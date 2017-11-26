₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by fergieboy(m): 7:59am
Wizkid IG page is on fire as angry fans storms his page to blast him for not attending baad2017
Lalasticlala
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by fergieboy(m): 8:00am
More
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by NLbully(m): 8:00am
call me when it turns to actual roasting
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Rokia2(f): 8:01am
For once I am with the fans on this.
Roast his azzz.
14 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by fergieboy(m): 8:01am
More
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Papiikush: 8:03am
Davido is better than wizkid.
Click like if you think I am making sense
Click share if you think I don't have sense
71 Likes 22 Shares
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by donstan18(m): 8:16am
SolexxBarry:.
Keep shut!... He fvcked up by not attending both.
Well, you called him a BOY... And for that I agree with you!
He's a boy, that's why DRAKE refused to COME CLOSER to him, because IF every musicians start being pompous like him, FIA from fans will FALL on them.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by princechurchill(m): 8:36am
How do expect him to come closer when drake never came closer,d thing still dey pain am
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by doyinisaac: 8:50am
That instagram handle "candychick1" though....the way the babe carry WIZKID matter put for head ehn u sure say wizkid never use and dump the babe before??she took the issue too personal....and the way some fans react to things ehn even banky w did not react to this extent...who dem beat who dey cry??talking about taking panadol for another man headache....how i wish the fans are ready to be very emotional and bold like this and confront the bad leaders in this country...but no they prefer using that voice to argue over yeyebrities that probably don't even care about them......
20 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by 2dice01: 8:59am
All diss
This is what truly happened
Banky:ayo how far... When you dey fly in
Wizzy: baba mi... E belike i fit no show
Banky: bro why
Wizzy:baba mi my left eyes still swell up jare.. E belike That ediot use jazz nack me for da show
Banky: you sure you no nack any bae since 3days now... E suppose Don come down
Wizzy:i no nack oo... But dem nack me... Even when i lock my door... Some pass ceiling enter
Banky: get well bro
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Threebear(m): 9:00am
This candychick is savage, perhaps another jilted baby mama.
On another note, since Drake refused to come closer, wizkid has refused to come closer to anyone.
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by OKorowanta: 9:03am
Mumu people
Why not wait and hear from both parties before throwing jibes.
Some of these trollers can't even help dia mama sweep her room but they are here drinking phensic on top another man headache.
What if Banky W comes out to support him because they already spoke of a genuine reason for not attending?
If deliberate dats foolish of Wizkid except there's a genuine reason like ill health.
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by xarookqh(m): 9:04am
K
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by SolexxBarry(m): 9:10am
Let the boy be pls,must he attend? Is he the only celebrity that didn't attend
Expect my new single guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Hozier: 10:20am
Wizkid really wanted to attend the white wedding in South Africa, he only canceled the trip when he heard Shattawale has been waiting for him in S.A a day before.
5 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by highrise07: 10:29am
hmmm
Papiikush:pride aside......comparing davido and wizkid is like comparing life and death, they ain't the same. wizkid is more talented, if u doubt me, ask your grandma......#team baba NLA
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by yeyerolling: 10:30am
Joblessness is baad
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by MhizzAJ(f): 10:30am
Who cares
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by BruncleZuma: 10:31am
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by pmc01(m): 10:31am
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Lordspicy(m): 10:32am
people dey jobless oo...
Wetin concern una
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by boman2014: 10:32am
heehee
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by 40kobo77: 10:32am
Ok
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by joystickextend1(m): 10:32am
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Saheed9: 10:32am
must we react
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by bariking(m): 10:32am
Nigerians with zero chill
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Kingcesar: 10:33am
O boy .. see bashing o
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Sexytemi(f): 10:34am
Abeg they should leave him alone o, the injury from the beating he got from davido hasn't healed
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Mufasa27(m): 10:36am
E still remain mosque wedding na
Make una no lose hope e go come
Lol bunch of jobless and useless people
Buhari you see wetin you cause
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Simplep(f): 10:36am
He dint do well bt who kns y?...lts nt judge pls..all dis stupid fans dat jst jumps into conclusion,wetin b their own?
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by Yusfunoble(m): 10:36am
Na wa for that candy crush user o
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid: For Missing Banky W's Weddings, Angry Fans Blast Singer by gudnex22(m): 10:37am
Truth is bitter this is the beginning of somebody's fall.
Make sense fall on WizKid
1 Like
