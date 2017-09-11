₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by npowerng: 1:03am
Dear N-Teach Volunteers,
When are your schools resuming?
Please do not post a comment that has NOTHING to do with this in the comment section.
#NPowerNG
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by KceeK: 5:14am
Today....... 11th September 2017
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by surgebitcoin: 6:06am
Most schools today.
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by Desdola(m): 8:03am
It's today
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by cardinalstar091(m): 8:05am
18th September
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by xeleb(m): 8:07am
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by RapportNaija(m): 8:09am
Yo npowerng, when are we getting a feedback on the concluded last tests?
1 Like
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by gracein: 8:12am
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by phemmie06(m): 8:13am
Can't check the test results, can somebody please help?
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by Emeka71(m): 8:14am
npowerng:Is today
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by Emeka71(m): 8:15am
gracein:Many happy returns
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by MaryKaku007(m): 8:15am
When are you realising the results of the just concluded test! You come dey ask yeye question. Who don't know that schools resume this week and next week!
1 Like
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by MaryKaku007(m): 8:16am
phemmie06:
Is it released?
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by JJBROS: 8:18am
WE NEED INFO ON THE LAST TEST
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by 9niceguy(m): 8:19am
I am yet to receive message ever after the assessment.....pls help
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by OGHENE316: 8:19am
October 1st
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by man2frayo: 8:21am
npowerng:
I just don't understand the kind of admin u are, u come drop message and that's, u can't even answer peoples question..
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by youngprofdguru(m): 8:24am
Have they updated their server since after the assessment?
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by henrixx(m): 8:31am
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by autonomous22: 8:43am
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by greggng: 8:45am
Npower only asked a simple question that requires simple answer. For your info Npower will post list of selected applicants on their various social media's including nairaland. Just watchout for that. And for some of you that come here to insult the admin, pls proceed with caution
|Re: Dear N-teach Volunteers, When Are Your Schools Resuming? by phemmie06(m): 8:50am
MaryKaku007:I heard a rumor but not confirmed, when I saw this thread I thought it was created for the newly appointees
