10:40pm
E be like say na only for Nigeria that their gbam gbam gbam, gbom gbom gbom, ji ji ji, krakata krakata krakata style of music the market o.
.
.
Satanic photography secret revealed. Don't open if you are not a photographer please http://www.fototech.com.ng/mirrorless-dsrl-cameras-really-consider-videography/
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Franco2017(m): 10:40pm
Tekno, na this bashing you call love?
better go and delete that ur tweet
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by johnstar(m): 10:42pm
Franco2017:K
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by ekensi01(m): 10:43pm
I told Tekno before.
What Kenyans enjoy is getting a big Ass lady on stage to twerk for them or jumping into the audience and dance with them.
Never forget to take a big mans child for sex after the show, It draws more likes. Ask Runtown and Wizkid how they does it.
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Ireboya(m): 10:43pm
Who b Tekno ?
1 Like
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Pavore9: 10:44pm
Dem get bad mouth wella.
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 10:45pm
make I shine teeth
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Djbond(m): 10:46pm
Lol
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Pavore9: 10:47pm
mazimee:
Data is cheap!
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by calyfresh: 10:47pm
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Sleyanya1(m): 10:49pm
Omagzee:.
.
No be only for Nigeria joor, na which songs Dem dey hear wey dey make Dem invite them nau
No be wetin you like you go price??
1 Like
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by Omagzee(m): 10:51pm
[quote author=Sleyanya1 post=60331573][/quote] Hahaha, his village people obviously get hand for im matter.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by martineverest(m): 10:55pm
Seriously, Nigerian music is getting weird day-by-day -day... Kpangolo music is trash
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by slyd90(m): 10:56pm
wetin Kenya people sabi pass olosho work maybe dem think say Tecno go show dem em cassava on stage..
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by lenghtinny(m): 10:56pm
Kenya - The east African version of Nigeria....
That guy talked about watching the remainder of the show on YouTube is evil
|Re: Kenyans Blast Singer Tekno For Giving Horrible Performance In Nairobi by amaka4eva: 10:58pm
Lol, village people things
30,000 People Were Dismissed From Dating Site For Being Too Ugly / Help: What Is Kel Saying? / Best And Worst Of 2011
