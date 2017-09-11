Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? (1948 Views)

N-teach Start ASSESSMENT TEST Today #npowerng / Npower N-teach Assessment Test: Latest Developments / N-power 2017: N-agro And N-teach Assessment Test Has Been Postponed - Know Why (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dear N-Teach Volunteers,



When are your schools resuming?



Please do not post a comment that has NOTHING to do with this in the comment section.



#NPowerNG

Today....... 11th September 2017

Most schools today.

It's today

18th September

Don't allow your car to be stolen before taking action, know the location of your car through GPS,SMS,GPRS,you can stop and start your car with just a sms, listen to live conversation in your car.get a car tracker today in Abuja,price is 30000, for more details pls call 08066804625

Yo npowerng, when are we getting a feedback on the concluded last tests? 1 Like

happy birthday to me. my likes please. 10 Likes

Can't check the test results, can somebody please help?

npowerng:

Dear N-Teach Volunteers,



When are your schools resuming?



Please do not post a comment that has NOTHING to do with this in the comment section.



#NPowerNG Is today Is today

gracein:

happy birthday to me. my likes please. Many happy returns Many happy returns

When are you realising the results of the just concluded test! You come dey ask yeye question. Who don't know that schools resume this week and next week! 1 Like

phemmie06:

Can't check the test results, can somebody please help?

Is it released? Is it released?

WE NEED INFO ON THE LAST TEST

I am yet to receive message ever after the assessment.....pls help

October 1st

npowerng:

Dear N-Teach Volunteers,



When are your schools resuming?



Please do not post a comment that has NOTHING to do with this in the comment section.



#NPowerNG

I just don't understand the kind of admin u are, u come drop message and that's, u can't even answer peoples question.. I just don't understand the kind of admin u are, u come drop message and that's, u can't even answer peoples question..

Have they updated their server since after the assessment?

tecno c7 for sale 28k

henrixx:

tecno c7 for sale 28k 20k ?? 20k ??

Npower only asked a simple question that requires simple answer. For your info Npower will post list of selected applicants on their various social media's including nairaland. Just watchout for that. And for some of you that come here to insult the admin, pls proceed with caution